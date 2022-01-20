Global Automotive Interior Trims Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Interior Trims Market - Analysis By Material (Leather, Textile, Polymers, Others), Vehicle Type, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automobile Interior Trims Market was valued at USD 23.64 billion in the year 2020

With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China, Japan and India, the adoption of polymers such as plastics and carbon fibre has also improved significantly.

The advancements in Automotive Interior Trims and increased use of electronics devices drive the Automotive Interior Trims market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Automotive Interior Trims in Leather and Fabric industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.

The Polymer materials of Automobile Interior Trims in Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries. During 2021-2026, Automobile Interior Trims Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.

Passenger Vehicle segment of Automobile Interior Trims is expected to hold a very larger market share of Automobile Interior Trims Market than other segment. Moreover, increasing demand of new comfort and luxury in passengers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Automobile Interior Trims in the future.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific will account for the largest regional share in the global Automobile Interior Trims market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing manufacturing activities in different countries, the rise in the demand for automobile manufacturing to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfort while driving the car or any other vehicle and assistance is a major factor driving the Automobile Interior Trims market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Type development. The companies analysed in the report include: Novem, Yanfeng Automotive Interior, Magna, Faurecia, Adient, Yamaha Corporation, DURA Automotive Systems, Minth Group, Toyota Boshoku, Visteon Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Automotive Interior Trims Market: Product Overview



4. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Interior Trims Market

4.3 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Segmentation, By Material (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Automotive Interior Trims Market: By Material (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Leather- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Textile/Fabric- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Polymers- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: By Vehicle Type (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By Passenger Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By Commercial Vehicle- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Material (Leather, Textile/Fabric, Polymers, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle)

8.5 Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of Americas Automotive Interior Trims Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

8.8 United States Automotive Interior Trims Market- By Value (2016-2026)

8.9 United States Automotive Interior Trims Market: Growth and Forecast

8.10 United States Automotive Interior Trims Market Segmentation By Material, By Vehicle Type (2016-2026)

8.11 Canada Automotive Interior Trims Market- By Value (2016-2026)

8.12 Canada Automotive Interior Trims Market: Growth and Forecast

8.13 Canada Automotive Interior Trims Market Segmentation By Material, By Vehicle Type (2016-2026)

8.14 Mexico Automotive Interior Trims Market- By Value (2016-2026)

8.15 Mexico Automotive Interior Trims Market: Growth and Forecast

8.16 Mexico Automotive Interior Trims Market Segmentation By Material, By Vehicle Type (2016-2026)



9. Europe Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific Automotive Interior Trims Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Drivers

11.2 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Restraints

11.3 Global Automotive Interior Trims Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market - By Material (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market - By Vehicle Type (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive Interior Trims Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Automotive Interior Trims Market

13.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Automotive Interior Trims Market



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Novem

14.2 Yanfeng Automotive Interior

14.3 Magna

14.4 Faurecia

14.5 Adient

14.6 Yamaha Corporation

14.7 DURA Automotive Systems

14.8 Minth Group

14.9 Toyota Boshoku

14.10 Visteon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26ge0w



