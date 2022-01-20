United States Commercial Prepaid Closed-Loop Card Market Report 2021

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Prepaid: U.S. Closed-Loop Market Review and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reportprovides total load estimates by commercial prepaid card category and reveals trends in the commercial closed-loop prepaid cards industry through 2025.

The pandemic has caused market changes which have negatively affected commercial closed-loop prepaid card loads in 2020. Certain closed-loop segments have been affected more than others and are forecast to rebound at different rates.

Highlights of this report include:

U.S. commercial prepaid share of combined commercial card products, 2020

U.S. commercial closed-loop vs. open-loop load market share (2020-2025F)

U.S. commercial prepaid closed-loop loads by segment (2020-2025F)

Analysis of U.S. commercial closed-loop prepaid card segment share trends

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Methodology Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend U.S. Commercial Prepaid Market U.S. Commercial Closed-Loop Prepaid Segment Loads Commercial Closed-Loop Prepaid Card Segment Share and Trends Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex7h6g




