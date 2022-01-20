Press release no 1, 2022

Søborg, January 20, 2022





Konsolidator confirms its new sales strategy by signing the first customer through a referral partner





On January 4, 2022, Konsolidator launched the new 3-year strategy, Unfolding the potential, focusing on growing the business through new cost- and time-effective sales channels.



One of the new sales channels is a referral partner program. The program was launched in Q4, 2021, and has now generated its first customer.

Referral partners is a new sales channel to maximize brand reach

Referral partners work as independent business associates that recommend Konsolidator to prospective customers around the world and, in return, earn a one-time referral fee.

Signing the first customer through a referral partner shortly after launching the program is therefore of strategic importance as it demonstrates the potential and execution of the recently announced growth strategy.



Growing the partner network in 2022 to generate a higher volume of sales leads

Konsolidator launched the referral partner program on their website in October 2021 and signed the first customer through a partner in December 2021. Since the launch Konsolidator has engaged approximately ten referral partners across Europe.

The referral partner who helped Konsolidator gain the first referral customer is a Danish consultancy.

Claus Finderup Grove, CEO, comments:

“Our referral partner program is a new and additional sales tactic to help us reach new prospects globally through the relationships of others. In 2022 our focus is to grow the referral network in markets where we are not represented yet and generate a higher volume of leads from this channel”.





Contacts



CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com









About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment