Insights on the Aluminum Die Casting Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Alcast Technologies, BUVO Castings and GIBBS Among Others

The Global Aluminum Die Casting Market size was estimated at USD 24.00 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 25.37 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% to reach USD 36.29 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Aluminum Die Casting to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Chamber Process, the market was studied across Cold Chamber Aluminium Die Casting and Hot Chamber Aluminium Die Casting.

Based on Process, the market was studied across Pressure Die Casting, Semisolid Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting, and Vacuum Die Casting. The Pressure Die Casting is further studied across High Pressure Die Casting and Low Pressure Die Casting.

Based on End Use, the market was studied across Building & Construction, Consumer Durables, Energy, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Transportation.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Body Parts, Engine Parts, and Transmission Parts.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Aluminum Die Casting Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market, including Alcast Technologies, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Beyonics Pte Ltd., BUVO Castings, Chongqing Chal Precision Aluminium Co., Ltd., Consolidated Metco, Inc., Endurance Technologies Limited, FAIST Ltd. Holdings, GF Casting Solutions, GIBBS, Madison-Kipp Corporation, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Minda Corporation Ltd., and Ryobi Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rapid proliferation of industrialization including automotives with hardware manufacturing

5.1.1.2. Potential demand attributed to durability coupled with strength of aluminium die casting

5.1.1.3. Growing trends towards use of fully recyclable and reusable materials

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of cheaper replacement in market

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing investments in advanced manufacturing of aluminium die castings

5.1.3.2. Rising adaptations regarding the automations and robotics in manufacturing units

5.1.3.3. Upsurging utilisation attributed to low fuel consumptions coupled with greenhouse gas emissions

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost associated with the installation of manufacturing cost

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by Chamber Process

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cold Chamber Aluminium Die Casting

6.3. Hot Chamber Aluminium Die Casting



7. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by Process

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pressure Die Casting

7.2.1. High Pressure Die Casting

7.2.2. Low Pressure Die Casting

7.3. Semisolid Die Casting

7.4. Squeeze Die Casting

7.5. Vacuum Die Casting



8. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by End Use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building & Construction

8.3. Consumer Durables

8.4. Energy

8.5. Industrial

8.6. Telecommunication

8.7. Transportation



9. Aluminum Die Casting Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Body Parts

9.3. Engine Parts

9.4. Transmission Parts



10. Americas Aluminum Die Casting Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Aluminum Die Casting Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Aluminum Die Casting Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Alcast Technologies

14.2. Alcoa Corporation

14.3. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

14.4. Beyonics Pte Ltd.

14.5. BUVO Castings

14.6. Chongqing Chal Precision Aluminium Co., Ltd.

14.7. Consolidated Metco, Inc.

14.8. Endurance Technologies Limited

14.9. FAIST Ltd. Holdings

14.10. GF Casting Solutions

14.11. GIBBS

14.12. Madison-Kipp Corporation

14.13. Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

14.14. Minda Corporation Ltd.

14.15. Ryobi Limited



15. Appendix

