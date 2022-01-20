Proposals of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2022

English Finnish

Fingrid Oyj



Stock Exchange release 20 January 2022 at 11:35 EET





The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Fingrid Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting 2022 that the meeting would decide as follows:

1 Number and composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members and that the current members of the Board of Directors Päivi Nerg, Hannu Linna and Sanna Syri would be re-elected for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The current Board members Juhani Järvi and Esko Torsti have informed that they will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors in the next Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Jukka Reijonen and Pekka Tolonen will be elected as new Board members for the same term of office.

Jukka Reijonen, M. Sc. (Tech.), eMBA, Finnish citizen. Reijonen has acted as a Head of Alternative Investments for Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company from the year 2018. Earlier Reijonen has acted as a Director in different management positions at Mutual Pension Insurance Company Etera during the years 2014-2018, acted as a Director for Danske Bank during the years 2011-2013, has acted as a Director in different management positions at The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Helsinki Branch during the years 2007-2010, acted as a Director for Kauphting Bank Oy in the year 2007, has held different positions at Municipality Finance Plc during the years 1994-2007 and at Postipankki Oy during the years 1991-1994. In addition, Reijonen acts as a chairman of the board for Metsämassi Oy and as a board member for The Forest Company, Finsilva Oy, Tieyhtiö Valtatie 7, VT 7 Holding Oy and as a deputy board member for Navidom Oy.

Pekka Tolonen, M. Sc. (Tech.), eMBA, Finnish citizen. Tolonen has acted as an Energy Business Director, Europe, for Wärtsilä Oyj from the year 2019 and earlier as Director in different management positions for the company from the year 2017. Further, Tolonen has acted as Director in different management positions at FinPro Oy during the years 2008-2017 and as a Consultant during the years 2006-2007, in different positions for Enusa S.A (Spain) during the years 2001-2005, as a Research Scientist at OECD Halden Reactor Project during the years 2000-2001, as research scientist and Project Manager for VTT during the years 1999-2000 and as a CEO for Alaratech Oy during the years 1997-1998. In addition, Tolonen acts as a Board member for Wärtsilä Deutschland GmbH, Wärtsilä ENPA A.S. and Wärtsilä Samarkand and as a Member of Advisory Board for Iberoamerican Foundation of Finland.

In addition, Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that from the current Board members Hannu Linna would be elected as the Chair and Päivi Nerg re-elected as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

Of the proposed Board members, Hannu Linna, Sanna Syri and Pekka Tolonen are independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Päivi Nerg and Jukka Reijonen are independent of the company, but not of the signifigant shareholders, since they are currently employed by a significant shareholder.

All of the proposed Board members have given their consents to their appointments.

2 Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged. According to the proposal, the Chair shall be paid EUR 2,400/month, the Vice Chair EUR 1,300/month, and the Board members EUR 1,000/month, in addition to which, members shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 600 for attending Board meetings and meetings of the Board’s committees and meetings of the Shareholders’ nomination board.

Additional information about the members proposed by Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is available on the company’s website. The Nomination Board’s proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is Karri Safo (nominated by the State of Finland), and its members are Mikko Räsänen (llmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Erkko Ryynänen (nominated by Aino Holdingyhtiö Ky).

