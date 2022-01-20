Helium Market Outlook 2029 with Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Helium Market ” 2022 research report encompasses a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. To formulate this report, detailed analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. Depending on the client’s demand, a huge amount of business and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. All of these features are strictly applied while building this Helium Market research report for a client. It gives an explanation about various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry, and value chain structure.

List of Key Players in Helium Market research report:

Air Liquide

Linde

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Products

Praxair Inc

Axcel Gases

Messer Group

US Gas

nexAir LLC

Qatargas

The Southern Gas Limited

Weil Group





COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis on Helium Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress.

The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times, and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.

Key Industry Development

In January 2020, Tumbleweed Midstream announced the acquisition of the Ladder Creek helium plant and gathering system from DCP Midstream. The plant is located west of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. The helium produced in this region has high helium content with an average concentration of about 3 percent.

In October 2019, NASA awarded a contract to Air Products for the supply of helium for its space projects. As said by NASA the contract with Air Products began Oct. 1 and runs two years, followed by three one-year options that would extend the deal to Sept. 30, 2024. The value of the contract stands at USD 168 million

This report aims at providing critical information and valuable insights which are of high value to the users, enabling them to identify strategic growth opportunities.

Key Market Driver: Growing demand from the semiconductor and electronics industry Key Market Restraint - Stringent government regulations and high cost of extraction





Highlights of the Helium Market Report:

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging industry. This report analyses various segments across geographies

Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the industry.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new launching, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Helium Market Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis:

Top key players with their business strategy, sales volume, and revenue analysis

Latest technological developments

Robust facts and factors research methodology

Regional analysis with a graphical representation of size, share & trends

Market trends, obstacles and growth drivers

Includes list of table & figures





Report Aim & Scope:

The Helium Market report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The Helium Market report provides answers to the following key questions:

Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe? What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

What is economic impact on market?

When is the recovery expected from the pandemic?

Which segments offer high-growth opportunities in the long run?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of this market?

Major table of contents:

Helium Market Introduction and Market Overview

Research Regions

Research Scope and Market Size Estimation

Industry Trends

Drivers

Future Challenges

Market Restraints

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Helium Market Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Revenue and Growth Rate

Industry News and Policies by Regions

Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Applications





TOC Continued………





