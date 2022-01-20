The global drug delivery market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR.

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05496011/?utm_source=GNW





COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global drug delivery market is competitive, with top players involved in continuous partnership alliances and product development to aid market penetration. Moreover, the increasing number of dealers and distributors is set to elevate industry rivalry over the upcoming years.

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Antares Pharma Inc, Baxter International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ALKERMES PLC

2. ANTARES PHARMA INC

3. BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC (FORMERLY VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS)

4. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC

5. BAYER AG

6. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BD)

7. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

8. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

9. GENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

10. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

11. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

12. KINDEVA DRUG DELIVERY (FORMERLY 3M DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS)

13. NOVARTIS AG

14. NOVO NORDISK A/S

15. TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION (MICROVENTION INC)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05496011/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________