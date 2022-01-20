The global biochar market is estimated to project a CAGR of 11.34% in terms of volume during the estimated period, 2022-2030

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BIOCHAR MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090383/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Biochar is the end product obtained upon burning organic matter like agricultural waste, residential waste, and forest waste, and is rich in carbon.It aids in increasing the soil properties and carbon sequestering.



With regard to carbon sequestering, carbon is captured and stored.Biochar can withhold carbon for longer durations.



It enriches soil fertility, thereby stimulating plant growth.The energy thus generated during biochar production can be substituted for carbon-positive energy from fossil fuels.



Biochar also aids in reducing greenhouse emissions. These aspects contribute to the global biochar market growth.

The transportation and application of biochar have resulted in its loss and hence needs extensive R&D activities to minimize the losses.The agriculture & feedstock category is the largest application with regard to revenue in 2021.



Moreover, the lack of demonstration projects, tax rebates, incentives, biochar contamination and its feedstock, and high costs hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global biochar market growth analysis includes the geographical assessment of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.North America is the largest revenue and volume generating region globally.



This is attributed to the commercialization of production, application, and standardization of the biochar manufacturing facilities in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market has the presence of a large number of big industry players. Some of the eminent players in the market include Pacific Biochar, Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Biogreen-Energy, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AIR TERRA

2. AIREX ENERGY

3. ANULEKH AGROTECH PVT LTD

4. ARSTA ECO

5. BIOCHAR INDUSTRIES

6. BIOENERGY EARTH SYSTEMS

7. CARBOFEX

8. FARM2ENERGY

9. PACIFIC BIOCHAR

10. PYROTECH ENERGY

11. RENEWABLE CARBON RESOURCES AUSTRALIA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________