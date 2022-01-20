Worldwide Medical Copper Tubing Industry to 2027 - Growing Investment in the Healthcare Sector Including Medical Tubing Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Copper Tubing Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Copper Tubing Market size was estimated at USD 1,843.34 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,007.96 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% to reach USD 3,434.28 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Medical Copper Tubing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across DWV, Type K, and Type L.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Carbon dioxide, Medical air, Medical vacuum, Nitrogen, Nitrous oxide, and Oxygen.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Dentists, Hospitals, and Outpatient facilities.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Copper Tubing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market, including ABC Tube Company Pvt.Ltd, Amico Group of Companies, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioSpace, Inc, Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC, Cerro Flow Products LLC, Great Lakes Copper Ltd., GUANGZHOU C&H MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., IMARC Services Private Limited, Indigo Metalloys Pvt. Ltd., J & D TUBE BENDERS, INC., KME Germany GmbH & Co KG, MANDEV TUBES Pvt Ltd, Mueller Industries, Inc., NOVAIR MEDICAL, OmegaFlex, Inc., Precision UK Ltd, The Lawton Tubes Co., UACJ Corporation, and Wieland-Werke AG.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries with quality healthcare facilities and services

5.1.1.2. Rising demand for copper tubing for gas delivery due to its corrosion-resistant and antibacterial properties

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with the copper tubing

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emergence of e-commerce distribution for the device to level up their sales performances

5.1.3.2. Growing investment in the healthcare sector including medical tubing infrastructure

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of alternatives for copper-based tubes

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Medical Copper Tubing Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. DWV

6.3. Type K

6.4. Type L



7. Medical Copper Tubing Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Carbon dioxide

7.3. Medical air

7.4. Medical vacuum

7.5. Nitrogen

7.6. Nitrous oxide

7.7. Oxygen



8. Medical Copper Tubing Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Dentists

8.3. Hospitals

8.4. Outpatient facilities



9. Americas Medical Copper Tubing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Medical Copper Tubing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Copper Tubing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ABC Tube Company Pvt.Ltd

13.2. Amico Group of Companies

13.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.5. BioSpace, Inc

13.6. Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

13.7. Cerro Flow Products LLC

13.8. Great Lakes Copper Ltd.

13.9. GUANGZHOU C&H MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

13.10. IMARC Services Private Limited

13.11. Indigo Metalloys Pvt. Ltd.

13.12. J & D TUBE BENDERS, INC.

13.13. KME Germany GmbH & Co KG

13.14. MANDEV TUBES Pvt Ltd

13.15. Mueller Industries, Inc.

13.16. NOVAIR MEDICAL

13.17. OmegaFlex, Inc.

13.18. Precision UK Ltd

13.19. The Lawton Tubes Co.

13.20. UACJ Corporation

13.21. Wieland-Werke AG



14. Appendix

