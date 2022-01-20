Global News Syndicates Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global News Syndicates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960676/?utm_source=GNW
Syndicated content might be displayed on a news site for a limited time. Growing broadband penetration and subsequent rise in Internet subscriptions and increasing use of mobile phones will continue to drive online business models as net savvy consumers and companies utilize the internet as a medium for conducting business transactions. Against this backdrop, syndication is emerging as an ideal way to conduct business in a networked, information-intensive economy. The internet has reinfused life into the dying traditional ink and paper newspaper syndication model. Today, independent writers, journalists, authors, bloggers, cartoonists, columnists, and companies with digital marketing strategies syndicate their content to various online websites, portals and content aggregators to increase reach and visibility of their content/material. Local new syndication is emerging as a lucrative opportunity for digital marketers to break down the inertia and amplify coverage to ensure enhanced visibility of their content. A growing number of B2X companies are increasingly adopting content/news syndication to recycle their content in an attempt to improve organic flow of visitors to their website. A key trend in this space is the pay as per results concept wherein B2X marketers sign agreements with syndication vendors over the number of targeted leads they aim to achieve from a content syndication campaign and pricing of the contract is accordingly drawn.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for News Syndicates estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period. Content marketing is emerging as an important tool in the field of digital marketing, not only because it helps in generating leads, building trust, and developing customer loyalty, but also due to the fact that this marketing approach is fast becoming the new normal for consumers. Content marketing has significantly changed customer expectations of brands. The exponential increase in the number of blogs is expected to drive up demand for content syndication. Blog posts are one of the most popular types of content that marketers use for content syndication. The increased uptake of B2B content syndication by B2B businesses as a marketing strategy to drive leads, reach new target audiences and boost brand awareness will fuel market prospects.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $883.8 Million by 2026
The News Syndicates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$883.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$916.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
