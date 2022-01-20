Global News Syndicates Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global News Syndicates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960676/?utm_source=GNW

Syndicated content might be displayed on a news site for a limited time. Growing broadband penetration and subsequent rise in Internet subscriptions and increasing use of mobile phones will continue to drive online business models as net savvy consumers and companies utilize the internet as a medium for conducting business transactions. Against this backdrop, syndication is emerging as an ideal way to conduct business in a networked, information-intensive economy. The internet has reinfused life into the dying traditional ink and paper newspaper syndication model. Today, independent writers, journalists, authors, bloggers, cartoonists, columnists, and companies with digital marketing strategies syndicate their content to various online websites, portals and content aggregators to increase reach and visibility of their content/material. Local new syndication is emerging as a lucrative opportunity for digital marketers to break down the inertia and amplify coverage to ensure enhanced visibility of their content. A growing number of B2X companies are increasingly adopting content/news syndication to recycle their content in an attempt to improve organic flow of visitors to their website. A key trend in this space is the pay as per results concept wherein B2X marketers sign agreements with syndication vendors over the number of targeted leads they aim to achieve from a content syndication campaign and pricing of the contract is accordingly drawn.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for News Syndicates estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period. Content marketing is emerging as an important tool in the field of digital marketing, not only because it helps in generating leads, building trust, and developing customer loyalty, but also due to the fact that this marketing approach is fast becoming the new normal for consumers. Content marketing has significantly changed customer expectations of brands. The exponential increase in the number of blogs is expected to drive up demand for content syndication. Blog posts are one of the most popular types of content that marketers use for content syndication. The increased uptake of B2B content syndication by B2B businesses as a marketing strategy to drive leads, reach new target audiences and boost brand awareness will fuel market prospects.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $883.8 Million by 2026



The News Syndicates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$883.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$916.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)



A&E Networks

British Broadcasting Corporation

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

Channel Four Television Corporation

Heartland Media LLC

King Features Syndicate, Inc.

RTL Group S.A.

The Associated Press

Thomson Reuters Corporation

ViacomCBS Streaming

Vice Media Group

Warner Media, LLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,

Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering

Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

News Syndicates: Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Rise of the Internet, Heightens the Dependence on Content

Syndication to Increase Brand Exposure

The Internet Marks Mankind?s Greatest Achievement

EXHIBIT 6: Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion

Support the Proliferation of Content/News Syndication

Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for

2019 and 2024

Why Syndication is Important for Businesses in the Internet Era?

EXHIBIT 7: All Moving Digital Content on the Internet Has the

Potential to be Syndicated & Monetized: Global Volume of Data/

Content/Information Created, Captured, Copied & Consumed on

the Internet (In Zettabytes) 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2022,

and 2025

As Direct Marketing Strategies Evolve in Parallel to the

Internet, Syndication Becomes a Potent Content Marketing

Strategy

Digital Direct Marketing: A Primer

Digital Media Marketing Gains Momentum Against the Backdrop of

Increased Digital Direct Marketing Efforts

Focus on Digital Media Marketing Brings Content Marketing

Strategy Into the Spotlight, Providing the Foundation for the

Growth of Content Syndication

Here?s Why Syndication is a Vital Part of Content Marketing

Strategy?

Digital Marketers Turn to Local News Syndication to Improve SEO

Performance

Rise of B2B & B2C & B2G as Direct Selling Business Models of

the 21st Century Spurs Focus on Content Syndication Campaigns

A Deep Dive Into How Content Syndication Can Result in

Successful Lead Generation for B2B Marketers

Growing Number of Bloggers Driving Demand for Content Syndication

EXHIBIT 8: Seeking to Outrank Their Own Content, Bloggers Turn

to Syndication: Number of Bloggers (in Million) in the U.S.

for the Years 2016-2020

Robust Growth of e-Commerce Drives Interest in e-Commerce

Content Syndication to Beat Competition & Emerge Victorious

EXHIBIT 9: Robust Growth & Spiraling Competition in the e-

Commerce Space Drives Interest in Product Data Syndication

Among Online Retailers: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$

Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

