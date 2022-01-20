Outlook on the Global Blood Screening Market 2022 - Impact of COVID-19 on Plasma Collection

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Blood Screening" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This reportfocuses on the evolving, multibillion-dollar global blood screening market. Blood screening is a medical process that scans blood for infectious diseases or conditions. In developed nations, donated blood is screened for various pathogens. It is a mature market; however, growth comes from new technologies, increased volume and increased testing in developing nations.
Blood screening testing's primary objectives are to monitor the appearance of newly discovered infectious agents in the blood supply, determine the causes of transfusion reactions of unknown etiology, assess the effectiveness of new donor screening methods, and evaluate the donation process to improve the adequacy of the blood supply.
Blood screening diagnostic markets are driven primarily by the aging of developed markets, new test applications and emerging markets, with the last probably the most important factor in an otherwise low-growth category. As developing nations decide to increase blood safety measures, NAT testing will drive growth in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: Executive Summary
CHAPTER 2: Blood Screening Market
- IMMUNOASSAY AND NUCLEIC ACID TESTING (NAT) MARKETS
- REGIONAL MARKET
- OTHER TRENDS
- COVID-19
- Zika Virus
- Blood and Component Collection
- COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Collection
- Reevaluating Blood Transfusions
CHAPTER 3: BLOOD TYPING AND GROUPING MARKET
- Manual Blood Typing Methods
- Automated Blood Typing and Screening Methods
- Molecular Methods
- Reducing Blood Typing Errors
- Size and Growth of Typing Markets
- Blood Typing Market by Geography
CHAPTER 4: TOP COMPANY BRIEFS
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Cerus Corporation
- Grifols S.A.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- Quotient Limited
- Roche
