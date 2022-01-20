Global Industrial Design Services Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Design Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960642/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial designs have been gaining popularity owing to benefits including better infotainment, improved diagnostics systems and speedy service upgrades. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by fast-paced industrialization and growing spending pattern of customers. The rapid industrialization has been fueling demand particularly for machinery and equipment design services. As an increasing number of companies develop goods and adopt automation to streamline their production processes for bolstering their global presence, they are likely to invest heavily in machinery and equipment, and as a result would require industrial design services for designing machinery and equipment. The demand is also benefitting from sustainability and recyclability initiatives undertaken in major industries, as an increasing number of companies award designing projects and contracts to industrial design service providers. Further, the advancements in medical technology and need for interconnected devices for gathering patient data to make informed decisions has created opportunity for industrial design service providers to develop portable designs for devices to ease the tasks of healthcare workers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Design Services estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Product Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Model Design & Fabrication segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.9% share of the global Industrial Design Services market. Since product design typically works as a key differentiating factor in an industry, and often is used for attracting customers, the need for companies to have conceptual product designs for the each of the markets they operate in is expected to play a major role in shaping the global industrial design services market. This need compels companies, including those in FMGC, consumer electronics, and food and beverage businesses among others, to allot huge funds annually for the research and development of new product designs to bolster their sales and bottom-line.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $404.5 Million by 2026



The Industrial Design Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$404.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$162.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) has emerged as the global industrial design services superpower, as indicated by the flurry of investments undertaken by leading companies in China, India, South Korea and Japan. The region stands to benefit from the expanding manufacturing sector, government initiatives to mobilize the huge labor force, and growing adoption of IoT-enabled solutions.



Model Design & Fabrication Segment to Reach $937.3 Million by 2026



In the global Model Design & Fabrication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$560.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$764.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$121.5 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 85 Featured)



BUSSE Design+Engineering GmbH

DesignworksUSA, Inc.

Frog Design Inc.

IDEO

PDD Group Ltd.

RKS Design, Inc.

Smart Design







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960642/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Design Industry in the Post-Pandemic Era

Industrial Design: A Prelude

An Introduction to Industrial Design Services

Product Design Service

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Type: Product Design Services to Flourish as

Companies Seek Competitive Edge

EXHIBIT 3: World Industrial Design Services Market by Type:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Product

Design, Model Design & Fabrication, and Other Types

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Industrial Design Services Market (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 5: World Industrial Design Services Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, and Japan



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Various Components of Critical Importance in Industrial

Engineering and Designing Services

Key Industrial Design Trends in Brief

Generative Design Takes Industrial Design Market by Storm

Growing Significance of Evoking Emotion in Customers to Create

Product Sensation

Advanced Tools Expected to Revolutionize Design

Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period to Revive

Opportunities for Industrial Design Services

EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

IoT Integration to Fuel Demand for Industrial Design Services

EXHIBIT 7: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

Green Engineering, Environmental Sustainability to Create

Demand for Design Services

EXHIBIT 10: Global Greenhouse Emissions by Sector: 2020

Energy-Efficient Design Gets Prominence

Role of Industrial Designers in Manufacturing Process

Manufacturing Supply Chain Affected by the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 11: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Big Data Provides Real-Time Data for Faster Decision Making,

thus Transforming Industrial Design Services

EXHIBIT 12: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for

Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed

Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by

Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years

2020 & 2025

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Engineering

Gaining Prominence

EXHIBIT 13: World Engineering Software Market by Software Type

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computer-Aided

Engineering (CAE), Electronic Design Automation (EDA),

Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Computer-

Aided Designing (CAD), and Computer-Aided Manufacturing:

(CAM)

EXHIBIT 14: World Engineering Software Market by Application:

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Product Design &

Testing, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Plant

Design, and Other Applications

Relevance in Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 15: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Established Use in Aerospace & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 17: Global 3D Printing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Key Challenges faced by the Industrial Design Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Design

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Design by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Product Design by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Design by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Model Design &

Fabrication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Model Design & Fabrication

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Model Design &

Fabrication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Industrial Design Services by

Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design &

Fabrication and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Design Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design &

Fabrication and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design &

Fabrication and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design &

Fabrication and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Design Services

by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Industrial Design Services by

Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Design Services

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Product

Design, Model Design & Fabrication and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Design Services by Type - Product Design, Model

Design & Fabrication and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design &

Fabrication and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Design Services by Type - Product Design, Model

Design & Fabrication and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial Design

Services by Type - Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Design Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Product Design, Model Design & Fabrication and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 85

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960642/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________