Global Industrial Design Services Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Industrial designs have been gaining popularity owing to benefits including better infotainment, improved diagnostics systems and speedy service upgrades. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by fast-paced industrialization and growing spending pattern of customers. The rapid industrialization has been fueling demand particularly for machinery and equipment design services. As an increasing number of companies develop goods and adopt automation to streamline their production processes for bolstering their global presence, they are likely to invest heavily in machinery and equipment, and as a result would require industrial design services for designing machinery and equipment. The demand is also benefitting from sustainability and recyclability initiatives undertaken in major industries, as an increasing number of companies award designing projects and contracts to industrial design service providers. Further, the advancements in medical technology and need for interconnected devices for gathering patient data to make informed decisions has created opportunity for industrial design service providers to develop portable designs for devices to ease the tasks of healthcare workers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Design Services estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Product Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Model Design & Fabrication segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.9% share of the global Industrial Design Services market. Since product design typically works as a key differentiating factor in an industry, and often is used for attracting customers, the need for companies to have conceptual product designs for the each of the markets they operate in is expected to play a major role in shaping the global industrial design services market. This need compels companies, including those in FMGC, consumer electronics, and food and beverage businesses among others, to allot huge funds annually for the research and development of new product designs to bolster their sales and bottom-line.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $404.5 Million by 2026
The Industrial Design Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$404.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$162.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) has emerged as the global industrial design services superpower, as indicated by the flurry of investments undertaken by leading companies in China, India, South Korea and Japan. The region stands to benefit from the expanding manufacturing sector, government initiatives to mobilize the huge labor force, and growing adoption of IoT-enabled solutions.
Model Design & Fabrication Segment to Reach $937.3 Million by 2026
In the global Model Design & Fabrication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$560.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$764.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$121.5 Million by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Design Industry in the Post-Pandemic Era
Industrial Design: A Prelude
An Introduction to Industrial Design Services
Product Design Service
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Analysis by Type: Product Design Services to Flourish as
Companies Seek Competitive Edge
EXHIBIT 3: World Industrial Design Services Market by Type:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Product
Design, Model Design & Fabrication, and Other Types
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World Industrial Design Services Market (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 5: World Industrial Design Services Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, and Japan
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Various Components of Critical Importance in Industrial
Engineering and Designing Services
Key Industrial Design Trends in Brief
Generative Design Takes Industrial Design Market by Storm
Growing Significance of Evoking Emotion in Customers to Create
Product Sensation
Advanced Tools Expected to Revolutionize Design
Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period to Revive
Opportunities for Industrial Design Services
EXHIBIT 6: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
IoT Integration to Fuel Demand for Industrial Design Services
EXHIBIT 7: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
Green Engineering, Environmental Sustainability to Create
Demand for Design Services
EXHIBIT 10: Global Greenhouse Emissions by Sector: 2020
Energy-Efficient Design Gets Prominence
Role of Industrial Designers in Manufacturing Process
Manufacturing Supply Chain Affected by the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 11: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Big Data Provides Real-Time Data for Faster Decision Making,
thus Transforming Industrial Design Services
EXHIBIT 12: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for
Big Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed
Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by
Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years
2020 & 2025
Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Engineering
Gaining Prominence
EXHIBIT 13: World Engineering Software Market by Software Type
(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Computer-Aided
Engineering (CAE), Electronic Design Automation (EDA),
Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Computer-
Aided Designing (CAD), and Computer-Aided Manufacturing:
(CAM)
EXHIBIT 14: World Engineering Software Market by Application:
(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Product Design &
Testing, Design Automation, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Plant
Design, and Other Applications
Relevance in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 15: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
Established Use in Aerospace & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 17: Global 3D Printing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Key Challenges faced by the Industrial Design Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
