Biosimilars in Immunology Prescriber Opinions Survey 2021 - Factors Influencing Choice of Prescribed Biosimilar Brands

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prescriber Opinions on Biosimilars in Immunology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan) and India and provides primary research findings from specialists surveyed for this report, including dermatologists, gastroenterologists, and rheumatologists who treat the most prevalent autoimmune conditions (rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and plaque psoriasis) on the use of biosimilars for the treatment of these conditions.



A high proportion of all surveyed physicians indicated that they prescribed biosimilars to their immunology patients in 2019 with biosimilars experiencing greater use in cost conscious healthcare systems in Europe. The primary reason that all patients do not receive a biosimilar was due to patients' doubts over the biosimilar's efficacy.

As such, the main factor that might encourage increased prescribing of biosimilars is the availability of real world data for the biosimilar in each country where they are being used.



Scope

Topics covered include:

Biosimilar Prescription Overview and Perception

Biosimilar Prescription Incentives or Disincentives

Price Regulation and Discounts

Biosimilar Reimbursement

Factors Influencing Choice of Prescribed Biosimilar Brands

Future Directions of Biosimilar Use

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM and Indian biosimilars market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends likely to impact the 7MM and Indian biosimilars market.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Key Findings



3 Biosimilar Prescription Overview and Perception

3.1 Biosimilar Prescription Overview

3.2 Biosimilar Usage - Infliximab Versus Remicade

3.3 Biosimilar Usage - Etanercept Versus Enbrel

3.4 Biosimilar Usage - Adalimumab Versus Humira

3.5 Biosimilar Usage - Reasons for Not Prescribing Biosimilars to All Patients

3.6 Biosimilar Usage - Factors that Could Encourage Increased Use of Biosimilars

3.7 Biosimilar Prescriptions in Originator-Naive Versus Treatment-Experienced Patients

3.8 Perception About Whether Biosimilars Are Cheap, Provide Cost Savings, and Increase Patient Access



4 Biosimilar Prescription Incentives and Disincentives

4.1 Incentives or Disincentives for Physicians to Prescribe Biosimilars



5 Price Regulation and Discounts

5.1 Price Regulation for New Biologics and Biosimilars

5.2 Price Regulation for Biosimilars Across the 8MM

5.3 Discounts Provided by Biosimilars Over the Originator Product's Price

5.4 Discounts Needed for Physicians to Prescribe Biosimilars to >50% of Patients



6 Biosimilar Reimbursement

6.1 Biosimilar Reimbursement for All Indications Versus Select Indications



7 Factors Influencing Choice of Prescribed Biosimilar Brands

7.1 Factors Influencing Decisions on Prescribed Biosimilar Brands - 8MM

7.2 Factors Influencing Choice of Prescribed Biosimilar Brands - US

7.3 Factors Influencing Choice of Prescribed Biosimilar Brands - Preferred Manufacturers



8 Future Directions

8.1 Future Directions - Initiatives That Could Encourage Biosimilar Use

8.2 Future Directions - Predictions of Future Biosimilar Use in the Next Five Years



9 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am5ut4