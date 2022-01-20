North America Industrial Safety Footwear Market revenue to surpass $5bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Pune, India, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the North America industrial safety footwear market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 5 billion by 2026.

Protecting the feet of employees as per industrial standards can reduce lost work hours, boost productivity, and enhance their morale. North America market share is certain to expand.

The awareness regarding the benefits of wearing appropriate protective shoes and boots has increased amongst regional workers, encouraging widespread use of these footwears. North America market size is triggered by the growing adoption across mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The following four determinants are likely to steer the industry forecast from 2020 to 2026:

Safety concerns and stringent regulatory standards

Occupational foot protection has become an area of concern for employers with the introduction of F2413-18 and F2412-18a ASTM International standards in the United States. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 5,333 workers in the nation died from a work-related injury, amounting for more than 2% annual increase, as compared to 5,250 cases in 2018.

Wearing safety footwear is a recommended practice as industrial boots and shoes are specifically designed for ensuring optimal protection of employees from injuries and exposure to industrial hazards. As per the U.S. federal regulations enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), footwears are part of the personal protective equipment.

Shoes to remain a popular choice

In terms or product, the industrial safety footwear market share from the shoes segment is likely to expand at a steady pace through the forecast timeline. When compared with boots, industrial shoes are more comfortable and lightweight, enabling easy movement. Several studies have revealed that wearing wrong safety footwear can have an adverse and long-term impact on the health of employees.

Although boots are also used for protecting against industrial hazards, shoes ensure better fit and mobility due to their lightweight nature. In 2019, the industrial safety footwear market share from shoes segment in North America was valued at $3 billion.

Wearing poor safety footwear can damage the ligaments, nerves, and muscles of the feet, often resulting in musculoskeletal disorders including plantar fasciitis. Numerous industrial safety footwear companies are launching waterproof shoes and ergonomically designed, well-fitted, and high-performance industrial safety shoes for men and women.

Increasing inclination toward leather safety footwear

By material, the market in North America is categorized into polyurethane, rubber, leather, plastic, and waterproof. The market share from leather segment is likely to represent a significant portion of the total industry through 2026, although waterproof shoes are also gaining momentum.

Leather is deemed desirable because of its attractive appearance. Industrial safety footwear manufacturers prefer to use this material in their premium product offerings due to its flexibility and other advantages. As high-quality leather shoes are more durable than synthetic footwear, the demand for the material is likely to see an uptick in industry outlook.

Deployment across oil and gas sector

The growing employment rate across the oil & gas industry is fostering North America industrial safety footwear market size. More than 145 thousand individuals were employed across the oil and gas sector in the U.S. in 2019, registering a considerable rise from 127 thousand during 2017 and approximately 106 thousand employees during 2016.

Along the similar lines, Canada industry size is also poised for considerable expansion through 2026, owing to the growing adoption of industrial safety shoes for men and women across oil & gas production facilities. For instance, while over 190 thousand individuals were employed in the sector during 2016, the number increased to about 200 thousand employees by 2019.

V.F. Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Bet Marine, Honeywell International, Inc., 3M, Tatra Footwear Products, Bata Industrials, Mellow Walk, and Ansell are some leading industrial safety footwear brands in North America.

