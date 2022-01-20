English Finnish

PROPOSALS OF ROBIT PLC’S SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

Robit Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Committee has prepared proposals on the Members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2022.

Number and Election of Board Members

The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that six (6) Members will be elected to the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee proposes Kim Gran, Mikko Kuitunen, Anne Leskelä and Harri Sjöholm to the Annual General Meeting to be re-elected as the Members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. The present Members of the Board of Directors, Mammu Kaario and Kalle Reponen have announced that they will no longer be available for re-election to the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee further proposes to the Annual General Meeting Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen and Markku Teräsvasara to be elected as the new Members of the Board of Directors for a term expiring at the end of the following Annual General Meeting. Their brief resumes are attached to this release. Details of the experience and previous duties of the persons proposed to be re-elected as the Members of the Board of Directors are presented on the company’s website: https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/members-of-the-board/

All nominees have given their consent to their election and are independent of the company and its significant shareholders, except for Harri Sjöholm, who is dependent on the company and the major shareholder. Harri Sjöholm is a major shareholder in Five Alliance Oy, which holds 27.06 percent of Robit Plc’s shares.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors is EUR 50,000 euros, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is withholding tax, which the company withholds and pays to the tax authorities. The annual remuneration of a Member of the Board of Directors is EUR 30,000 euros, of which 40% is paid in shares and the remaining 60% is withholding tax, which the company withholds and pays to the tax authorities.

In addition, the Nomination Committee proposes that the Members and Chairman of the Board of Directors will be paid for Board and Committee meetings a meeting fee of EUR 500 per meeting attended by them. In addition, travel, accommodation, and other expenses are reimbursed.

The annual remuneration for the entire term of office will be paid to the Members and Chairman of the Board of Directors in December 2022. The shares that form part of the remuneration payable to the Chairman of the Board and to the Board Members can be new shares issued by the company or shares acquired thereby pursuant to an authorization provided to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration will pay the applicable transfer tax.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee will be included in the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting.

The following persons serve on the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee: Timo Sallinen, Senior Vice-President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm, Chairman, Five Alliance Oy, Tuomas Virtala, CEO, Asset Management, OP Corporate Bank, and Jukka Vähäpesola, Head of Equities, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company, as the other members.

