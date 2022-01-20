Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Bicarbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960124/?utm_source=GNW
Sodium bicarbonate is offered in various grades and used in a broad range of industries like animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, agriculture, manufacturing and cleaning products. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising demand from several end-use industries. The strong demand for sodium bicarbonate is attributed to its easy availability and low production cost. The food & beverages industry is expected to continue representing one of the most attractive domains for sodium bicarbonate in the coming years. The increasing demand for sodium bicarbonate in the industry can be credited to rising consumption of packaged and processed foods as a result of changing lifestyle and food preferences. The compound is widely used in the animal feed and nutrition industry and to de-color textiles. Some of the other prominent applications of sodium bicarbonate include leather, detergents, dyes and flue gas desulfurization. Sodium bicarbonate is also used in various personal care products as deodorizing agent.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sodium Bicarbonate estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Crystal/ Powdered Crystal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12% share of the global Sodium Bicarbonate market. The crystal form of sodium bicarbonate is used as electrolyte replenishers, topical cleaning solutions, systemic alkalizer and buffering agent. Growth in the powder segment is favored by enhanced user convenience and increasing demand for sodium hydrogen carbonate within baking powder applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $317 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $352.1 Million by 2026
The Sodium Bicarbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$317 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.92% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$352.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$371.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific enjoys a dominant position in the market, buoyed by increasing demand for the compound from diverse industries including food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, personal care and agriculture. The Asia-Pacific market is gaining from high dependence on poultry farming along with expansion of the personal care and pharmaceutical industries. The North American market is anticipated to benefit from rising uptake of sodium bicarbonate across the animal feed, pharmaceuticals, food, water treatment and pesticides industries. The regional market is also bolstered by increase in government funding to support R&D activity for finding novel application areas for the compound.
Slurry Segment to Reach $122.9 Million by 2026
Slurry form is used in pharmaceuticals and as an abrasive cleaning agent in industries. In the global Slurry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$94.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Sodium Bicarbonate
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Sodium Bicarbonate Market to Gradually Recover from COVID-19
Slowdown
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Rising Demand Fast-Tracks Emphatic Journey of Global Sodium
Bicarbonate Market
Animal Feed, and Food and Beverage Dominates the Sodium
Bicarbonate End-use Market
Powder Form: Major Segment of Sodium Bicarbonate Market
Asia-Pacific Maintains Triumphant Position in Sodium
Bicarbonate Market
Product Alternatives & Health Hazards Impede Growth
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Sodium
Bicarbonate
EXHIBIT 2: Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country
(in %) for 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric
Tons) by Species for 2020
Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Propels Demand for Sodium
Biocarbonate
Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in
Sodium Bicarbonate Market
EXHIBIT 4: Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat &
Eggs Vis-à-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per
100 grams)
EXHIBIT 5: Global Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons:
(Carcass Weight Equivalent) for Pork, Chicken Meat, and Beef &
Veal for 2017-2020
Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons
Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E
EXHIBIT 7: Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Top Countries for 2016-2020E
Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Sodium Bicarbonate in
Enhancing Food Quality
EXHIBIT 8: Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for
the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Growing Demand for Bakery Products to Drive Sodium Bicarbonate
Market
Growing Popularity of Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Foods Holds
Promise for Sodium Bicarbonate Market
Increasing Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate in Pharmaceutical
Industry Drives Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
(20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
EXHIBIT 10: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rising Usage of Detergents Propels Sodium Bicarbonate Demand
Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein
Alternatives
EXHIBIT 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes
Growth of the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market to Drive
Demand for Sodium Bicarbonate
EXHIBIT 13: Global Beauty & Personal Care Market: Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2024
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
