Global Artificial Nails Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Dashing Diva, ImageLush and KISS Products Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Nails Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the artificial nails market and it is poised to grow by $265.25 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial nails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of nail art and the availability of different types of artificial nails.
The artificial nails market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased presence of nail salons as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial nails market growth during the next few years.
The report on artificial nails market covers the following areas:
- Artificial nails market sizing
- Artificial nails market forecast
- Artificial nails market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial nails market vendors that include Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC. Also, the artificial nails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Acrylic nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Gel nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Charmed and Armed International Inc.
- Dashing Diva
- ImageLush
- KISS Products Inc.
- KM Nail Manufacturer
- Nail Alliance North America Inc.
- Nail Systems International
- Professionail International
- Sheba Nails
- Wella Operations US LLC
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fh30q