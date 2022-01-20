Global Artificial Nails Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Dashing Diva, ImageLush and KISS Products Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Nails Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the artificial nails market and it is poised to grow by $265.25 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial nails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of nail art and the availability of different types of artificial nails.



The artificial nails market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased presence of nail salons as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial nails market growth during the next few years.

The report on artificial nails market covers the following areas:

Artificial nails market sizing

Artificial nails market forecast

Artificial nails market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial nails market vendors that include Charmed and Armed International Inc., Dashing Diva, ImageLush, KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, Professionail International, Sheba Nails, and Wella Operations US LLC. Also, the artificial nails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Acrylic nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Gel nails - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Charmed and Armed International Inc.

Dashing Diva

ImageLush

KISS Products Inc.

KM Nail Manufacturer

Nail Alliance North America Inc.

Nail Systems International

Professionail International

Sheba Nails

Wella Operations US LLC

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fh30q