Global Sex Toys Market to Reach US$54.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sex Toys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960017/?utm_source=GNW
Sex toys are even known to have medical benefits when the user has a medical condition or sexual dysfunction. Sexual Selfcare and wellness are being taken very seriously by consumers and a surge has been observed in the demand for creams and lotions for feminine wellness and sex toys for both sexes. Several manufacturers are focusing on health, beauty, and self-care and are launching new products and devices such as mini massager and air pulsing arouser, personal lubricant, and toy cleaning wipes. Sexual wellness products such as gels and toys that are affordable are being introduced in the market and the stigma around selling sexual items in conventional stores is fading away. The change is anticipated to be because of the demographic shift, as the millennials have a different view of sexual wellness in comparison with the baby boomers. Gradual fading away of the stigma associated with masturbation, even among married couples is benefiting the market for sex toys. Their adoption and use is growing especially among single women wanting to masturbate solo with sex toys such as vibrators, clitoral stimulators/suction vibrators, internal vaginal toys, cock rings, blowjob sleeves, and anal toys, among others. The acceptance of the growing LGBTQ community is another major factor driving demand for sex toys. Steadily growing popularity of male sex toys, increase in online sales, development of technologically sophisticated products, and growing population are other factors driving growth in the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sex Toys estimated at US$35.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Adult Vibrators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$25.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dildos segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Sex Toys market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
The Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Erection Rings Segment to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026
In the global Erection Rings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$753.7 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- California Exotic Novelties, LLC
- FUN FACTORY USA, Inc.
- Kanojo Toys
- Meiki Toys.com
- Tenga Co., Ltd.
- TOMAX USA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960017/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the
Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market
EXHIBIT 1: Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products
is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market:
Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years
2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further
into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered
With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although
Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Induced Lockdowns Brings About Positive Changes in
Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys
Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys
EXHIBIT 8: A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the
Sex Toys Market: World Population by Geographic Region (In
Thousands): 2000-2040
Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents
Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People
for Major Countries: 2019
Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex
Toys
EXHIBIT 10: % Share of LGBTQ Community in Global Population by
Type for the Year 2021
Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence
Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a
Boost to Market Prospects
Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior
Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys
Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and
Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sex Toys by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Adult Vibrators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Adult Vibrators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Adult Vibrators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Dildos by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dildos by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dildos by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Erection Rings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Erection Rings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Erection Rings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Online Stores by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Stores
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Specialty Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mass
Merchandisers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Mass Merchandisers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mass Merchandisers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online
Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult
Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Distribution
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online
Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys
by Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys
by Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and
Mass Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys
by Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys
by Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and
Mass Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys
by Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type -
Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,
Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys
by Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and
Mass Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass
Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 63
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960017/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________