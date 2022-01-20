Global Sex Toys Market to Reach US$54.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sex Toys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960017/?utm_source=GNW

Sex toys are even known to have medical benefits when the user has a medical condition or sexual dysfunction. Sexual Selfcare and wellness are being taken very seriously by consumers and a surge has been observed in the demand for creams and lotions for feminine wellness and sex toys for both sexes. Several manufacturers are focusing on health, beauty, and self-care and are launching new products and devices such as mini massager and air pulsing arouser, personal lubricant, and toy cleaning wipes. Sexual wellness products such as gels and toys that are affordable are being introduced in the market and the stigma around selling sexual items in conventional stores is fading away. The change is anticipated to be because of the demographic shift, as the millennials have a different view of sexual wellness in comparison with the baby boomers. Gradual fading away of the stigma associated with masturbation, even among married couples is benefiting the market for sex toys. Their adoption and use is growing especially among single women wanting to masturbate solo with sex toys such as vibrators, clitoral stimulators/suction vibrators, internal vaginal toys, cock rings, blowjob sleeves, and anal toys, among others. The acceptance of the growing LGBTQ community is another major factor driving demand for sex toys. Steadily growing popularity of male sex toys, increase in online sales, development of technologically sophisticated products, and growing population are other factors driving growth in the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sex Toys estimated at US$35.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Adult Vibrators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$25.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dildos segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Sex Toys market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8 Billion by 2026



The Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Erection Rings Segment to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026



In the global Erection Rings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$753.7 Million by the year 2026.





California Exotic Novelties, LLC

FUN FACTORY USA, Inc.

Kanojo Toys

Meiki Toys.com

Tenga Co., Ltd.

TOMAX USA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the

Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market

EXHIBIT 1: Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products

is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market:

Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 5: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further

into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered

With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although

Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Induced Lockdowns Brings About Positive Changes in

Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys

Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys

EXHIBIT 8: A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the

Sex Toys Market: World Population by Geographic Region (In

Thousands): 2000-2040

Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents

Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People

for Major Countries: 2019

Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex

Toys

EXHIBIT 10: % Share of LGBTQ Community in Global Population by

Type for the Year 2021

Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence

Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a

Boost to Market Prospects

Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior

Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys

Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and

Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sex Toys by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Adult Vibrators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Adult Vibrators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Adult Vibrators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Dildos by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Dildos by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dildos by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Erection Rings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Erection Rings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Erection Rings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online Stores by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Stores

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mass

Merchandisers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Mass Merchandisers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mass Merchandisers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online

Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type - Adult

Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online

Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys

by Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys

by Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and

Mass Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys

by Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys

by Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and

Mass Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys

by Type - Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Sex Toys by Type -

Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult Vibrators,

Dildos, Erection Rings and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Sex Toys

by Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and

Mass Merchandisers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass

Merchandisers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Sex Toys by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Online Stores, Specialty Stores and Mass Merchandisers for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 63

