Global Robotic Software Platforms Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Software Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW
The software enables functions for increasing safety, motion, intelligence and productivity of operations. It gives robots the ability to feel, see, learn and also maintain security. Rapid adoption of robotics by the industrial sector creates strong demand growth scenario for robotic software. With a stupendous increase in use of robots across various sectors, demand for robot software would also increase significantly. Rapid developments in the areas of IoT, AI and other software technologies led to a major spurt in the global market for robot software in the recent years. Sensor miniaturization would also drive increased adoption of robotic technologies across various industries going forward. Mobile robot platforms in particular employ complex sensors. Miniaturization of sensors would lead to reduction in costs of both sensors and mobile robotic platforms, which would lead to even higher adoption across new applications such as delivery, logistics and surveillance among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Robotic Software Platforms estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Third-Party Vendors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Robotic Software Platforms market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Robotic Software Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Significant opportunities for growth, for developers of robot software, are expected in the Asia-Pacific market going forward. Major economies that would contribute to such growth are China, South Korea, India and Singapore where adoption of robotic technologies across industries is increasing tremendously. China for instance, increased focus on robotics and AI. Recently, a three year AI implementation program was announced by the National Development and Reform Commission of China, for acceleration of advanced technologies adoption by all critical industries which would enable the country to become the global superpower by the end of this decade.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- AIBrain Inc.
- Brain Corporation
- CloudMinds Technology Inc.
- Cyberbotics Ltd.
- Energid Technologies Corporation
- FANUC Corporation
- Furhat Robotics
- IBM Corporation
- iRobot Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Liquid Robotics, Inc.
- Neurala, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Robotics
The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption
Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19
Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
Reported Use of Robots to Combat COVID-19
Robotics Investments in June 2020
The Pandemic Becomes Key Enabler for Increased Automation
across Industries: A Major Growth Opportunity for Providers of
Robotic Software
Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
Robotic Software: A Prelude
Robotic Software Platform
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 2: World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original
Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors
Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges
for Wider Adoption
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 3: World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 4: World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 5: Number of Robotic Startups by Region: 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robotics & Software Development Trends
Transformation in Robotics Technology
Automation Trends to Drive Growth
Rising Spending on Robotic Automation
Widespread Use of Robots
Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing
Cloud Robotics: An Overview
Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake
Volumes
EXHIBIT 6: Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 &
2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age
Population
Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics
Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics
Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue
Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 7: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
Advancements in Industrial Robotics
EXHIBIT 10: World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027
EXHIBIT 11: World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues
(in %) by Application: 2020 & 2027
Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics
Robotic Software Market Growth
Industry 5.0 to Support Growth
Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains
Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues
Robotics Implementation Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Original Equipment
Manufacturers (OEMs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Original Equipment
Manufacturers (OEMs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Original Equipment
Manufacturers (OEMs) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party
Vendors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Third-Party Vendors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Third-Party Vendors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms by
Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party
Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: China Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: China 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: France Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: France 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers
(OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms
by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Robotic Software Platforms by
Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party
Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Original
Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers
(OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Robotic
Software Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers
(OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Software Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers
(OEMs) and Third-Party Vendors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Robotic Software
Platforms by Type - Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Robotic
Software Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and
Third-Party Vendors for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 55
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959917/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________