Global Quantum Sensors Market to Reach US$547.3 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959834/?utm_source=GNW

In other words, quantum sensing technologies are rapidly moving from the theoretical phase to commercial real-world applications, and display significant potential to transform a diverse spectrum of industry verticals in the coming years. Quantum sensing relies on quantum effects for achieving sophisticated functions that are almost impossible for traditional sensing options. With quantum sensing, it is now easy for construction companies to easily detect unknown underground structures, like tunnels or mine shafts, which until now posed a big risk for construction projects. Cost effective, cheap network of permanent gravimeters promise to emerge into a potential game changer in the field of seismology. Quantum sensors are expected to outperform the entire array of instruments and technologies currently used to monitor volcanoes such as seismometers, ground deformation recorders, gas monitors, infrared cameras and satellite imagers. Manufacturers of quantum sensors are adopting micro

and nano-fabrication techniques to make miniscule quantum gravimeters on silicon wafers at costs over 10 times cheaper than conventional models. The promise of falling prices brings with it the potential for rapid technology penetration in myriad industries. Autonomous vehicles are also in the spotlight for their focus on developing quantum Lidar as a replacement for classical-type lidar to provide next-generation self-driving cars with enhanced awareness to see through fog, smoke and over longer distances. Nanotechnology is increasingly converging with quantum sensors to enable the technology to become a good fit for medicine and healthcare.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Sensors estimated at US$419.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$547.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Atomic Clocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$167.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Quantum Sensors market. Numerous devices for measurement use quantum properties for probing measurements like atomic clocks. Entanglement is usable for enhancing atomic clocks or creating magnetometers that are more sensitive. Additionally, atomic clocks that are quantum-enhanced can support precision and time-dependent industries such as financial services, bringing resilience to satellite-based data networks that can be quite vulnerable to disruptive threats.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.1 Million by 2026



The Quantum Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the US market is driven by growing adoption of quantum sensing for defense purposes, replacing GPS in those areas that do not have coverage theoretically or are acting possibly with ISR abilities or for detecting subterranean structures, submarines and vehicles as also nuclear materials.



PAR Quantum Sensors Segment to Reach $109.9 Million by 2026



In the global PAR Quantum Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)



AOSense, Inc.

Apogee Instruments, Inc.

GWR Instruments, Inc.

M Squared Lasers

Microsemi Corporation

Muquans

Oscilloquartz SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959834/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Quantum Computing to Quantum Sensing, Quantum Resources &

Technologies Are Edging Closer to Commercialization

EXHIBIT 1: The Quantum World Sees the Light of

Commercialization: Global Market Opportunity for Quantum

Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 5: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further

into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered

With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although

Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Quantum Sensors: Definition, Importance & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Quantum Sensors Emerge to Revolutionize Healthcare

Quantum Sensors Provide Autonomous Cars the Much Needed

Breakthrough

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination

of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even

in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared

Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &

Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 9: Robust Outlook for Autonomous Vehicles Paves the Way

for Quantum Sensors to Revolutionize Navigation &

Communications in Unmanned, Self-Driving Vehicles: Global

Sales of Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021 2023,

2025 and 2027

A Review of Quantum Sensors? Impact on the Automotive Industry

Quantum Sensors to Make Oil & Gas Operations Safer & More

Efficient

Quantum Sensors Provide a Quantum Leap for Military & Defense

Capabilities. Here?s How

Rising Global Defense Spending, Unfazed by the Pandemic, Bodes

Well for Quantum Sensors in Military & Defense Applications

EXHIBIT 10: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for

Quantum Sensing in Military & Defense Applications: World

Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020

and 2021

A Peek Into the Growing Role of Quantum Sensors in Military

Applications?

Quantum Computing Takes Huge Strides in the Energy End-Use Sector

Increased Deployment of Sensors to Facilitate Sustainable Crop

Production Bodes Well for Market Growth

Construction Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

Focus on Sustainability to Expand the Role of Quantum Sensing

in Environmental Monitoring



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Atomic Clocks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Atomic Clocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PAR Quantum

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PAR Quantum Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Gravity Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Gravity Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Military &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors,

Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic Clocks,

Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors and

Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum

Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum

Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum

Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum

Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum

Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum

Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum

Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors by

Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors,

Gravity Sensors and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic Clocks,

Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors and

Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Sensors by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR

Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and

Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Sensors by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR

Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and

Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Sensors by Product - Atomic Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR

Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atomic

Clocks, Magnetic Sensors, PAR Quantum Sensors, Gravity Sensors

and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Quantum

Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Quantum Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and

Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959834/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________