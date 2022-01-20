Global Quantum Sensors Market to Reach US$547.3 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959834/?utm_source=GNW
In other words, quantum sensing technologies are rapidly moving from the theoretical phase to commercial real-world applications, and display significant potential to transform a diverse spectrum of industry verticals in the coming years. Quantum sensing relies on quantum effects for achieving sophisticated functions that are almost impossible for traditional sensing options. With quantum sensing, it is now easy for construction companies to easily detect unknown underground structures, like tunnels or mine shafts, which until now posed a big risk for construction projects. Cost effective, cheap network of permanent gravimeters promise to emerge into a potential game changer in the field of seismology. Quantum sensors are expected to outperform the entire array of instruments and technologies currently used to monitor volcanoes such as seismometers, ground deformation recorders, gas monitors, infrared cameras and satellite imagers. Manufacturers of quantum sensors are adopting micro
and nano-fabrication techniques to make miniscule quantum gravimeters on silicon wafers at costs over 10 times cheaper than conventional models. The promise of falling prices brings with it the potential for rapid technology penetration in myriad industries. Autonomous vehicles are also in the spotlight for their focus on developing quantum Lidar as a replacement for classical-type lidar to provide next-generation self-driving cars with enhanced awareness to see through fog, smoke and over longer distances. Nanotechnology is increasingly converging with quantum sensors to enable the technology to become a good fit for medicine and healthcare.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Sensors estimated at US$419.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$547.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Atomic Clocks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$167.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Quantum Sensors market. Numerous devices for measurement use quantum properties for probing measurements like atomic clocks. Entanglement is usable for enhancing atomic clocks or creating magnetometers that are more sensitive. Additionally, atomic clocks that are quantum-enhanced can support precision and time-dependent industries such as financial services, bringing resilience to satellite-based data networks that can be quite vulnerable to disruptive threats.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $120.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.1 Million by 2026
The Quantum Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$120.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$43 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the US market is driven by growing adoption of quantum sensing for defense purposes, replacing GPS in those areas that do not have coverage theoretically or are acting possibly with ISR abilities or for detecting subterranean structures, submarines and vehicles as also nuclear materials.
PAR Quantum Sensors Segment to Reach $109.9 Million by 2026
In the global PAR Quantum Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$74.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$101.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Million by the year 2026.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
From Quantum Computing to Quantum Sensing, Quantum Resources &
Technologies Are Edging Closer to Commercialization
EXHIBIT 1: The Quantum World Sees the Light of
Commercialization: Global Market Opportunity for Quantum
Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further
into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered
With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although
Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Quantum Sensors: Definition, Importance & Applications
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
Quantum Sensors Emerge to Revolutionize Healthcare
Quantum Sensors Provide Autonomous Cars the Much Needed
Breakthrough
Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination
of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even
in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared
Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &
Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 9: Robust Outlook for Autonomous Vehicles Paves the Way
for Quantum Sensors to Revolutionize Navigation &
Communications in Unmanned, Self-Driving Vehicles: Global
Sales of Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021 2023,
2025 and 2027
A Review of Quantum Sensors? Impact on the Automotive Industry
Quantum Sensors to Make Oil & Gas Operations Safer & More
Efficient
Quantum Sensors Provide a Quantum Leap for Military & Defense
Capabilities. Here?s How
Rising Global Defense Spending, Unfazed by the Pandemic, Bodes
Well for Quantum Sensors in Military & Defense Applications
EXHIBIT 10: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for
Quantum Sensing in Military & Defense Applications: World
Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020
and 2021
A Peek Into the Growing Role of Quantum Sensors in Military
Applications?
Quantum Computing Takes Huge Strides in the Energy End-Use Sector
Increased Deployment of Sensors to Facilitate Sustainable Crop
Production Bodes Well for Market Growth
Construction Industry to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Growth
Focus on Sustainability to Expand the Role of Quantum Sensing
in Environmental Monitoring
