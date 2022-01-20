Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market to Reach US$28.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957531/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is set to be primarily driven by the benefits offered by controlled-release drug delivery systems, including reduced treatment cost, lower side effects, and enhanced therapeutic efficacy. The growing adoption of controlled-release drugs as a standard treatment for various diseases, rising awareness and demand for advanced products among physicians, and increasing prescription of controlled-release products are some of the key factors that are likely to bolster the market growth in the near future. Further, presence of several in-vivo biological barriers that impacts the drug`s stability, absorption, and bioavailability are opening lucrative opportunities for the adoption of controlled-release drug delivery systems. The adoption of controlled-release drug delivery systems is also being propelled by the rapidly growing pediatric and geriatric population, owing to high incidence of non-adherence to prescription drugs in these age-groups. Nanotechnology has come to the fore to further enhance the relevance of continuous improvisation and innovation of NDDS, especially for administering active agents. Several terminal diseases such as immunodeficiency diseases and cancers require controlled and targeted therapy with minimum side effects, and for these systems, nanocarrier-based systems deliver a better therapeutic effect at the target site. Currently, the pharmaceutical industry is preparing for widespread adoption of nanoparticles, which represents a crucial element in advanced nanotechnology-enabled delivery systems.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR to reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embolization Particles segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.3% share of the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market. The rising uptake of nanotechnology and its various concepts including nanocarriers in novel drug delivery mechanisms is driving growth in the Nanoparticles segment. The use of nanoparticles in delivering drugs to cancer cells with minimum damage to healthy cells is the most promising application of nanotechnology in drug delivery currently under development.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026



The Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 19.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

An Insight into Pandemic Impact on Pharmaceuticals Industry

COVID-19 & Other Factors Shift Focus to Different Drug Delivery

Approaches

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Gain Interest Amid the Fight

Against COVID-19

Nanomaterial-enabled Novel Drug Delivery Systems Gain Interest

in Vaccine Development

Novel Drug Delivery System (NDDS): A Prelude

Versatile Benefits of NDDS Drive Companies to Embrace the Drug

Delivery Approach

Patient Compliance: A Key Reason Garnering Interest in NDD

Regulatory Process for Novel Drug Delivery Systems

A Look into Current Areas of Research in Drug Delivery

Market Outlook

Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery: Primary Challenges

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nanotechnology Bolsters Demand for NDDS

Prospects Remain Encouraging

Microfluidics Mediated NDDS Set to Make Gains

Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve

Therapeutic Outcomes

Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted

Delivery

List of Marketed Liposome-Based Clinical Products Classified by

Therapeutic Areas

Liposomes-based Drug Delivery Systems to touch Diverse Areas of

Modern Medicine

Dendrimers as Ideal Drug Delivery Agents

List of Commercially Available Dendrimeric Products by

Application Area

High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for

Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Oral Thin Films Enhance NDDS Domain

Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery Opens New Horizons to

Improve Cancer Treatments

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto Novel Drug Delivery

Mechanisms

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by

Type: 2020

Novel Drug Delivery System Emerges as a Potential Treatment for

Pediatric Brain Tumors

Uptrend in Gene Therapy Market Augurs Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million: 2020,

2022 and 2024

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene

Therapy

Application of Nanotechnology-based Drug Delivery Systems for

CVD Treatment

EXHIBIT 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

(2020-2030)

NDD for Antimicrobial Drugs

List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in

Clinical Use

Nanotechnology Opens New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy

Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology-Delivered

Antiretroviral Therapies

Novel Drug Delivery System Exhibits Potential to Target HIV

Reservoirs

EXHIBIT 7: Global HIV Prevalence Seeks Need for Novel Drug

Delivery Systems: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Novel Drug Delivery Systems for CNS Therapeutics

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells

in People Suffering from PD

Nanotechnology Powers Next Wave of Change for Neglected

Tropical Diseases? Treatment

Novel Drug Delivery Systems Hold Edge over Existing Therapies

for Diabetic Retinopathy

Exciting Immunology Developments Involving Graphene-based

Nanomaterials

Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity

Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark

Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co -

Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability

in Targeted Drug Delivery

Recent Advancements in Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems

Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives

Increased Interest

Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in

Pulmonary Delivery

SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs

Other Nanocarriers in Pulmonary Delivery

Increasing Importance of Gold Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug

Administration

Gold Nanoparticles Open New Avenues in Combinatorial Cancer

Therapy

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023



