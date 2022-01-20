Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Market to Reach US$28.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957531/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is set to be primarily driven by the benefits offered by controlled-release drug delivery systems, including reduced treatment cost, lower side effects, and enhanced therapeutic efficacy. The growing adoption of controlled-release drugs as a standard treatment for various diseases, rising awareness and demand for advanced products among physicians, and increasing prescription of controlled-release products are some of the key factors that are likely to bolster the market growth in the near future. Further, presence of several in-vivo biological barriers that impacts the drug`s stability, absorption, and bioavailability are opening lucrative opportunities for the adoption of controlled-release drug delivery systems. The adoption of controlled-release drug delivery systems is also being propelled by the rapidly growing pediatric and geriatric population, owing to high incidence of non-adherence to prescription drugs in these age-groups. Nanotechnology has come to the fore to further enhance the relevance of continuous improvisation and innovation of NDDS, especially for administering active agents. Several terminal diseases such as immunodeficiency diseases and cancers require controlled and targeted therapy with minimum side effects, and for these systems, nanocarrier-based systems deliver a better therapeutic effect at the target site. Currently, the pharmaceutical industry is preparing for widespread adoption of nanoparticles, which represents a crucial element in advanced nanotechnology-enabled delivery systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR to reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embolization Particles segment is readjusted to a revised 22.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.3% share of the global Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market. The rising uptake of nanotechnology and its various concepts including nanocarriers in novel drug delivery mechanisms is driving growth in the Nanoparticles segment. The use of nanoparticles in delivering drugs to cancer cells with minimum damage to healthy cells is the most promising application of nanotechnology in drug delivery currently under development.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026
The Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 19.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Nanotechnology Bolsters Demand for NDDS
Prospects Remain Encouraging
Microfluidics Mediated NDDS Set to Make Gains
Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve
Therapeutic Outcomes
Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted
Delivery
List of Marketed Liposome-Based Clinical Products Classified by
Therapeutic Areas
Liposomes-based Drug Delivery Systems to touch Diverse Areas of
Modern Medicine
Dendrimers as Ideal Drug Delivery Agents
List of Commercially Available Dendrimeric Products by
Application Area
High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for
Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
Oral Thin Films Enhance NDDS Domain
Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery Opens New Horizons to
Improve Cancer Treatments
Rising Cancer Incidence Drives Focus onto Novel Drug Delivery
Mechanisms
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by
Type: 2020
Novel Drug Delivery System Emerges as a Potential Treatment for
Pediatric Brain Tumors
Uptrend in Gene Therapy Market Augurs Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million: 2020,
2022 and 2024
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene
Therapy
Application of Nanotechnology-based Drug Delivery Systems for
CVD Treatment
EXHIBIT 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
(2020-2030)
NDD for Antimicrobial Drugs
List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in
Clinical Use
Nanotechnology Opens New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy
Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology-Delivered
Antiretroviral Therapies
Novel Drug Delivery System Exhibits Potential to Target HIV
Reservoirs
EXHIBIT 7: Global HIV Prevalence Seeks Need for Novel Drug
Delivery Systems: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Novel Drug Delivery Systems for CNS Therapeutics
Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells
in People Suffering from PD
Nanotechnology Powers Next Wave of Change for Neglected
Tropical Diseases? Treatment
Novel Drug Delivery Systems Hold Edge over Existing Therapies
for Diabetic Retinopathy
Exciting Immunology Developments Involving Graphene-based
Nanomaterials
Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity
Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark
Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co -
Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability
in Targeted Drug Delivery
Recent Advancements in Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems
Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives
Increased Interest
Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in
Pulmonary Delivery
SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs
Other Nanocarriers in Pulmonary Delivery
Increasing Importance of Gold Nanoparticles in Targeted Drug
Administration
Gold Nanoparticles Open New Avenues in Combinatorial Cancer
Therapy
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
