Worldwide Used Cooking Oil Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Biofuels is Driving Growth

The publisher has been monitoring the used cooking oil market and it is poised to grow by 2,049 thousand tons during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The report on the used cooking oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuels and the growing demand for used cooking oil for various applications.



The used cooking oil market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The used cooking oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

Biodiesel

Oleo chemicals

Animal feed

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increasing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of used cooking oil as one of the prime reasons driving the used cooking oil market growth during the next few years.



The report on used cooking oil market covers the following areas:

Used cooking oil market sizing

Used cooking oil market forecast

Used cooking oil market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading used cooking oil market vendors that include Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers. Also, the used cooking oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Biodiesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Oleo chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arrow Oils Ltd

Baker Commodities Inc.

Brocklesby Ltd.

Grand Natural Inc.

GREASECYCLE

Olleco

Oz Oils Pty Ltd.

Quatra

Valley Proteins Inc.

Waste Oil Recyclers

10. Appendix

