Global Mental Health Software Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2026

These platforms bridge the gap between general or standalone healthcare solutions that are sometimes unable to deliver all functions needed by a practice. Mental health software enables health professionals to prepare a treatment plan for patients suffering from various behavioral ailments such as anxiety, addiction, stress, and anxiety. Mental health software allows physicians, therapists and other users to simplify patient-facing and front-office workflows. Supporting mental health is now considered an important component for overall health and becoming a global priority. The application of health information technology (HIT) provides participants with considerable opportunities to improve mental healthcare. Stakeholders need to consider computerized clinical decision support to treat people who don`t respond to telemedicine, initial drug trials and computer-based adaptation of psychosocial treatments intended for people suffering from SMI. Moreover, the training of HIT along with integration of the technology into behavioral health settings facilitates cross-provider and interdisciplinary collaboration. Mental health software and tools address this ever-growing healthcare challenge. Solutions embedded with the science of mental health integration empower all individuals requiring care and the people closest to them with the capability to prioritize mental health by finding an inclusive and supportive pathway to overall wellness. Mental health software is anticipated to play an important role in extending availability of mental healthcare services to people living in remote areas or individuals amid emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mental Health Software estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Support Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Mental Health Software market. Advancements in artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and optical recognition technologies could enable online mental health software to make more accurate diagnosis and provide more personalized treatment. Mental health software also supports virtual reality (VR) treatments intended to assist patients in relieving trauma-related incidents in a safe, controlled environment like physician`s office.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $806.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $305.8 Million by 2026
The Mental Health Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$806.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$305.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$217.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Increasing US health reforms along with aging demography that require health services are factors driving growth in this region. Growing awareness of mental healthcare software across China and India is driving demand for the same in Asia Pacific.
- Cerner Corporation
- Core Solutions, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Mindlinc
- Netsmart Technologies, Inc.
- NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
- Qualifacts Systems, Inc.
- Valant, Inc.
- Welligent Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Pulls Up Lever for Digital Mental Healthcare
EXHIBIT 2: Anxiety and Depression on Rise Amid the Pandemic:
Percentage of US Adults Displaying Symptoms of Anxiety and
Depressive Disorder (Jan-June 2019, May 2020, and December
2020)s
Mental Health Software: A Prelude
Key Benefits of Mental Health Software
An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal
Select Mental Health Stats Worldwide
EXHIBIT 3: Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type
Challenges Remain
Advanced Technologies to Create New Possibilities for Mental
Healthcare in the Future
Covid-19 Drives Investment, Bestows Mainstream Status to Mental
Health
EXHIBIT 4: Digital Behavioral Health Funding in US$ Million:
2015-2020
EXHIBIT 5: Mental Health Remains Top in Digital Health Funding:
Top Funded Clinical Indications in Q1-Q3 2021s
Start-ups Follow Unusual Routes to Deliver Mental Health Services
Select Startups in Digital Mental Healthcare Space
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Innovation Push Mental Health Software as New Frontier
in Access to Mental Health Support
Transforming Mental Healthcare
Technologies Exuding Potential to Transform Mental Health Space
Mental Healthcare Emerges as a Key Beneficiary of Big Data
Phenomenon
Big Data Analytics Play a Pivotal Role
Virtual Reality (VR) Makes Mental Health Therapy More Productive
Technology-Driven Boost for Mental Health Software
Remote Access and Low Costs Widen Adoption of Cloud based
Mental Health Solutions
Growing Use of EHR in Behavioral Health Organization to Drive
Growth
EMR Software Features Essential for Mental Health Professionals
Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs
Value-based care Model Drives Integrated Physical Health and
Behavioral Health Care
Rise in Focus on Mental Health Wellness in Workspace Drives
Adoption of Mental Health Platforms
EXHIBIT 6: Major Causes of Stress in the Workplace
COVID-19 Pandemic Amplifies Work Related Stress
Artificial Intelligence to Stir Next Wave of Growth in
Healthcare IT
Pandemic Reinforces the Power of AI in Mental Health Services
Delivery
AI- and ML-enabled Research for Geriatric Mental Health Research
Payer-Provider Healthcare Sector See Significant Changes
SMI Patient Population Impacted by Deficiency in Outpatient
Management Programs Offer Opportunities
Efforts to Address Opiate and Substance Use Disorder
Mobile Mental Healthcare Apps Come to the Fore
TeleHealth Evolves as a Useful Tool to Improve Accessibility to
Mental Health Care
Telehealth Holds Potential to Improve Pediatric Mental Health
Referrals
Behavioral Health in the Limelight as Substance Use Disorder Rise
Aligning Insurance Financing Systems with Outcomes
Schools Increasingly Realize the use of Behavioral Health
Software for Streamlining Mental Health Services
Integration of New Technologies with Existing Treatment
Modalities Increases Providers? Productivity
Increased Healthcare Spending to Drive Sales of Behavioral/
Mental Health Software
EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
