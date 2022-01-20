Global Food Color Ingredients Market Report 2021: New Product Developments to Meet Changing Consumer Requirements across Different Application Areas will Fuel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Color Ingredients Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This research service analyzes global and regional trends and focuses on the natural and synthetic colouring ingredients used across food & beverage segments, such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, meat products, beverages, plant-based meat, and other food products.

The study also provides an analysis of different natural colour types, including anthocyanins, carotenoids, betanin, carmine, curcumin, paprika, caramel, and other natural colours, such as spirulina extract and chlorophyll/chlorophyllins. Rising awareness regarding the side effects of artificial colours has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards natural, clean-label ingredients.

This is expected to fuel demand for natural food colours across a range of end-use industries. In addition to consumer demand, stringent regulatory and labelling requirements are driving formulators to shift from synthetic to natural colour alternatives. Natural colour is estimated to be the largest market in terms of revenue in 2020.

The growth in demand for natural colours is expected to come from developing markets where there is still significant penetration of synthetics. The food colour ingredients market is moderately consolidated, with global players holding majority shares.

Companies are focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies, with the expansion of product portfolios across geographies being a key growth strategy. Expanding the natural colours portfolio to offer a range of natural hues remains an area focus.

Offering clean-label colour alternatives is expected to be a significant differentiator in the industry.

