Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach US$5.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW

Indoor air quality monitors are used for identifying and monitoring potential air pollutants so that necessary action can be initiated for eliminating them. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by deteriorating air quality and consumer focus on ensuring air quality indoors. The market for air quality monitoring is also supported by rising consumer awareness, strict regulations related to monitoring and control of air quality, expanding application areas, and growing focus among people to lower health risks. The market growth is further stimulated by emergence of new technologies such as AI, IoT and automation that allow manufacturers to come up with advanced devices for real-time monitoring of indoor air quality. Indoor air quality monitors are enjoying immense attention amid the COVID-19 pandemic as various studies are linking enhanced air quality with fewer casualties. The need is prompting consumers to spend on advanced indoor air quality monitors to ensure proper air quality, temperature and humidity indoors. Owing to the regulations on environmental pollution, several industries such as food processing, chemicals and other process industries will generate long term demand for indoor air quality monitors post COVID-19 pandemic scenario.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Indoor Air Quality Monitors market. The growth in the fixed monitors segment can be attributed to the technological benefits that these devices offer in terms of real-time monitoring and requirement for limited sample for analysis. Globally, demand for portable air quality monitors is rising, driven by increasing air pollution levels, as well as supportive regulations by government for maintaining sound air quality.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $397.9 Million by 2026



The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$397.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$557.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The indoor air quality monitors market in North America and Europe is anticipated to be bolstered by favorable regulations, growing adoption of sophisticated systems and technological advances related to gas analyzers and particulate sensors. In addition, increasing public and private funding to promote implementation of indoor/outdoor air pollution monitoring systems is poised to set a perfect ground for expansion of the market in the two regions. Stringent regulations coupled with rapid industrialization and technological advances across countries including India and China are contributing to the market expansion in Asia-Pacific region.





Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)



3M Company

Aeroqual Ltd.

Camfil AB

Daikin North America LLC.

Emerson Electric Co.

Horiba, Ltd.

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trane Technologies plc

Trion, Inc.

TSI Incorporated







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Air Quality Monitors- Critical to Creating Healthy and Safe Spaces

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Outbreak Opens Opportunities for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors

Correlation between Air Quality & Health Enable Indoor Air

Quality Monitors to Enjoy Limelight amid COVID-19

NDI Sensors Suitable for Tracking COVID Risks

Resumption of Economic Activity Needs Creation of Safe, Healthy

Indoor Environments

Key Air Quality Metrics to Alleviate Risk of COVID-19

Transmission Indoors

Strategies to Ensure Proper Monitoring of Indoor Air Quality

for Fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 Makes Indoor Air Quality Monitoring to Warrant Needed

Attention

Focus on Air Quality in Schools Rises among Parents, Spurs

Demand for Monitors

An Overview of Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM)

Poor Air Quality: Effects on Health

Enhancing Indoor Air Quality

Brief Note on Technology Used in IAQM

Selecting the Right Air Quality Monitor

Gripping Air Pollution Helps Global Air Quality Monitors Market

to Maintain Momentum with More Fervor

Prominent Drivers Propelling Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market

to Run a Marathon

Technological Developments to Drive IAQ Monitoring Systems’

Market Growth

Product Type: Portable Indoor Monitors Grows the Fastest

EXHIBIT 2: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by Product

Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed

Indoor Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors

Analysis of Monitors by Pollutant Type

EXHIBIT 3: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by

Pollutant Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Chemical Pollutants Monitor, Physical Pollutants Monitor,

and Biological Pollutants Monitor

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 4: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by End-Use

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Indoor

Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors

Regional Analysis: Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market Holds

Bright Prospects for Asia-Pacific

EXHIBIT 5: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness About Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 7: Air Pollution Levels (PM2.5 Concentration (µg/m³)

for Major Countries Worldwide for 2020

Deteriorating Air Pollution Levels & Rising Need to Improve Air

Quality Spur Demand

A Glimpse at Common Air Pollutants

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 8: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for

ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke

EXHIBIT 9: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2021

EXHIBIT 10: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions

Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,

Russia, Japan, and Others

EXHIBIT 11: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major

Countries Worldwide

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the

Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins

Revenue Growth

Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical

Popularity of Smart Homes Drives Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

EXHIBIT 13: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country:

2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

Relevance in Industrial Environments Bodes Well

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Construction Spending Patterns Influence Uptake of IAQ Monitors

EXHIBIT 15: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen

Market Prospects

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 16: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

EXHIBIT 19: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 20: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand

A Review of Select Technologically Advanced IAQ Monitors

Mobile Apps Simplify the IAQ Monitoring Process

Select Innovations and Advancements

Growing Demand for IoT IAQ Devices Utilized in Indoor Air

Monitoring

Air Quality Regulations & Standards Favor Growth

United States

Select Other Countries

International Air Quality Agreements

Online Channels Enhance Product Promotion & Distribution

Strategies

Issues & Challenges

Low Awareness Levels

Pricing Pressures & Low Operating Margins

Dearth of Universal Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Indoor

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable Indoor

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Indoor Monitors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Physical

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Physical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Biological Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological Pollutants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Government

Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Air Monitoring: Critical to Environmental Monitoring

EXHIBIT 21: US Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies by Application (2020) - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Air monitoring, Water Monitoring, Soil

Monitoring and Noise Monitoring Markets

Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Surge

After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to

Spur Growth

Some of the large infrastructure projects for 2021 include:

EXHIBIT 22: US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion:

Dec 2020-July 2021

US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending

on Infrastructure Projects

EXHIBIT 23: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-

July): 2019 Vs 2020

EXHIBIT 24: US Non-Residential Spending Trends (% YoY) Growth

by Sector: 2021 and 2022

EXHIBIT 25: US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by

Sector: 2020

Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand

EXHIBIT 26: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 27: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type

for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Aug

2021)

Long-Term Prospects for Monitors Remain Optimistic amid Growing

Concerns over Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality

Surging Air Pollution Levels in the United States: Steps Taken

by EPA

EXHIBIT 28: Top Polluted Cities in the United States by PM2.5

Level (in ug/m3) (2019)

EXHIBIT 29: US PM2.5 Air Quality, 2010-2019 (Concentration µg/m3)

EPA Measures for Curbing Air Pollutants

IAQ Awareness Drives Further Legislative Initiatives

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Environmental Monitoring Market to Sustain Pace

VOC Monitoring to Drive Growth

Changing Focus of Chinese Environmental Monitoring Program:

A Comparison of Key Indicators of Air and Water Quality

Monitoring for 12th and 13th Five-Year Plans

Stringent Regulatory Standards on Air Pollution Control Steer

Growth of Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market

EXHIBIT 30: Most Polluted Cities and PM Level in China: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Slow Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Growth

Emphasis on Curbing Air Pollution Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________