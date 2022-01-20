Saudi Arabia Economic and Social Market Report 2021: GDP Growth is Expected to Gain Further Momentum in 2022, with 2025 Growth to Close at 2.5%

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Economic and Social Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research is designed to provide insights into Saudi Arabia's macroeconomic environment for the next five years, covering aspects such as GDP growth and per capita GDP, fiscal and monetary policy, demographics, disease profile, and health insurance. Saudi Arabia's economy experienced a deep contraction in 2020, with the rebound seen through 2021.

GDP growth is expected to gain further momentum in 2022, with 2025 growth to close at 2.5%. With the government pursuing economic diversification under the Vision 2030 program, the GDP contribution of the non-oil sector is expected to keep increasing up to 2025 and beyond.

The study analyses the key growth drivers and restraints for Saudi Arabia and provides an overview of policies and factors that will transform the country's economy. It also identifies the priority sectors the government has targeted for investments and examines the effects of its commitment to net-zero emissions, which will help drive industries such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The research also examines population disease profiles for both communicable and non-communicable diseases. Data and insights on the number of hospitals and beds, health insurance, and out-of-pocket expenditure are also provided.

Key Issues Addressed

What is Saudi Arabia's 2025 GDP growth outlook?

How will Saudi Arabia's future GDP per capita compare to that of its Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts?

How is the government's fiscal and monetary policy expected to evolve?

What are the key macroeconomic drivers and restraints influencing Saudi Arabia's growth trajectory?

With the government's push for economic diversification, what are the associated growth opportunities?

What opportunities will Saudi Arabia's net-zero commitment generate?

How will Saudi Arabia's population structure change over the next decade?

What is the expected population density in major cities?

What is the disease profile for communicable and non-communicable diseases?

How is out-of-pocket spending expected to evolve in Saudi Arabia?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Economic and Social Environment in Saudi Arabia

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Saudi Arabia Macroeconomic Environment

Saudi Arabia Economic and Social Environment - An Overview

Economic and Social Metrics

Macroeconomic Growth Drivers in Saudi Arabia

Macroeconomic Growth Restraints

3. Saudi Arabia Economic Outlook

GDP Growth

GCC GDP per Capita

COVID-19 Impact on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

Fiscal Analysis

Trade Analysis

Impact of Global Economic Trends and Events

Positioning on Global Performance Indices

4. Saudi Arabia Social Outlook

Population Structure

Population Size and Density

Disease Profile - Communicable Diseases

Disease Profile - Non-communicable Diseases

Health Insurance and Out-of-pocket Expenditure

Hospitals and Beds in Saudi Arabia

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Economic Diversification to Create Non-oil Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2 - 2060 Net-zero Emissions Target to Drive Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Industries

