SmallCapVoice.com Comments on Increased Media Exposure for Premier Client KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR recently received a three-year multi-million dollar deployment order for its Passive Propagation Resistant (“PPR”) solution suite from Volta Energy Products, a subsidiary of Viridi Parente Inc.

The news prompted updates from two research firms as well as coverage in an Energy Storage News article that highlights Viridi’s investment to create “safe, resilient, point-of-use battery storage technology” for the heavy industrial and construction, residential and commercial energy storage markets.

Another portrayal of the importance of KULR’s space-proven thermal solutions and addressable markets is this video from PB Alerts https://youtu.be/2ou7y9TPu6U.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

