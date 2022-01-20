Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956727/?utm_source=GNW

Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) involve reporting of health outcomes directly to the patients in a seamless manner, while electronic outcome assessment (eCOA) involves the electronic capture of data during clinical trials, enables adherence to regulatory requirements, and improves the quality of study data. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing pressure on medical device, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for improving the productivity, reducing costs, and expediting the process of drug development. Growth in the market is also being driven by the continuous rise in demand for clinical trials and research studies to develop new drugs, therapies and vaccines. Specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased focus by pharma companies and clinical study companies on development of new therapies, vaccines and drugs for managing COVID-19 infection. Faster trial implementation, real-time data sharing, and increased visibility became more relevant during the development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Also, since there are more people using smartphones, therefore there is greater acceptability of eCOA and ePRO methods. However, need for Internet connectivity, lack of patient awareness about these advanced technologies and shortage of sufficiently skilled persons with technical know-how inhibit the growth and expansion of the market. Concerns about data privacy are another inhibiting factor, with technology advancements and clinical communication and collaborative solutions raise concerns about privacy and security.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the epatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.6% share of the global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market. Growth in the eCOA market is being spurred by the increase in clinical trials being conducted, growth in R&D spending in pharma industry, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing need for real time data analysis. More emphasis on the patient reported outcomes as well as push towards the use of technology in clinical trials is resulting in massive growth in the use of ePRO. Another factor which is expected to propel the ePRO market in the coming years is the growing post-market research activity, which requires data to be collected for lifecycle management of patented drugs, reimbursement analyses, and safety evaluation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $501.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $326.9 Million by 2026



The ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$501.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.58% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$326.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$387.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America and Europe account for a significant share of the market owing to rise in the number of clinical trials.



Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs) Segment to Reach $441.5 Million by 2026



A Clinician Reported Outcome (ClinRO) refers to a report that is received from a healthcare professional based on observations of the patient`s health condition. The rise in electronic data capture and availability of better quality data, which is importance for clinical trials, presents lucrative opportunities for ClinRO. In the global Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$178 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$413.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.8 Million by the year 2026.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Jolt Brings Strategic & Lasting Changes to Healthcare

Sector

COVID-19 Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem?s Evolution for Better

Care & Cost Savings

The Adoption of Telemedicine Services Accelerates Amidst the

Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven

by COVID-19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding

(In US$ Million) for the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Telehealth Visits in the US (In Million) for the

Years 2019 and 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

COVID-19 Outbreak Compels Clinical Trials Industry to Move

Towards ePRO

eCOA Solutions Help Address Hurdles Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

eCOA Playing a Part in Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

An Introduction to ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

eCOA: The Largest Category

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of Healthcare Services and Rising Importance of

Electronic Data Capture Technologies to Fuel Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Digital Health Market: Annual Sales in US$

Million by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Growing Demand for Clinical Trials Drives Need for ePRO,

ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Solutions

EXHIBIT 6: Clinical Trials in the US: % Change in Trial Starts

by Therapy Area for 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Technology Adoption in Clinical Trials

EXHIBIT 7: Global Venture Funding (in $ Million) in Digital

Health Solutions Targeting Clinical Trials for 2015-2020

Shift Towards Decentralized/Virtual Clinical Trials to Boost

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

EXHIBIT 9: Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

(in %) for 2020

Role of eCOA & ePRO in Enhancing Data Accuracy of Decentralized

Clinical Trials

Growing Volumes of Data Generation in Decentralized Trials:

A Challenge

Adoption of Digital Technologies in Contract Research

Organizations Bodes Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market

Revenues (US$ Million) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

EXHIBIT 11: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):

2015-2025

COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations &

Processes

Advances in ePRO Technologies Promise Better Clinical Decision

Making in Healthcare Systems

Rise in Telemedicine Services Present Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 12: Global Tele-Healthcare Market (In US$ Million) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Adoption of Mobile Technologies and BYOD Trend in

Healthcare Industry Boosts Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 13: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 14: Mobile Device Use in Healthcare Settings: % Usage

by Type of Mobile Device

Electronic Patient Record (ePRO) Solutions Emerge as Ideal

Replacements for Paper-Based PRO systems

Major Benefits of ePRO over Paper Form in Clinical Trials

Factors Ensuring Success ePRO Implementations

ePatient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Gain Importance in Oncology

Studies

Key Technology Trends Impacting the ePRO in Clinical Trials

Data Integrity, Security & Privacy: Key Priorities for ePRO

Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution (eCOA) Market:

Poised for Growth

EXHIBIT 15: Global e-COA Market by Delivery Mode (in %) for 2020

EXHIBIT 16: eCOA Usage by Clinical Trial Phase (in %) for 2020

Technological Trends Transforming eCOA Solutions Market

E-Patient Diaries: Significant Advantages over Paper Diaries to

Drive Market

Major Benefits of ePatient Diary

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand

EXHIBIT 17: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 18: Spending as % of GDP by Country for 2019 and 2030

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases and Focus on Drug

Development, Therapies and Vaccines Boosts Market

EXHIBIT 19: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 20: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

(2010-2030)

EXHIBIT 21: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 22: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In -

Place to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 23: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for ePatient Reported

Outcomes (ePROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for ePatient Reported

Outcomes (ePROs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinician Reported

Outcomes (ClinROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinician Reported

Outcomes (ClinROs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for ePatient Diaries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for ePatient Diaries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Outcomes (PerfOs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Performance Outcomes

(PerfOs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Observer Reported

Outcomes (ObsROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Observer Reported

Outcomes (ObsROs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Trial

Sponsors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Trial Sponsors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic Institutes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries and

eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported

Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs),

ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer

Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries and

eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient

Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient

Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient

Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient

Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient

Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient

Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient

Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Italy 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries

and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries and

eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported

Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs),

ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer

Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: UK Current & Future Analysis for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract

Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UK 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient Diaries and

eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ePRO,

ePatient Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs),

ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ePRO,

ePatient Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors,

Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ePRO,

ePatient Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs),

ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ePRO,

ePatient Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors,

Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ePRO,

ePatient Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - EClinical Outcome

Assessments (eCOAs), ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs),

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), ePatient Diaries,

Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and Observer Reported Outcomes

(ObsROs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by Solution Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs),

ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes

(ClinROs), ePatient Diaries, Performance Outcomes (PerfOs) and

Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs) for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for ePRO,

ePatient Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Clinical Trial Sponsors,

Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for ePRO, ePatient

Diaries and eCOA by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical Trial Sponsors, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



