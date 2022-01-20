English Danish

Company Announcement

20 January 2022

Announcement No. 1

NKT is cooperating with the German Federal Cartel Office

NKT A/S informs that searches are being carried out at the company’s two main German sites, as part of investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various power cable manufacturers and other industry-related companies.

The reason behind the investigations are suspicions that power cable manufacturers potentially have coordinated calculations of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany.

NKT is cooperating with the authorities.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment