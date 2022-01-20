Global Digital Twins Market to Reach US$35.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Twins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956605/?utm_source=GNW
The technology is gaining significant attention due to its ability to expedite product development and support innovations. The market would be primarily driven by the growing applications of digital twin technology in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries spurred by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing use of digital twins for enabling predictive maintenance, and the accelerated adoption of digital twin solutions for addressing the challenges associated with the pandemic. Digital twin technology has been witnessing notable progress in its capabilities owing to support from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and computing power. The technology is gaining from machine learning that enables the use of data to simulate and predict future conditions and performance of assets. The increasing adoption of digital twins in the energy industry is expected to expedite transition towards renewable energy and pave way for net-zero emissions. The technology presents significant opportunities for companies in the healthcare and life sciences domains to improve efficiency and gain an edge over competitors.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Twins estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% over the analysis period. System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.4% CAGR to reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Product segment is readjusted to a revised 38.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Digital Twins market. Digital twins are expected to transform product development, supply chains and manufacturing. Manufacturing organizations have been leveraging DTs technology to speed-up digital transformation efforts for product development.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026
The Digital Twins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 51.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.9% and 37.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for digital twins, attributed to a significant economic growth, massive investments in research and development activities, presence of a large number of digital twin vendors, and significant developments and early adoption of advanced digital technologies, including digital twin, 3D printing, edge analytics, and smart sensors, in the region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the dense population, rising per capita income with large-scale urbanization and industrialization, and growing adoption of IoT technology, primarily in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.
Process Segment to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026
In the global Process segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$778.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$607.2 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 208 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Accenture plc
- ANSYS, Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- AVEVA Group plc
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Bosch.IO GmbH
- Cal-Tek Srl
- Capgemini SE
- Cityzenith
- Dassault Systèmes SE
- General Electric (GE Digital)
- Hexagon AB
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Lanner Group Limited
- Mevea Ltd.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle
- PTC Inc.
- Rescale, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- XenonStack
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956605/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Intriguing Opportunities Ahead for Digital Twin Technology
How Digital Twin Technology Can Help Businesses to Gain a
Competitive Edge
Digital Twin Technology Trends Big in Built Environment amid
COVID-19
Digital Twin Technology: A Prelude
Interoperabilty: Critical to Widespread Use of the Technology
DTs Aid in Smart Innovation and Help Achieve Sustainability
Outlook
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Twins Emerge as an Important Technology for Digital
Transformation
EXHIBIT 2: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)
Digital Twins: Adding New Dimensions to Product Lifecycle
Management
Digital Twins: A Key Trend in Industry 4.0
Review of Key Application Areas
EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0
Outlook
Digital Twin Technology Playing an Important Role in Predictive
Maintenance
EXHIBIT 6: With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the
Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value,
Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness
Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2020
The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides
the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive
Maintenance
Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance
EXHIBIT 7: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as
Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure &
Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global
Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Significant Role of Digital Twins in Helping Organizations
Embrace Manufacturing Automation
EXHIBIT 8: The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing
Automation to Encourage New Pathways to Automating Machine
Maintenance: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through
2025
Surge in Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Manufacturing
Industry
Artificial Intelligence Remains Integral Component of Digital
Twin Technology
Emphasis on Reducing Project Costs to Drive Uptake of Digital
Twin Technology
Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand
for Smart City Digital Twin
EXHIBIT 9: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Growing Role Digital Twin Technology in Curbing Carbon Emissions
EXHIBIT 10: Global Greenhouse Emissions by Sector: 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In
Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240,
2045 & 2050
EXHIBIT 12: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2
Per Year
Digital Twins Present a Powerful Tool to Simulate & Optimize
Retail Supply Chain
Navigating COVID-19 Disruptions with Digital Twins
Increasing Use of Digital Twins in Automotive Industry
Vehicle Electrification Steps up with Digital Twin Technology
EXHIBIT 13: Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025
Digital Twin Technology to Expedite 5G Implementation
EXHIBIT 14: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025
EXHIBIT 15: Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %)
for 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of 5G Capex Spending (2018-2022)
(in US$ Billion)
Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption
EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Aerospace Industry to Take Off with Transformative Potential of
Digital Twins
Digital Twins for Modeling of Real-Life Systems
Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace Industry
EXHIBIT 18: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Benefit Demand
EXHIBIT 19: Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
Specter of Far-Reaching Digital Twin-Related Implications for
Life Sciences Arena
Cognitive Computing Enhances Capabilities of Digital Twin
Technology
The Current State of Digital Twin Adoption in Civil
Infrastructure Sector
Significant Role of DT in the Energy and Utility Sector
EXHIBIT 20: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2020
Steep Rise Healthcare Spending to Augment Adoption of digital
Twins
EXHIBIT 21: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Digital Twins Set to Go Mainstream in Real-Estate Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for System by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Product by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Product by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Process by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Process by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential &
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential & Commercial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive & Transport
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &
Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &
Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &
Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins
by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product
and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins
by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,
Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &
Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and
Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &
Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Twins by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System,
Product and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Twins by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,
Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Twins by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System,
Product and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Twins by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,
Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Twins by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System,
Product and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital
Twins by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,
Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,
Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life
Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 208
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956605/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________