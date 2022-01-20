Global Digital Twins Market to Reach US$35.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Twins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956605/?utm_source=GNW

The technology is gaining significant attention due to its ability to expedite product development and support innovations. The market would be primarily driven by the growing applications of digital twin technology in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries spurred by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing use of digital twins for enabling predictive maintenance, and the accelerated adoption of digital twin solutions for addressing the challenges associated with the pandemic. Digital twin technology has been witnessing notable progress in its capabilities owing to support from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and computing power. The technology is gaining from machine learning that enables the use of data to simulate and predict future conditions and performance of assets. The increasing adoption of digital twins in the energy industry is expected to expedite transition towards renewable energy and pave way for net-zero emissions. The technology presents significant opportunities for companies in the healthcare and life sciences domains to improve efficiency and gain an edge over competitors.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Twins estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% over the analysis period. System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.4% CAGR to reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Product segment is readjusted to a revised 38.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Digital Twins market. Digital twins are expected to transform product development, supply chains and manufacturing. Manufacturing organizations have been leveraging DTs technology to speed-up digital transformation efforts for product development.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026



The Digital Twins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 51.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.9% and 37.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for digital twins, attributed to a significant economic growth, massive investments in research and development activities, presence of a large number of digital twin vendors, and significant developments and early adoption of advanced digital technologies, including digital twin, 3D printing, edge analytics, and smart sensors, in the region. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the dense population, rising per capita income with large-scale urbanization and industrialization, and growing adoption of IoT technology, primarily in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan.



Process Segment to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026



In the global Process segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$778.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$607.2 Million by the year 2026.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Intriguing Opportunities Ahead for Digital Twin Technology

How Digital Twin Technology Can Help Businesses to Gain a

Competitive Edge

Digital Twin Technology Trends Big in Built Environment amid

COVID-19

Digital Twin Technology: A Prelude

Interoperabilty: Critical to Widespread Use of the Technology

DTs Aid in Smart Innovation and Help Achieve Sustainability

Outlook

Recent Industry Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Twins Emerge as an Important Technology for Digital

Transformation

EXHIBIT 2: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Digital Twins: Adding New Dimensions to Product Lifecycle

Management

Digital Twins: A Key Trend in Industry 4.0

Review of Key Application Areas

EXHIBIT 5: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0

Outlook

Digital Twin Technology Playing an Important Role in Predictive

Maintenance

EXHIBIT 6: With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the

Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value,

Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness

Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2020

The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides

the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive

Maintenance

Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance

EXHIBIT 7: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as

Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure &

Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global

Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Significant Role of Digital Twins in Helping Organizations

Embrace Manufacturing Automation

EXHIBIT 8: The Growing Momentum Towards Manufacturing

Automation to Encourage New Pathways to Automating Machine

Maintenance: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through

2025

Surge in Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Manufacturing

Industry

Artificial Intelligence Remains Integral Component of Digital

Twin Technology

Emphasis on Reducing Project Costs to Drive Uptake of Digital

Twin Technology

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand

for Smart City Digital Twin

EXHIBIT 9: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Growing Role Digital Twin Technology in Curbing Carbon Emissions

EXHIBIT 10: Global Greenhouse Emissions by Sector: 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In

Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240,

2045 & 2050

EXHIBIT 12: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2

Per Year

Digital Twins Present a Powerful Tool to Simulate & Optimize

Retail Supply Chain

Navigating COVID-19 Disruptions with Digital Twins

Increasing Use of Digital Twins in Automotive Industry

Vehicle Electrification Steps up with Digital Twin Technology

EXHIBIT 13: Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025

Digital Twin Technology to Expedite 5G Implementation

EXHIBIT 14: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025

EXHIBIT 15: Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %)

for 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of 5G Capex Spending (2018-2022)

(in US$ Billion)

Agriculture Industry Accelerates Advanced Technologies Adoption

EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Aerospace Industry to Take Off with Transformative Potential of

Digital Twins

Digital Twins for Modeling of Real-Life Systems

Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace Industry

EXHIBIT 18: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Benefit Demand

EXHIBIT 19: Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Specter of Far-Reaching Digital Twin-Related Implications for

Life Sciences Arena

Cognitive Computing Enhances Capabilities of Digital Twin

Technology

The Current State of Digital Twin Adoption in Civil

Infrastructure Sector

Significant Role of DT in the Energy and Utility Sector

EXHIBIT 20: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2020

Steep Rise Healthcare Spending to Augment Adoption of digital

Twins

EXHIBIT 21: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Digital Twins Set to Go Mainstream in Real-Estate Sector



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for System by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Product by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Product by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Process by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential &

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential & Commercial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive & Transport

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &

Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &

Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &

Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &

Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &

Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &

Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins

by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product

and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins

by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &

Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &

Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

Type - System, Product and Process - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System, Product and

Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Residential &

Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transport, Energy &

Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Twins by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System,

Product and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Twins by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Twins by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System,

Product and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Twins by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Twins by Type - System, Product and Process - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for System,

Product and Process for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Twins by End-Use - Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Twins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Residential & Commercial, Manufacturing, Automotive &

Transport, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life

Sciences and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 208

