Global DC Distribution Network Market to Reach US$15.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DC Distribution Network Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956548/?utm_source=GNW
The presence of DC distribution network in a number of low-to-high voltage applications is among the major drivers of the direct current distribution market. Moreover, factors such as the growing renewable energy sector, compatibility of DC distribution with battery storage devices, and the advantages of DC distribution over AC distribution, including power sharing between power systems with varied frequencies, are expected to drive growth of the market. The DC distribution network is an important aspect for the future of smart grids. As such, the popularity of flexible DC distribution network in the power industry is due to its higher reliability, reduced energy losses, and lower construction and integration costs. The increase in the number of plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), is also anticipated to boost market prospects. Further, there are also initiatives focused on improved energy access and telecom towers in the developing regions, by building new DC distribution networks in areas where an incumbent AC infrastructure is not present.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DC Distribution Network estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. The rising demand for electricity and the growing share of renewable energy in the overall generation mix coupled with rapidly aging infrastructure are driving need to increase investments into power grid infrastructure, which will present potential for growth in the DC distribution network market. However, the market faces some common challenges that include an innovation gap in the service of electricity in the medium voltage level in the range of 240V to 400V that is required for several microgrids as well as building-scale nanogrids; open grid architectures that could enable integration of the growing diversity of resources that are being plugged increasingly into retail power grids; and a lack of standards.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
The DC Distribution Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. DC distribution systems feature the potential to make power available to greater number of applications and larger areas and meet the increasing need for power in the Asia Pacific region. Other major trends driving Asia Pacific`s DC distribution network market include the mismatch between demand location and renewable source, growing demand for DC-dependent infrastructure, and higher distribution efficiency of DC distribution network.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Allis Electric Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Johnson Controls, Inc.
- Nextek Power Systems
- Pareto Energy Ltd
- Sécheron SA
- Siemens AG
- Vertiv Group Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956548/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electricity Demand
EXHIBIT 2: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
EXHIBIT 3: Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity
(Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source
(2030 & 2040)
Pandemic Severely Disrupts Demand for Distribution Equipment
and Network
An Introduction to DC Distribution Network
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EVs Fast Charging Systems: A Key Segment Driving Growth
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World DC Distribution Network Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 5: World DC Distribution Network Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
China: Way Ahead of the Competition
Europe: A Major DC Distribution Network Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advantages of Using DC Electricity
DC Holds Potential to Supplant AC
AC vs DC
Functioning of DC Generators
Increasing Demand for DC Energy
DC for Battery Storage
EXHIBIT 6: Global Investments in Electricity Networks and
Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and
2020
Growing Emphasis on DC R&D
EXHIBIT 8: Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Digitization of Energy Favors Growth of Energy Distribution Market
Power T&D (Transmission and Distribution) Grids Trends Bode
Well for DC Distribution Network Systems
EXHIBIT 9: Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by
Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
Rising Investments in Smart Grids Drives Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for
the Year 2020
Electricity Demand Patterns to Enhance Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):
2015, 2025, & 2035
EXHIBIT 12: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
EXHIBIT 13: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by
Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
EXHIBIT 14: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region
for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Pandemic Impact on Electric Power Sector
EXHIBIT 15: COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average
Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/
Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
Move Towards Sustainability Bodes Well
Role of DC in Data Centers
Strong Smart City Investments to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of
DC Distribution Network
EXHIBIT 16: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic
Region (2025)
Demographic Trends and Urbanization to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 17: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for DC Distribution Network
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Spending
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Spending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for DC Distribution
Network by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Spending for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for DC Distribution Network
by Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for DC Distribution Network by
Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for DC
Distribution Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for DC
Distribution Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for DC
Distribution Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for DC Distribution
Network by Segment - DC Distribution Network Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Spending in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956548/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________