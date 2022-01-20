Pharma Two B to Host a Virtual KOL Event on Successful Phase III Study Results of P2B001 in Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

Leading KOLs Dr. Robert Hauser and Dr. Warren Olanow will discuss the unmet medical need in early-stage PD and the uniquely favorable efficacy and safety profile of P2B001



Results demonstrate P2B001’s distinctive combination of efficacy and enhanced safety, supporting its potential as a first-line treatment option for people with early PD

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharma Two B Ltd., a privately held company developing innovative therapeutics for neurological indications, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) event to discuss the positive results from the pivotal Phase III Study of P2B001 in early Parkinson’s Disease (PD) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 11am – 12pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by Robert Hauser, MD, MBA and C. Warren Olanow, MD, both global thought leaders in PD, who will discuss the unmet medical need in early-stage PD and the unique combination of efficacy and safety that P2B001 can bring to the PD treatment algorithm. Sheila Oren, MD, MBA, CEO of Pharma Two B, will follow with a company update.

P2B001 is a novel, extended-release combination of low dose pramipexole and rasagiline, which has the potential to become a leading, first-line, once-daily no-titration treatment for people with early PD. The Company is planning to file an NDA for P2B001 in H2 2022.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA is a Professor of Neurology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, in Tampa, Florida. He serves as Director of the USF Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center, a Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence. He is Past Chairman of the Interventional Neurology Section of the American Academy of Neurology, and has served on the executive committee of the Parkinson Study Group. Dr. Hauser’s primary research interest is the development of new medical and surgical treatments for Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. He has authored or co-authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications and is one of the world’s most cited Parkinson’s Disease investigators. He has extensive expertise in clinical trial design and execution; the outcome measures he developed have become the gold standard for use in clinical trials. He maintains an active patient practice and has been voted a Top Doctor by his peers every year since 1993.

C. Warren Olanow, MD, FRCPC (hon), has been Chief Executive Officer of CLINTREX since its founding in 2008. He is the former Henry P. and Georgette Goldschmidt Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurology, at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, and currently serves as Professor Emeritus in the Department of Neurology and in the Department of Neuroscience at this institution. He is a Past President of the Movement Disorder Society, Past President of the International Society of Motor Disturbances, Past Treasurer of the American Neurological Association, and past Editor-in-Chief of the journal Movement Disorders. His research has focused on the cause and treatment of PD and other neurodegenerative diseases. He has served on dozens of Scientific Advisory Committees for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and has led multiple experimental and pivotal clinical trials resulting in the approval of several current PD therapies.

About Pharma Two B

Pharma Two B is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that is developing differentiated and value-added products, based on reformulation and combinations of previously approved orally-administered drugs for neurological indications. The company aims to improve efficacy, safety and delivery profiles and address unmet medical needs while minimizing timelines to FDA approval via the 505(b)(2) pathway. The company’s lead product P2B001 is being investigated as a treatment for early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Pharma Two B is led by a highly experienced team, supported by prominent scientific and clinical key opinion leaders, and backed by a dedicated group of investors. For more information, please visit: www.pharma2b.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial and other performance or anticipated plans and are identified by words such as” “will,” “expect,” “could,” “if,” “expected”,” “anticipate”,” look forward”, “believe” “potential,” “propose” and “continue” or negative variants of such terms. These and similar forward-looking statements discuss the company’s future expectations and plans. The company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are only estimates of future performance. Actual performance or events may not meet such expectations or estimates and may, in fact, differ materially.

Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made herein are reasonable, the company cannot and does not guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, the company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking statements in the future. The company does not plan and, subject to applicable law, undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein after the date hereof in order to conform such statements to actual results.

Contact:

Irit Aish

Vice President, Commercial and Business Development

irita@Pharma2b.com

U.S. investor contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors LLC

646-597-6989

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media contact:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

+972-52-598-9892

Tsipihai5@gmail.com