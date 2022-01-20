EV Battery Tech & IONiX Pro Receives Order for 10,000 Smart Miners

Vancouver, B.C, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) and IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Corp. (“IONiX Pro”) are excited to announce that they have received an order for 10,000 units of the IONiX Pro Smart Miner (the “Smart Miner”).



The Smart Miner

On November 25, 2021, the Company unveiled the latest of the IONiX Pro product suite, the Smart Miner, and has since received an order for 10,000 units. The Smart Miner is expected to retail for $2,000 CAD per unit.

The Smart Miner has been designed in collaboration with IONiX Pro and the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol (the “ROBe2 Protocol”). It was primarily based on the IONiX Pro Home SmartWall concept, but with modifications to verify the generation and consumption of renewable energy. This qualifies the Smart Miner to mine the ROBe2 Protocol, which is completed using one of the first “carbon negative” processes known as the Proof of Renewable Protocol (the “PoR Protocol”). This is made possible by the Company’s advanced BMS and real-time AI, featured in all IONiX Pro products. The Smart Miner was designed with additional factors in mind to encourage consumers to take part in the PoR Protocol. It is compact, affordable and easy to install, specifically designed to make an impact in the developing world.

“We were confident the that the Smart Miner would have appeal, since it shares the benefits present in the SmartWall, but also has the ability to mine a forward-thinking cryptocurrency,” stated Rob Abenante, Managing Director of IONiX Pro.

“This order kick starts our sales book, so we can place manufacturing orders in mass quantities. We have a lot of products to produce in 2022 and are excited as we shift our focus from product launches to manufacturing and deliveries,” continued Mr. Abenante.

The Pivot to Crypto

The Company continues its strategic pivot towards cryptocurrency, further building upon its core blockchain business. In late 2021, the Company completed several crypto related acquisitions to complement its growing portfolio.

The Company was also accepted into the Renewable Energy Alliance (the “REA”) which aligns with the Company’s vision of creating clean energy and making it more accessible to everyone through its portfolio of ESS (energy storage system ) products. Through the REA, EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro were introduced to and made a strategic investment into the ROBe2 Protocol. Subsequent to this, on December 22, 2021, the ROBe2 Protocol announced a $25,000,000 USD investment.

“It has been an important pivot, to not only develop potentially game changing products, but to now focus on revenue generation and cash flow,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin. “We have already seen success in our investment portfolio, and we are continuing to grow and develop our assets and are hopeful of a successful 2022.”

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com.

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech .

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the retail price of the Smart Miner; the number of units ordered and to be shipped of the Smart miner; the Smart Miner’s features; that the Smart Miner will have appeal; the Company’s plan to produce products in 2022 and shift its focus from product launches to manufacturing and deliveries; the Company’s pivot to cryptocurrency; the Company’s focus on revenue generation and cash flow; the Company continuing to grow and develop its assets; and the Company’s hope for a successful 2022. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Further risk factors are discussed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for year ended January 31, 2021.

