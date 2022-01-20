This Valentine’s Day Is All About Love, and Savings

Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading applied data platform company, today published findings from its 2022 Valentine’s Day Survey, which found that while more than 80 percent of consumers plan to buy candy and chocolate this year, almost 94 percent say cost savings are “important” or “very important.”

Inmar’s survey also shows that, with the right incentives in place, almost 30 percent of shoppers are planning to spend $200-$500, and 12 percent will drop over $500 on Valentine’s gifts and other items.

However, brands shouldn’t count on their customers being loyal shoppers this Valentine’s Day, unless they offer the right discounts and incentives. According to respondents, 86 percent will search for coupons before making their purchases, and 94 percent are open to purchasing from a new brand that offers a coupon if their preferred brand did not.

“Romance is alive and well, but not at any cost,” said Spencer Baird, EVP, President of Inmar’s Martech division. “Brands that assume their customers are loyal need to be careful. Faced with today’s rising prices, shoppers are going online, and into their preferred loyalty apps, to search for savings. This unprecedented willingness to switch brands in order to save money continues to trend upwards.”

Some additional key findings from the survey:

30 percent of Valentine’s Day shoppers will buy online

More than 50 percent plan to mix digital and physical shopping equally

72 percent will celebrate with their significant other

75 percent plan to go out to dinner





Where are shoppers looking for Valentine’s Day inspiration?

Instagram (68 percent)

YouTube (58 percent)

TikTok (53 percent)

Pinterest (41 percent)

TV - news (34 percent)

Blog Posts (32 percent)

