Watchfire Signs Offers Fourth Annual Scholarship to Recognize Student Creativity

DANVILLE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading manufacturer of on-premise LED signs, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, will once again offer a scholarship to recognize a graduating high school senior who develops uplifting content for a high school Watchfire video scoreboard or display.



The Fired Up Watchfire Scholarship will contribute $500 in financial assistance toward a graduating high school senior’s higher education. The scholarship award winner will be chosen based on their excellence in creating and using digital content on a Watchfire sports display during a live event.

“The academic benefit of video scoreboards is just as important as the enhancement to the fan experience and revenue potential that displays provide. Watchfire created the Fired Up Watchfire Scholarship to reward students who develop creative skills, game production skills, and detailed knowledge of key components in a video control room. These skills often establish a career path for the students,” said Jeff Morgan, Sales Director of Sports/Indoor at Watchfire Signs.

As the Official Scoreboard & Video Display Manufacturer of NFHS, Watchfire Signs takes immense pride in serving the high school community and giving one deserving student each year assistance in pursuing a field that they love.

Watchfire video displays and virtual scoreboards are used to entertain fans, increase scholarship revenue, and provide learning experiences for students. Watchfire digital displays can be used in indoor or outdoor stadiums and sports facilities to engage crowds and deliver professional-quality sports experiences.

To be eligible for the scholarship, student-created content must be displayed on an indoor or outdoor Watchfire sports display between January 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022. Submissions may include static graphics, animations, videos, crowd prompts, advertisements, or any other content that encourages fan engagement. The content must inspire and create pride within their school.

The deadline to apply is April 13, 2022, and the winner will be announced in May 2022.

Additional information and selection criteria can be found at watchfiresigns.com/firedup.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com .

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com