Stardust Adds Solana to Their Blockchain-Agnostic Platform Solution for Game Publishers Looking to Integrate NFTs Into Games

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana joins the rapidly growing number of chains available for game publishers to build on through the Stardust ecosystem. As a blockchain-agnostic, end-to-end NFT solution for game developers, Stardust's integration with Solana will now allow game publishers to choose Solana from a growing variety of blockchains available to Stardust customers to build and scale.

"Our mission at Stardust is to help game developers build faster and more effectively," says Canaan Linder, Founder and CEO of Stardust. "As with operating systems, each blockchain has a unique set of benefits that we believe every game developer should have access to."

A decentralized blockchain built to enable scalable, user-friendly apps, Solana has more than 400 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and more. The chain boasts a 65,000+ TPS throughput and near-zero transaction costs, including functionality that enables transactions executed in parallel. Offering Solana as an option in the Stardust ecosystem gives game developers increased flexibility in their choice of blockchain.

"Our goal is to play-to-earn games that focus on delivering strong game player experiences," says Atif Khan, COO of Stardust. "Adding strong blockchain options with high throughput helps us serve our customers for long-term use."

About Stardust

Stardust powers the metaverse. We enable game developers to build on blockchain via our effortless back end solution. From a blockchain-free API to provisioned player-wallets using Fireblocks and a built-in NFT marketplace, Stardust provides a seamless solution to build and scale games on blockchain. You can find Stardust on Twitter @stardust.

Press Contact

Benish Shah

benish@stardust.gg

