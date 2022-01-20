Global Conveyor Systems Market to Reach US$65.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Conveyor Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956464/?utm_source=GNW

The pace of industrialization and the growing need to automate processes in various industries continue to drive growth in the conveyor systems market. The growing move towards assembly line process in various industry verticals for mass production purposes favors market growth. Growth in the market is also supported by the rising need to modernize older conveyor systems-related infrastructure. There is especially an increase in adoption of gearless and energy efficient conveyor system designs, on account of the growing regulatory pressures facing end-use customers to improve energy efficiency of conveyor systems. Demand is also rising for smart conveyor systems such as those capable of offering product traceability features. Long-term growth potential also exists in conveyor systems providing integrated machine vision features.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Conveyor Systems estimated at US$50.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Belt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global Conveyor Systems market. Extensive use of belt conveyor systems in various end-use sectors contributes to the segment`s large share. Demand for the systems continues to grow from diverse industry verticals due to their advantage in conveying a wide variety of goods regardless of shape, size and weight. The Roller segment growth will be fueled by the rapid growth of e-commerce industry, which will increase need for warehouses and thus drive demand for roller conveyor systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2026



The Conveyor Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is led by expanding presence of manufacturing plants and mining facilities in the US. In Europe, market growth is fueled by the expanding manufacturing activity and the growth in the region`s automotive industry. Asia-Pacific represents a promising market for conveyor systems with increasing deployments witnessed across the rapidly expanding food & beverage, airport, automotive and retail sectors. The continuous increase in the number of manufacturing facilities and the escalating demand for automation as well as efficiency from various production facilities are driving growth in the region.



Pallet Segment to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026



Pallet conveyors, also known as unit load conveyor or pallet handling conveyor, are commonly used for transporting, accumulating, and sorting large unit loads and discrete products. Pallet-based conveyors can be configured to meet an array of environmental requirements including ESD-compatible, dry room, cleanroom, and washdown applications. In the global Pallet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 143 Featured)



Allied Conveyor Systems, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Caterpillar, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Group

Dorner Mfg. Corp.

Dürr AG

Dynamic Conveyor Corporation

Fives Group

Flexlink AB

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

Interroll Group

Kardex Group

Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems (MTC) Pvt. Ltd.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI Schaefer

Fritz Schaefer GmbH

Fritz Schaefer GmbH Swisslog Holding AG

Vanderlande Industries B.V.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956464/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Conveyor Systems Market

Demand for Conveyor Systems Increases Post the Pandemic Lull

Material Handling Equipment: An Introduction

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling

Equipment Market by Segment (2021E and 2027F)

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling

Equipment Market by Region (2021E and 2027F)

Conveyor Systems: A Prelude

Types of Conveyors

Belt Conveyor

Roller Conveyor

Pallet Conveyor

Overhead Conveyor

Other Types of Conveyor System

Major Uses and Applications

Energy Cost: Critical Component of a Conveyor Equipment

End-Use Industry Overview

Conveyor System: Market Overview

Trends Expected to Shape Conveyor Systems Design

Belt Conveyors: The Most Dominant Segment Type

Warehouse & Distribution and Food & Beverage: Leading End Markets

North America: The Largest Geographic Region

Asian Economies Led by China to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

The Pandemic Forces Companies to Realize the Importance and

Necessity to Change

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

EXHIBIT 4: Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conveyor Systems Market to Grow with Demand Emanating from

Conventional and Niche Application Markets

Manufacturing and Packaging

Transportation and Logistics

Merchandising

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Need for Secure Environment in Industries Drive Large Scale

Installation of Conveyor Systems

Customized Solutions with Integrated Technologies to Drive

Automation Projects

Integration of Warehouse Management Technologies with Material

Handling Equipment Need of the Hour

Role of Conveyor Systems in E-commerce Industry

Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products

Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift

Motorized Roller Conveyor Technology Improves Supply Chain

Excellence

Demand for Automated MHE with Conveyor Systems on the Rise

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Conveyor

System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry

EXHIBIT 5: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022F

Benefits of Using Belt Conveyors in Food Industry

Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Conveyor

Systems Help

Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for

Conveyor System

Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Conveyor System

EXHIBIT 6: Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk

Powder, and Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and

Developing Countries for 2017 and 2026

Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Beverage Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks,

Coffee, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea

and Others

Ensuring Sanitation of Belt Conveyors Key to Long Term Reliability

Automotive Industry: Shifting Gears to Automated Systems

Growth in Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Conveyor

Systems

EXHIBIT 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 9: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Production of Consumer Electronics to Drive Demand for

Automated Conveyors

Growth in Conveyor Belt Market Driven by Metallurgy and Mining

Industry

Belt Conveyors Score over Trucking in Long Distance Scenarios

Demand for Air Travel Post COVID-19 Pandemic World to Drive

Need for New Airports and Infrastructure Modernization

EXHIBIT 10: Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers

in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Baggage Conveyor Systems Critical for Operational Efficiencies

at Airports

Smart Airports: Opportunity for Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Airports Market: Annual Spending

Figures in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2018

and 2024

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises

Bright Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Conveyor Belts and Industrial IoT Applications

EXHIBIT 14: Global Market for Factory Automation: Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019E and 2023F

Industry 4.0 and Conveyor Industry in the Post-Pandemic World

Smart Monitoring through Intelligent Conveyor Systems

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Pallet Conveyors Efficiently Transport Discreet Products

Shortcomings in Design of Pallet Conveyor Systems

Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services

Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

Pallet Conveyors Find Suitability in Automated Applications

Design Trends in Conveyor Systems

Select Conveyor Technologies: Delivering Improved Performance

in Industrial Settings

Direct Drive

Smart Conveyor

Active Conveyor Belt Technology

Flexible Purpose Conveyors

Compact Design Conveyors

Upgrading Gravity Roller Conveyor to Motorized Roller Conveyor

Automated Conveyors Preferred Over Chain Conveyors for Smooth

and Quiet Operation

Challenges in Maintenance of Conveyor Belts

Material Handling Industry: Common Conveyor Belt Problems and

Solutions

Manual and Conventional Inspection Methods vs. Sensor-based

Inspection Methods

Drones and Sensor Technology to Identify Potential Problems in

Conveyors



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Belt by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Belt by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Belt by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Roller by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Roller by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Roller by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pallet by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pallet by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pallet by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Overhead by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Overhead by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Overhead by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Chain Conveyor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chain Conveyor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chain Conveyor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Warehouse &

Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Warehouse & Distribution by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Warehouse &

Distribution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Airport by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Airport by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Airport by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Pandemic Impact on the US Conveyor Systems Market

Recovering Manufacturing Sector to Support Demand for Conveyor

System

Market Analytics

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems by

Type - Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Belt, Roller, Pallet,

Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by End-Use -

Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport,

Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Warehouse &

Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport, Mining,

Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by Type - Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Belt, Roller,

Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Warehouse &

Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport, Mining,

Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by Type - Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Belt, Roller,

Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by End-Use -

Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive,

Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Warehouse &

Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport, Mining,

Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by Type - Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Belt, Roller,

Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by End-Use -

Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive,

Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Warehouse &

Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport, Mining,

Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

A Hub for Machinery Production

Market Opportunities in the European Food Processing Equipment

Market

Effect of the Pandemic on the European Conveyor Systems Market

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by Type - Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Belt, Roller,

Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Warehouse &

Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport, Mining,

Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by Type - Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Belt, Roller,

Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor Systems

by End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Warehouse &

Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Airport, Mining,

Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor

Systems by Type - Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain

Conveyor and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Conveyor Systems by Type -

Belt, Roller, Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Belt, Roller,

Pallet, Overhead, Chain Conveyor and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Conveyor

Systems by End-Use - Warehouse & Distribution, Food & Beverage,

Automotive, Airport, Mining, Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956464/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________