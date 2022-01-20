Global Conveyor Systems Market to Reach US$65.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Conveyor Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956464/?utm_source=GNW
The pace of industrialization and the growing need to automate processes in various industries continue to drive growth in the conveyor systems market. The growing move towards assembly line process in various industry verticals for mass production purposes favors market growth. Growth in the market is also supported by the rising need to modernize older conveyor systems-related infrastructure. There is especially an increase in adoption of gearless and energy efficient conveyor system designs, on account of the growing regulatory pressures facing end-use customers to improve energy efficiency of conveyor systems. Demand is also rising for smart conveyor systems such as those capable of offering product traceability features. Long-term growth potential also exists in conveyor systems providing integrated machine vision features.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Conveyor Systems estimated at US$50.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Belt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global Conveyor Systems market. Extensive use of belt conveyor systems in various end-use sectors contributes to the segment`s large share. Demand for the systems continues to grow from diverse industry verticals due to their advantage in conveying a wide variety of goods regardless of shape, size and weight. The Roller segment growth will be fueled by the rapid growth of e-commerce industry, which will increase need for warehouses and thus drive demand for roller conveyor systems.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2026
The Conveyor Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is led by expanding presence of manufacturing plants and mining facilities in the US. In Europe, market growth is fueled by the expanding manufacturing activity and the growth in the region`s automotive industry. Asia-Pacific represents a promising market for conveyor systems with increasing deployments witnessed across the rapidly expanding food & beverage, airport, automotive and retail sectors. The continuous increase in the number of manufacturing facilities and the escalating demand for automation as well as efficiency from various production facilities are driving growth in the region.
Pallet Segment to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026
Pallet conveyors, also known as unit load conveyor or pallet handling conveyor, are commonly used for transporting, accumulating, and sorting large unit loads and discrete products. Pallet-based conveyors can be configured to meet an array of environmental requirements including ESD-compatible, dry room, cleanroom, and washdown applications. In the global Pallet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 143 Featured)
- Allied Conveyor Systems, Inc.
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Dematic Group
- Dorner Mfg. Corp.
- Dürr AG
- Dynamic Conveyor Corporation
- Fives Group
- Flexlink AB
- Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)
- Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.
- Interroll Group
- Kardex Group
- Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems (MTC) Pvt. Ltd.
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- SSI Schaefer
Fritz Schaefer GmbH
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Conveyor Systems Market
Demand for Conveyor Systems Increases Post the Pandemic Lull
Material Handling Equipment: An Introduction
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling
Equipment Market by Segment (2021E and 2027F)
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage Breakdown of Global Material Handling
Equipment Market by Region (2021E and 2027F)
Conveyor Systems: A Prelude
Types of Conveyors
Belt Conveyor
Roller Conveyor
Pallet Conveyor
Overhead Conveyor
Other Types of Conveyor System
Major Uses and Applications
Energy Cost: Critical Component of a Conveyor Equipment
End-Use Industry Overview
Conveyor System: Market Overview
Trends Expected to Shape Conveyor Systems Design
Belt Conveyors: The Most Dominant Segment Type
Warehouse & Distribution and Food & Beverage: Leading End Markets
North America: The Largest Geographic Region
Asian Economies Led by China to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
The Pandemic Forces Companies to Realize the Importance and
Necessity to Change
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
EXHIBIT 4: Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Conveyor Systems Market to Grow with Demand Emanating from
Conventional and Niche Application Markets
Manufacturing and Packaging
Transportation and Logistics
Merchandising
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Need for Secure Environment in Industries Drive Large Scale
Installation of Conveyor Systems
Customized Solutions with Integrated Technologies to Drive
Automation Projects
Integration of Warehouse Management Technologies with Material
Handling Equipment Need of the Hour
Role of Conveyor Systems in E-commerce Industry
Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products
Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift
Motorized Roller Conveyor Technology Improves Supply Chain
Excellence
Demand for Automated MHE with Conveyor Systems on the Rise
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Conveyor
System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
EXHIBIT 5: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for
Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022F
Benefits of Using Belt Conveyors in Food Industry
Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Conveyor
Systems Help
Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for
Conveyor System
Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Conveyor System
EXHIBIT 6: Global Production of Butter, Cheese, Skim Milk
Powder, and Whole Milk Powder (in Kilo Tons) by Developed and
Developing Countries for 2017 and 2026
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global Beverage Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Beverage Type - Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks,
Coffee, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, Milk, Packaged Water, Tea
and Others
Ensuring Sanitation of Belt Conveyors Key to Long Term Reliability
Automotive Industry: Shifting Gears to Automated Systems
Growth in Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Conveyor
Systems
EXHIBIT 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 9: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Production of Consumer Electronics to Drive Demand for
Automated Conveyors
Growth in Conveyor Belt Market Driven by Metallurgy and Mining
Industry
Belt Conveyors Score over Trucking in Long Distance Scenarios
Demand for Air Travel Post COVID-19 Pandemic World to Drive
Need for New Airports and Infrastructure Modernization
EXHIBIT 10: Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers
in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F
Baggage Conveyor Systems Critical for Operational Efficiencies
at Airports
Smart Airports: Opportunity for Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Airports Market: Annual Spending
Figures in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2018
and 2024
Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises
Bright Prospects
EXHIBIT 12: Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in
US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Conveyor Belts and Industrial IoT Applications
EXHIBIT 14: Global Market for Factory Automation: Revenues in
US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019E and 2023F
Industry 4.0 and Conveyor Industry in the Post-Pandemic World
Smart Monitoring through Intelligent Conveyor Systems
Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
Pallet Conveyors Efficiently Transport Discreet Products
Shortcomings in Design of Pallet Conveyor Systems
Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services
Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
Pallet Conveyors Find Suitability in Automated Applications
Design Trends in Conveyor Systems
Select Conveyor Technologies: Delivering Improved Performance
in Industrial Settings
Direct Drive
Smart Conveyor
Active Conveyor Belt Technology
Flexible Purpose Conveyors
Compact Design Conveyors
Upgrading Gravity Roller Conveyor to Motorized Roller Conveyor
Automated Conveyors Preferred Over Chain Conveyors for Smooth
and Quiet Operation
Challenges in Maintenance of Conveyor Belts
Material Handling Industry: Common Conveyor Belt Problems and
Solutions
Manual and Conventional Inspection Methods vs. Sensor-based
Inspection Methods
Drones and Sensor Technology to Identify Potential Problems in
Conveyors
