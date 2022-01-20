Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Record Annual Earnings of $235.1 Million

Company Achieves Record Loan Production in the Fourth Quarter

Olney, Maryland, UNITED STATES

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $45.4 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The current quarter compares to $56.7 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income of $57.0 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2021.

Core earnings were $47.8 million ($1.05 per diluted common share), compared to $55.7 million ($1.18 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $52.0 million ($1.10 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The impact of the provision for credit losses and provision on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains, each on an after-tax basis, are excluded in the determination of core earnings.

The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was $1.6 million as compared to a credit of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and credit of $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. While the continued improvement in forecasted macroeconomic indicators, most notably the forecasted unemployment rate, resulted in credits for the provision for credit losses during most of 2021, the current quarter's provision was primarily the result of the growth in the loan portfolio that occurred during the quarter.

“This was an exceptional year for our company. Our wealth group significantly grew our assets under management, our mortgage business delivered another strong year, and our credit quality has remained stable,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially pleased with the significant commercial loan production the team delivered in the fourth quarter. These record results will fuel continued growth for our company and represent our position of strength in the market.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Core earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $47.8 million compared to $55.7 million for the prior year quarter as an increase in net interest income was exceeded by lower non-interest income and increased non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in non-interest income reflected the effect of lower mortgage banking income, the result of rising mortgage interest rates during 2021. Non-interest expense rose in response to increased compensation costs associated with performance and production benchmarks, operational and staffing costs and expenses related to the implementation of strategic initiatives.

  • At December 31, 2021, total assets were $12.6 billion, a 2% decrease compared to $12.8 billion at December 31, 2020. During the year, excess liquidity resulting from deposit growth and PPP loan forgiveness was used to reduce borrowings as well as fund the loan growth that occurred in the fourth quarter.

  • Total loans declined 4%, driven by a reduction of $874.4 million in PPP loans. Excluding the impact of the PPP forgiveness, total commercial loans grew by $681.1 million during the year, while residential mortgage and consumer loans declined a combined $259.9 million due to run-off. In the second half of 2021, $2.1 billion in new gross loan production of which $1.5 billion was funded, more than offset $873.8 million in commercial loan run-off. During the fourth quarter of the current year, funded commercial loan production increased to $937.3 million or 115% compared to $435.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year.

  • Year-over-year deposits increased 6%, driven by 14% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits and 2% growth in interest-bearing deposits, reflecting the impact of the PPP program and the growth in transaction relationships, while time deposits declined $366.8 million.

  • During the past twelve months, borrowings of $835.5 million were eliminated. The reduction in borrowings included the redemption of $31.0 million of 5.65% subordinated debt acquired as part of the Revere Bank ("Revere") acquisition and $25.0 million of 4.75% subordinated debt acquired as part of the WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. ("WashingtonFirst") acquisition.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, the net interest margin was 3.51%, compared to 3.38% for the same quarter of 2020, and 3.52% for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.52%, compared to 3.31% for fourth quarter of 2020, and 3.49% for the third quarter of 2021. Solely excluding the impact of PPP loans, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.30%, compared to 3.46% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 3.35% for the third quarter of 2021.

  • The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision of $4.5 million. The provision for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter's credit to the provision was the result of the growth in the loan portfolio during the current quarter. The additions to the allowance during the current quarter to reflect increased portfolio balances were partially offset by reductions that reflected continued improvement in forecasted economic variables.

  • Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased by 30% or $9.7 million compared to the prior year quarter. Income from mortgage banking activities declined 75%, which was partially offset by 17% growth in wealth management income, 20% growth in service charges on deposit accounts and 16% growth in bank card fees.

  • Non-interest expense for the current quarter increased $4.5 million or 7% compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by increases in compensation costs, predominantly incentive compensation tied to the achievement of performance and loan production benchmarks.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.41% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 16.07% compared to 1.78% and 21.89%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.48% and core ROTCE was 16.92% compared to core ROA of 1.75% and core ROTCE of 21.52% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.75% compared to 46.69% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 48.23% for the third quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 50.17% compared to 45.09% for the prior year quarter, and 46.67% for the third quarter of 2021. The deterioration of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was driven by the combination of a decline in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense.

  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1,088,172 shares of its common stock at an average price of $48.66 per share. The shares repurchased during the quarter completed the authorized repurchase of 2,350,000 shares under the current repurchase authorization.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets declined 2% to $12.6 billion at December 31, 2021, as compared to $12.8 billion at December 31, 2020. During this period, total loans declined by 4% to $10.0 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans at December 31, 2021 grew 5% to $9.8 billion as compared to $9.3 billion at December 31, 2020, as the commercial loan portfolio grew $681.1 million, while the residential mortgage loan portfolio declined $152.6 million. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $506.6 million or 14% growth in the investor owned commercial portfolio. The year-over-year decline in the mortgage loan portfolio resulted from the continuing sale of a majority of new mortgage loan production.

Deposit growth was 6% during the past twelve months, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 14% and interest-bearing deposits grew 2%. This growth was driven primarily by the impact of the PPP program and, to a lesser extent, growth in interest-bearing transaction relationships.

Tangible common equity ratio increased to 9.21% of tangible assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 8.61% at December 31, 2020 as a result of 2021 earnings, net of the $107.3 million repurchase of common shares, and the decrease in tangible assets during the past year. Excluding the impact of the PPP program from tangible assets at December 31, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio would be 9.35%.   At December 31, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.55%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.88%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.88%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.26%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. At December 31, 2021, the level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.49% compared to 1.11% at December 31, 2020, and 0.80% at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $48.8 million, compared to $115.5 million at December 31, 2020, and $78.2 million at September 30, 2021. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $0.5 million compared to $54.7 million for the prior year quarter and $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans at quarter end declined from the prior quarter due primarily to payoff activity. Loans greater than 90 days or more past due decreased from the prior quarter as a result of the extension of existing performing portfolio loans that were in process of being extended at the end of the prior quarter end.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net charge-offs of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $109.1 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 224% of non-performing loans, compared to $107.9 million or 1.11% of outstanding loans and 138% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.12% at December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, net of the impact of continued improvement in forecasted economic metrics, in addition to the update to various metrics applied in the determination of the allowance for credit losses.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company recorded net income of $45.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $56.7 million for the prior year quarter. The results for the current quarter reflect a combination of the impact of an increased provision for credit losses, decreased mortgage banking income and growth in non-interest expense from the fourth quarter of the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $5.4 million or 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, due primarily to a significant reduction in interest expense during the preceding twelve months. During this period, as general market interest rates declined, interest income declined modestly by $1.7 million, while interest expense on deposits, notably money market, time deposits, and borrowings, declined to a greater extent, resulting in a $7.2 million decrease in interest expense. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits declined $3.6 million and interest expense on borrowings declined $3.6 million. For the current quarter, the PPP program contributed $9.2 million to net interest income, of which $8.3 million represented origination fees. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.51% as compared to 3.38% for the same quarter of the prior year, primarily the result of decreased funding costs during the current period. Excluding the net $0.5 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 3.52% compared to the adjusted net interest margin of 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a charge of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was a credit of $8.2 million. The provision for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter's credit to the provision was the result of the origination of new credits and the changes in the mix of the loan portfolio during the current quarter. Continued improvement in forecasted economic variables continued to positively impact the allowance for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income decreased $9.7 million or 30% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease is the result of a $10.9 million or 75% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, which exceeded the 17% growth in wealth management income, 20% growth in service charges on deposit accounts and 16% growth in bank card fees. In addition, other non-interest income declined 24% compared to the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in credit related fees. The growth in wealth management income continued to reflect the positive impact of the Rembert Pendleton Jackson ("RPJ") acquisition in 2020, in addition to the performance in the financial markets and the expansion of the wealth management client base. The growth in service charge income reflects the impact of the prior year's temporary suspension of certain service fees as well as lower transaction volume, both a resulting reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank card fees grew compared to the prior year quarter driven by transaction volume.

Non-interest expense increased $4.5 million or 7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by rising compensation costs and occupancy and equipment expenses, which were partially offset by a significant reduction in FDIC insurance expense and other expenses. Salary and benefit expense increased $5.5 million as a result of incentive compensation tied to performance and loan production benchmarks. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense reflects increases in depreciation and software amortization expense. FDIC insurance expense declined from the prior year quarter due to the reduction in risk factors applied by the regulatory agency in the determination of the Company's premium. Other expenses decreased principally due to a reduction in the current quarter's provision for credit losses provided on lines of credit compared to the prior year.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.75% compared to 46.69% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 48.23% for the third quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.17% for the current quarter as compared to 45.09% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 46.67% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was the result of the 7% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense combined with the 3% decline in non-GAAP revenue. ROA for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.41% and ROTCE was 16.07% compared to 1.75% and 19.56%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.48% and core ROTCE was 16.92% compared to core ROA of 1.60% and core ROTCE of 17.85% for the prior quarter of 2021.

Full Year Results

The Company recorded net income of $235.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $97.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Core earnings were $211.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $189.4 million for the prior year. The current year benefited from increased net interest income of $61.4 million and a $45.6 million credit to the provision for credit losses. The current year's non-interest income reflected a decline in mortgage banking income offset by increases in service charges, wealth management income, bank card fees and other non-interest income. Non-interest expense experienced increases in the majority of categories resulting from the full year impact of operational and compensation costs associated with the acquisitions in 2020, the implementation of strategic initiatives and the achievement of performance and loan production benchmarks. The prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the acquisition of Revere during that period.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 17% or $61.4 million compared to the prior year driven by the increase in interest income from the commercial loan portfolio and the overall decrease in interest expense during the current year. These positive impacts were partially offset by the decrease in interest income on the investment securities and the mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. Contributing to the growth in net interest income, the PPP program, net of its funding costs, generated $44.7 million during the current year as compared to $19.0 million in the prior year. The net interest margin improved to 3.56% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.35% for the prior year. Excluding the net $4.1 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current year would have been 3.52%. The net interest margin for 2020, excluding the amortization of fair value marks, would have been 3.23%.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to a credit of $45.6 million as compared to a charge of $85.7 million for 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the credit for the provision for credit losses, compared to the prior year's charge to the provision, reflects the impact of the continued improvement in forecasted economic metrics, notably the rate of unemployment, anticipated business bankruptcies and the housing price index.   These decreases were partially offset by the loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and qualitative factors applied in the determination of the allowance. The charge to the provision for credit losses for the same period in 2020 predominantly reflected the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the first half of 2020 and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income decreased 1% to $102.1 million compared to $102.7 million for 2020. Wealth management income increased $6.3 million year-over-year as assets under management grew $927 million. Service charge income also increased 17% as customer activity increased. As a result of increased transaction volume, bank card fees grew 22% compared to the prior year period. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan, credit related fees and activity-based contractual vendor incentives. Income from mortgage banking activities decreased during the year compared to the prior year as a result of declining origination volumes.

Non-interest expense was $260.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $255.8 million for 2020. The current year included $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings compared to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties in the prior year. The prior year included $25.2 million in merger and acquisition expense. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate in non-interest expense of 12%. This growth was driven by a combination of operational and compensation costs associated with the 2020 acquisitions, staffing increases, and incentive compensation associated with volume-based and performance benchmarks, in addition to increases in professional fees and services associated with certain strategic initiatives, intangible asset amortization, marketing and outside data services cost.

The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 24.56%, compared to a tax rate of 22.08% for the same period in 2020. The current year's effective tax rate reflects a more normalized rate, while the prior year's rate reflected the favorable result of the changes to tax laws in 2020 that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for 2020, resulting in a greater proportional benefit from the operating income in 2020.

For the year ended 2021, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 49.47% compared to 54.90% for the same period in 2020. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio the current year was 46.17% compared to 46.53% for to prior year. The improvement in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the 13% growth in non-GAAP revenue, which outpaced the 12% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of the provision/(credit) for credit losses, provision/(credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 %
Change
 Year Ended
December 31,		 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020  2021 2020 
Results of operations:            
Net interest income $105,268  $99,827  5% $424,518  $363,159  17%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,585   (4,489) (135)  (45,556)  85,669  (153)
Non-interest income  22,536   32,234  (30)  102,055   102,716  (1)
Non-interest expense  66,141   61,661  7   260,470   255,782  2 
Income before income tax expense  60,078   74,889  (20)  311,659   124,424  150 
Net income  45,404   56,662  (20)  235,107   96,953  142 
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $45,114  $56,194  (20) $233,599  $96,170  143 
             
Return on average assets  1.41%  1.78%    1.83%  0.82%  
Return on average common equity  11.87%  15.72%    15.48%  7.24%  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  16.07%  21.89%    21.01%  10.25%  
Net interest margin  3.51%  3.38%    3.56%  3.35%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  51.75%  46.69%    49.47%  54.90%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  50.17%  45.09%    46.17%  46.53%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $0.99  $1.19  (17)% $5.00  $2.19  128%
Diluted net income per common share $0.99  $1.19  (17) $4.98  $2.18  129 
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,655,924   47,284,808  (3)  46,899,085   44,132,251  6 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30  7  $1.28  $1.20  7 
Book value per common share $33.68  $31.24  8  $33.68  $31.24  8 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $24.90  $22.68  10  $24.90  $22.68  10 
Outstanding common shares  45,118,930   47,056,777  (4)  45,118,930   47,056,777  (4)
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,507,062  $1,413,781  7% $1,507,062  $1,413,781  7%
Loans  9,967,091   10,400,509  (4)  9,967,091   10,400,509  (4)
Interest-earning assets  11,867,952   12,095,936  (2)  11,867,952   12,095,936  (2)
Assets  12,590,726   12,798,429  (2)  12,590,726   12,798,429  (2)
Deposits  10,624,731   10,033,069  6   10,624,731   10,033,069  6 
Interest-bearing liabilities  7,158,899   7,856,842  (9)  7,158,899   7,856,842  (9)
Stockholders' equity  1,519,679   1,469,955  3   1,519,679   1,469,955  3 
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage (3)  9.26%  8.92%    9.26%  8.92%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  11.88%  10.58%    11.88%  10.58%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  11.88%  10.58%    11.88%  10.58%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  14.55%  13.93%    14.55%  13.93%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  9.21%  8.61%    9.21%  8.61%  
Average equity to average assets  11.87%  11.34%    11.85%  11.38%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.10%  1.59%    1.10%  1.59%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.49%  1.11%    0.49%  1.11%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.40%  0.91%    0.40%  0.91%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  223.61%  143.23%    223.61%  143.23%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)  0.01%  0.02%    0.11%  0.01%  

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2021.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income $45,404  $56,662  $235,107  $96,953 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax):        
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,179   (3,343)  (33,875)  63,789 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments  31   1,173   (919)  1,173 
Merger and acquisition expense     3   33   18,745 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,197   1,232   4,908   4,632 
Loss on FHLB redemption        6,779   4,414 
Investment securities gains  (26)  (26)  (158)  (348)
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $47,785  $55,701  $211,875  $189,358 
         
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  45,655,924   47,284,808   46,899,085   44,132,251 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $0.99  $1.19  $4.98  $2.18 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $1.05  $1.18  $4.52  $4.29 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $12,791,526  $12,645,329  $12,818,202  $11,775,096 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.41%  1.78%  1.83%  0.82%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.48%  1.75%  1.65%  1.61%
         
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,517,793  $1,433,900  $1,518,607  $1,339,491 
Average goodwill  (370,223)  (370,419)  (370,223)  (365,543)
Average other intangible assets, net  (26,954)  (33,675)  (29,403)  (28,357)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,120,616  $1,029,806  $1,118,981  $945,591 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.07%  21.89%  21.01%  10.25%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.92%  21.52%  18.93%  20.03%
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $66,141  $61,661  $260,470  $255,782 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $127,804  $132,061  $526,573  $465,875 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  51.75%  46.69%  49.47%  54.90%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $66,141  $61,661  $260,470  $255,782 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,609   1,655   6,600   6,221 
Loss on FHLB redemption        9,117   5,928 
Merger and acquisition expense     3   45   25,174 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $64,532  $60,003  $244,708  $218,459 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $127,804  $132,061  $526,573  $465,875 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  862   1,052   3,703   4,128 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains  34   35   212   467 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $128,632  $133,078  $530,064  $469,536 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  50.17%  45.09%  46.17%  46.53%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,519,679  $1,469,955  $1,519,679  $1,469,955 
Goodwill  (370,223)  (370,223)  (370,223)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (25,920)  (32,521)  (25,920)  (32,521)
Tangible common equity $1,123,536  $1,067,211  $1,123,536  $1,067,211 
         
Total assets $12,590,726  $12,798,429  $12,590,726  $12,798,429 
Goodwill  (370,223)  (370,223)  (370,223)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (25,920)  (32,521)  (25,920)  (32,521)
Tangible assets $12,194,583  $12,395,685  $12,194,583  $12,395,685 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  9.21%  8.61%  9.21%  8.61%
         
Outstanding common shares  45,118,930   47,056,777   45,118,930   47,056,777 
Tangible book value per common share $24.90  $22.68  $24.90  $22.68 
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $65,630  $93,651 
Federal funds sold  312   291 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  354,078   203,061 
Cash and cash equivalents  420,020   297,003 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  39,409   78,294 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,465,896   1,348,021 
Other equity securities  41,166   65,760 
Total loans  9,967,091   10,400,509 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (109,145)  (165,367)
Net loans  9,857,946   10,235,142 
Premises and equipment, net  59,685   57,720 
Other real estate owned  1,034   1,455 
Accrued interest receivable  34,349   46,431 
Goodwill  370,223   370,223 
Other intangible assets, net  25,920   32,521 
Other assets  275,078   265,859 
Total assets $12,590,726  $12,798,429 
     
Liabilities    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,779,630  $3,325,547 
Interest-bearing deposits  6,845,101   6,707,522 
Total deposits  10,624,731   10,033,069 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  141,086   543,157 
Advances from FHLB     379,075 
Subordinated debt  172,712   227,088 
Total borrowings  313,798   1,149,320 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  132,518   146,085 
Total liabilities  11,071,047   11,328,474 
     
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,118,930 and 47,056,777 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  45,119   47,057 
Additional paid in capital  751,072   846,922 
Retained earnings  732,027   557,271 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss)  (8,539)  18,705 
Total stockholders' equity  1,519,679   1,469,955 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,590,726  $12,798,429 
         

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021
 2020 2021 2020
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $103,589  $104,756  $423,152  $393,477 
Interest on loans held for sale  271   592   1,736   1,686 
Interest on deposits with banks  330   27   725   446 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable  3,888   4,866   16,118   22,136 
Tax-advantaged  1,992   1,550   8,552   5,814 
Interest on federal funds sold  1      1   1 
Total interest income  110,071   111,791   450,284   423,560 
Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits  2,820   6,410   15,022   41,651 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  43   234   182   1,965 
Interest on advances from FHLB     2,730   2,649   6,593 
Interest on subordinated debt  1,940   2,590   7,913   10,192 
Total interest expense  4,803   11,964   25,766   60,401 
Net interest income  105,268   99,827   424,518   363,159 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,585   (4,489)  (45,556)  85,669 
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  103,683   104,316   470,074   277,490 
Non-interest income:        
Investment securities gains  34   35   212   467 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,305   1,917   8,241   7,066 
Mortgage banking activities  3,622   14,491   24,509   40,058 
Wealth management income  9,598   8,215   36,841   30,570 
Insurance agency commissions  1,332   1,356   7,017   6,795 
Income from bank owned life insurance  819   705   3,022   2,867 
Bank card fees  1,818   1,570   6,896   5,672 
Other income  3,008   3,945   15,317   9,221 
Total non-interest income  22,536   32,234   102,055   102,716 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  41,535   36,080   155,830   134,471 
Occupancy expense of premises  5,693   5,236   22,405   21,383 
Equipment expenses  3,427   3,121   12,883   12,224 
Marketing  1,090   1,058   4,730   4,281 
Outside data services  2,123   2,394   8,983   8,759 
FDIC insurance  991   1,527   4,294   4,727 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,609   1,655   6,600   6,221 
Merger and acquisition expense     3   45   25,174 
Professional fees and services  2,381   2,473   10,308   7,939 
Other expenses  7,292   8,114   34,392   30,603 
Total non-interest expense  66,141   61,661   260,470   255,782 
Income before income tax expense  60,078   74,889   311,659   124,424 
Income tax expense  14,674   18,227   76,552   27,471 
Net income $45,404  $56,662  $235,107  $96,953 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $0.99  $1.19  $5.00  $2.19 
Diluted net income per common share $0.99  $1.19  $4.98  $2.18 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30  $1.28  $1.20 
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021
 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                
Tax-equivalent interest income $110,933  $112,060  $115,753  $115,241  $112,843  $113,627  $116,252  $84,966 
Interest expense  4,803   4,525   6,777   9,661   11,964   15,500   13,413   19,524 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  106,130   107,535   108,976   105,580   100,879   98,127   102,839   65,442 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  862   931   930   980   1,052   643   1,325   1,108 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,585   (8,229)  (4,204)  (34,708)  (4,489)  7,003   58,686   24,469 
Non-interest income  22,536   24,394   26,259   28,866   32,234   29,390   22,924   18,168 
Non-interest expense  66,141   63,181   62,975   68,173   61,661   60,937   85,438   47,746 
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit)  60,078   76,046   75,534   100,001   74,889   58,934   (19,686)  10,287 
Income tax expense/ (benefit)  14,674   19,070   18,271   24,537   18,227   14,292   (5,348)  300 
Net income/ (loss) $45,404  $56,976  $57,263  $75,464  $56,662  $44,642  $(14,338) $9,987 
GAAP financial performance:                
Return on average assets  1.41%  1.75%  1.79%  2.39%  1.78%  1.38% (0.45)%  0.46%
Return on average common equity  11.87%  14.54%  15.07%  20.72%  15.72%  12.67% (4.15)%  3.55%
Return on average tangible common equity  16.07%  19.56%  20.44%  28.47%  21.89%  17.84% (5.80)%  5.34%
Net interest margin  3.51%  3.52%  3.63%  3.56%  3.38%  3.24%  3.47%  3.29%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)  51.75%  48.23%  46.89%  51.08%  46.69%  48.03%  68.66%  57.87%
Non-GAAP financial performance:                
Core after-tax earnings $47,785  $52,022  $55,133  $56,949  $55,701  $52,126  $51,902  $29,634 
Core return on average assets  1.48%  1.60%  1.73%  1.80%  1.75%  1.62%  1.62%  1.37%
Core return on average common equity  12.49%  13.27%  14.51%  15.64%  15.45%  14.79%  15.01%  10.55%
Core return on average tangible common equity  16.92%  17.85%  19.68%  21.48%  21.52%  20.83%  20.81%  15.85%
Core earnings per diluted common share $1.05  $1.10  $1.16  $1.20  $1.18  $1.10  $1.10  $0.85 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)  50.17%  46.67%  45.36%  42.65%  45.09%  45.27%  43.85%  54.76%
Per share data:            
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $45,114  $56,622  $56,782  $74,824  $56,194  $44,268  $(14,458) $9,919 
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $0.99  $1.21  $1.20  $1.59  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.29 
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $0.99  $1.20  $1.19  $1.58  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.28 
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,655,924   47,086,824   47,523,198   47,415,060   47,284,808   47,175,071   46,988,351   34,743,623 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30 
Non-interest income:                
Securities gains $34  $49  $71  $58  $35  $51  $212  $169 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,305   2,108   1,976   1,852   1,917   1,673   1,223   2,253 
Mortgage banking activities  3,622   4,942   5,776   10,169   14,491   14,108   8,426   3,033 
Wealth management income  9,598   9,392   9,121   8,730   8,215   7,785   7,604   6,966 
Insurance agency commissions  1,332   2,285   1,247   2,153   1,356   2,122   1,188   2,129 
Income from bank owned life insurance  819   818   705   680   705   708   809   645 
Bank card fees  1,818   1,775   1,785   1,518   1,570   1,525   1,257   1,320 
Other income  3,008   3,025   5,578   3,706   3,945   1,418   2,205   1,653 
Total non-interest income $22,536  $24,394  $26,259  $28,866  $32,234  $29,390  $22,924  $18,168 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits $41,535  $38,653  $38,990  $36,652  $36,080  $36,041  $34,297  $28,053 
Occupancy expense of premises  5,693   5,728   5,497   5,487   5,236   5,575   5,991   4,581 
Equipment expenses  3,427   3,214   3,020   3,222   3,121   3,133   3,219   2,751 
Marketing  1,090   1,376   1,052   1,212   1,058   1,305   729   1,189 
Outside data services  2,123   2,317   2,260   2,283   2,394   2,614   2,169   1,582 
FDIC insurance  991   361   1,450   1,492   1,527   1,340   1,378   482 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,609   1,635   1,659   1,697   1,655   1,968   1,998   600 
Merger and acquisition expense           45   3   1,263   22,454   1,454 
Professional fees and services  2,381   3,031   3,165   1,731   2,473   1,800   1,840   1,826 
Other expenses  7,292   6,866   5,882   14,352   8,114   5,898   11,363   5,228 
Total non-interest expense $66,141  $63,181  $62,975  $68,173  $61,661  $60,937  $85,438  $47,746 

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021
 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,141,346  $3,743,698  $3,712,374  $3,652,418  $3,634,720  $3,588,702  $3,581,778  $2,241,240 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,690,881   1,661,092   1,687,843   1,644,848   1,642,216   1,652,208   1,601,803   1,305,682 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,088,094   1,177,949   1,126,960   1,051,013   1,050,973   994,800   997,423   643,114 
Commercial business loans  1,481,834   1,594,528   1,974,366   2,411,109   2,267,548   2,227,246   2,222,810   813,525 
Residential mortgage loans  937,570   911,997   960,527   1,022,546   1,105,179   1,173,857   1,211,745   1,116,512 
Residential construction loans  197,652   181,319   172,869   171,028   182,619   175,123   169,050   149,573 
Consumer loans  429,714   450,765   457,576   493,904   517,254   521,999   558,434   453,346 
Total loans  9,967,091   9,721,348   10,092,515   10,446,866   10,400,509   10,333,935   10,343,043   6,722,992 
Allowance for credit losses  (109,145)  (107,920)  (123,961)  (130,361)  (165,367)  (170,314)  (163,481)  (85,800)
Loans held for sale  39,409   44,678   71,082   84,930   78,294   88,728   68,765   67,114 
Investment securities  1,507,062   1,470,652   1,482,123   1,472,727   1,413,781   1,425,733   1,424,652   1,250,560 
Interest-earning assets  11,867,952   12,245,374   12,167,067   12,132,405   12,095,936   11,965,915   12,447,146   8,222,589 
Total assets  12,590,726   13,017,464   12,925,577   12,873,366   12,798,429   12,678,131   13,290,447   8,929,602 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,779,630   3,987,411   4,000,636   3,770,852   3,325,547   3,458,804   3,434,038   1,939,937 
Total deposits  10,624,731   10,987,400   10,866,466   10,677,752   10,033,069   9,964,969   10,076,834   6,593,874 
Customer repurchase agreements  141,086   147,504   140,708   129,318   153,157   142,287   143,579   125,305 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,158,899   7,320,132   7,233,536   7,423,262   7,856,842   7,643,381   8,313,546   5,732,349 
Total stockholders' equity  1,519,679   1,546,060   1,562,280   1,511,694   1,469,955   1,424,749   1,390,093   1,116,334 
Quarterly average balance sheets:              
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,769,529  $3,678,886  $3,675,119  $3,634,174  $3,599,648  $3,582,751  $3,448,882  $2,202,461 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,669,737   1,671,442   1,663,543   1,638,885   1,643,817   1,628,474   1,681,674   1,285,257 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,140,059   1,161,183   1,089,287   1,049,597   1,017,304   977,607   969,251   659,494 
Commercial business loans  1,482,901   1,820,598   2,225,885   2,291,097   2,189,828   2,207,388   1,899,264   819,133 
Residential mortgage loans  925,093   934,365   994,899   1,066,714   1,136,989   1,189,452   1,208,566   1,139,786 
Residential construction loans  186,129   170,511   176,135   179,925   180,494   173,280   162,978   145,266 
Consumer loans  436,030   452,289   468,686   496,578   515,202   543,242   575,734   465,314 
Total loans  9,609,478   9,889,274   10,293,554   10,356,970   10,283,282   10,302,194   9,946,349   6,716,711 
Loans held for sale  29,426   50,075   66,958   82,263   68,255   54,784   53,312   35,030 
Investment securities  1,535,265   1,403,496   1,482,905   1,407,455   1,418,683   1,404,238   1,398,586   1,179,084 
Interest-earning assets  12,012,576   12,121,048   12,037,701   12,029,424   11,882,542   12,049,463   11,921,132   7,994,618 
Total assets  12,791,526   12,886,460   12,798,355   12,801,539   12,645,329   12,835,893   12,903,156   8,699,342 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,879,572   3,869,293   3,763,135   3,394,110   3,424,729   3,281,607   3,007,222   1,797,227 
Total deposits  10,809,665   10,832,115   10,663,346   10,343,190   9,999,144   9,862,639   9,614,176   6,433,694 
Customer repurchase agreements  144,988   145,483   136,286   148,195   146,685   142,694   144,050   135,652 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,247,756   7,315,021   7,356,656   7,742,987   7,609,829   7,969,487   8,326,909   5,612,056 
Total stockholders' equity  1,517,793   1,554,765   1,523,875   1,477,150   1,433,900   1,401,746   1,390,544   1,130,051 
Financial measures:                
Average equity to average assets  11.87%  12.07%  11.91%  11.54%  11.34%  10.92%  10.78%  12.99%
Investment securities to earning assets  12.70%  12.01%  12.18%  12.14%  11.69%  11.91%  11.45%  15.21%
Loans to earning assets  83.98%  79.39%  82.95%  86.11%  85.98%  86.36%  83.10%  81.76%
Loans to assets  79.16%  74.68%  78.08%  81.15%  81.26%  81.51%  77.82%  75.29%
Loans to deposits  93.81%  88.48%  92.88%  97.84%  103.66%  103.70%  102.64%  101.96%
Assets under management $6,078,204  $5,733,311  $5,676,141  $5,401,158  $5,151,609  $4,732,437  $4,520,766  $4,001,930 
Capital measures:                
Tier 1 leverage (1)  9.26%  9.33%  9.49%  9.14%  8.92%  8.65%  8.35%  8.78%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  11.88%  12.50%  12.47%  12.09%  10.58%  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  11.88%  12.50%  12.47%  12.09%  10.58%  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  14.55%  15.26%  15.82%  15.49%  13.93%  14.02%  13.79%  14.09%
Book value per common share $33.68  $33.52  $33.02  $32.04  $31.24  $30.30  $29.58  $32.68 
Outstanding common shares  45,118,930   46,119,074   47,312,982   47,187,389   47,056,777   47,025,779   47,001,022   34,164,672 

(1) Estimated ratio at December 31, 2021.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

  2021
 2020
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:                
Loans 90 days past due:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate $  $14,830  $  $  $133  $  $775  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                    515    
Commercial AD&C     7,344                   
Commercial business           31   161   93       
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  557   679   680   398   480   320   138   8 
Residential construction                        
Consumer                 1       
Total loans 90 days past due  557   22,853   680   429   774   414   1,428   8 
Non-accrual loans:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate  12,489   15,386   42,072   42,776   45,227   26,784   26,482   17,770 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  9,306   9,854   8,183   8,316   11,561   6,511   6,729   4,074 
Commercial AD&C  650   1,022   14,489   14,975   15,044   1,678   2,957   829 
Commercial business  8,420   9,454   9,435   13,147   22,933   17,659   20,246   10,834 
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  8,441   9,511   9,440   9,593   10,212   11,296   11,724   12,271 
Residential construction  55   62   62                
Consumer  6,725   7,826   7,718   7,193   7,384   7,493   7,800   5,596 
Total non-accrual loans  46,086   53,115   91,399   96,000   112,361   71,421   75,938   51,374 
Total restructured loans - accruing  2,167   2,199   2,228   2,271   2,317   2,854   2,553   2,575 
Total non-performing loans  48,810   78,167   94,307   98,700   115,452   74,689   79,919   53,957 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)  1,034   1,105   1,234   1,354   1,455   1,389   1,389   1,416 
Total non-performing assets $49,844  $79,272  $95,541  $100,054  $116,907  $76,078  $81,308  $55,373 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                
Balance at beginning of period $53,115  $91,399  $96,000  $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374  $38,632 
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual                       13,084 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO        (257)     (70)         
Non-accrual balances charged-off  (754)  (7,171)  (2,166)  (699)  (513)  (144)  (162)  (575)
Net payments or draws  (5,786)  (36,526)  (3,693)  (16,028)  (13,212)  (4,248)  (1,881)  (1,860)
Loans placed on non-accrual  511   5,699   1,515   421   54,735   893   27,289   2,369 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (1,000)  (286)     (55)     (1,018)  (682)  (276)
Balance at end of period $46,086  $53,115  $91,399  $96,000  $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374 
                 
Analysis of allowance for credit losses:                
Balance at beginning of period $107,920  $123,961  $130,361  $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800  $56,132 
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326                       2,983 
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans                       2,762 
Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans                    18,628    
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,585   (8,229)  (4,204)  (34,708)  (4,489)  7,003   58,686   24,469 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                
Commercial real estate:                
Commercial investor real estate  (109)  5,797   (144)  (27)  379   21   (4)   
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     136                   
Commercial AD&C     2,007                   
Commercial business  564   (53)  2,359   634   56   88   (463)  108 
Residential real estate:                
Residential mortgage  (80)  (49)  (11)  (270)  37   (6)  15   333 
Residential construction  (2)  (2)  (1)     (1)  (2)  (1)  (2)
Consumer  (13)  (24)  (7)  (39)  (13)  69   86   107 
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  360   7,812   2,196   298   458   170   (367)  546 
Balance at the end of period $109,145  $107,920  $123,961  $130,361  $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800 
                 
Asset quality ratios:                
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.49%  0.80%  0.93%  0.94%  1.11%  0.72%  0.77%  0.80%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.40%  0.61%  0.74%  0.78%  0.91%  0.60%  0.61%  0.62%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.10%  1.11%  1.23%  1.25%  1.59%  1.65%  1.58%  1.28%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  223.61%  138.06%  131.44%  132.08%  143.23%  228.03%  204.56%  159.02%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  0.01%  0.31%  0.09%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01% (0.01)%  0.03%
                               

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2021
 2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,769,529  $38,452  4.05% $3,599,648  $38,867  4.30%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,669,737   19,239  4.57   1,643,817   19,440  4.70 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,140,059   11,543  4.02   1,017,304   10,400  4.07 
Commercial business loans  1,482,901   21,500  5.75   2,189,828   20,015  3.64 
Total commercial loans  8,062,226   90,734  4.47   8,450,597   88,722  4.18 
Residential mortgage loans  925,093   7,829  3.39   1,136,989   10,102  3.55 
Residential construction loans  186,129   1,521  3.24   180,494   1,698  3.74 
Consumer loans  436,030   3,928  3.57   515,202   4,806  3.71 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,547,252   13,278  3.42   1,832,685   16,606  3.62 
Total loans (2)  9,609,478   104,012  4.30   10,283,282   105,328  4.08 
Loans held for sale  29,426   271  3.68   68,255   592  3.48 
Taxable securities  1,114,936   3,888  1.39   1,138,767   4,925  1.73 
Tax-advantaged securities  420,329   2,431  2.31   279,916   1,971  2.81 
Total investment securities (3)  1,535,265   6,319  1.65   1,418,683   6,896  1.94 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  837,741   330  0.16   111,820   27  0.10 
Federal funds sold  666   1  0.15   502     0.10 
Total interest-earning assets  12,012,576   110,933  3.67   11,882,542   112,843  3.78 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses  (106,873)      (171,026)    
Cash and due from banks  78,370       111,565     
Premises and equipment, net  59,450       58,060     
Other assets  748,003       764,188     
Total assets $12,791,526      $12,645,329     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,487,392  $211  0.06% $1,195,307  $293  0.10%
Regular savings deposits  512,814   46  0.04   406,637   57  0.06 
Money market savings deposits  3,554,108   920  0.10   3,194,999   1,870  0.23 
Time deposits  1,375,779   1,643  0.47   1,777,472   4,190  0.94 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,930,093   2,820  0.16   6,574,415   6,410  0.39 
Federal funds purchased  11     0.06   230,677   177  0.30 
Repurchase agreements  144,988   43  0.12   146,685   57  0.16 
Advances from FHLB          428,278   2,730  2.54 
Subordinated debt  172,664   1,940  4.49   229,774   2,590  4.51 
Total borrowings  317,663   1,983  2.48   1,035,414   5,554  2.13 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,247,756   4,803  0.26   7,609,829   11,964  0.63 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,879,572       3,424,729     
Other liabilities  146,405       176,871     
Stockholders' equity  1,517,793       1,433,900     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,791,526      $12,645,329     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $106,130  3.41%   $100,879  3.15%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    862       1,052   
Net interest income   $105,268      $99,827   
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.67%     3.78%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.16      0.40 
Net interest margin     3.51%     3.38%

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.54% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.9 million and $1.1 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Year Ended December 31,
  2021
 2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest(1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,689,769  $152,977  4.15% $3,210,527  $142,105  4.43%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,661,015   76,463  4.60   1,560,223   73,655  4.72 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,110,420   44,460  4.00   906,414   40,262  4.44 
Commercial business loans  1,952,537   94,391  4.83   1,781,197   69,633  3.91 
Total commercial loans  8,413,741   368,291  4.38   7,458,361   325,655  4.37 
Residential mortgage loans  979,754   33,874  3.46   1,168,668   43,001  3.68 
Residential construction loans  178,171   6,127  3.44   165,567   6,683  4.04 
Consumer loans  463,200   16,689  3.60   524,897   20,356  3.88 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,621,125   56,690  3.50   1,859,132   70,040  3.77 
Total loans (2)  10,034,866   424,981  4.24   9,317,493   395,695  4.25 
Loans held for sale  57,016   1,736  3.05   52,893   1,686  3.19 
Taxable securities  1,017,268   16,118  1.58   1,106,315   22,482  2.03 
Tax-advantaged securities  440,215   10,426  2.37   244,168   7,378  3.02 
Total investment securities (3)  1,457,483   26,544  1.82   1,350,483   29,860  2.21 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  500,400   725  0.14   246,155   446  0.18 
Federal funds sold  570   1  0.12   403   1  0.28 
Total interest-earning assets  12,050,335   453,987  3.77   10,967,427   427,688  3.90 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses  (130,437)      (128,793)    
Cash and due from banks  95,620       122,826     
Premises and equipment, net  57,198       59,031     
Other assets  745,486       754,605     
Total assets $12,818,202      $11,775,096     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,420,249  $911  0.06% $1,062,474  $1,812  0.17%
Regular savings deposits  482,331   235  0.05   374,196   269  0.07 
Money market savings deposits  3,453,764   4,871  0.14   2,741,230   12,424  0.45 
Time deposits  1,579,230   9,005  0.57   1,924,429   27,146  1.41 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,935,574   15,022  0.22   6,102,329   41,651  0.68 
Federal funds purchased  15,154   13  0.08   367,240   1,515  0.41 
Repurchase agreements  143,734   169  0.12   142,283   450  0.32 
Advances from FHLB  111,311   2,649  2.38   545,652   6,593  1.21 
Subordinated debt  208,199   7,913  3.80   224,306   10,192  4.54 
Total borrowings  478,398   10,744  2.25   1,279,481   18,750  1.47 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,413,972   25,766  0.35   7,381,810   60,401  0.82 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,728,249       2,880,294     
Other liabilities  157,374       173,501     
Stockholders' equity  1,518,607       1,339,491     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,818,202      $11,775,096     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $428,221  3.42%   $367,287  3.08%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    3,703       4,128   
Net interest income   $424,518      $363,159   
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.77%     3.90%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.21      0.55 
Net interest margin     3.56%     3.35%

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.54% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $3.7 million and $4.1 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.