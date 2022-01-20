Simply Better Brands Corporation accelerates its U.S.-Based distribution of TRUBAR™ with an expanded footprint at Costco

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce their continued regional expansion at Costco. After a successful rotation in the Southeast region late last year, TRUBAR will now be back in distribution in the Southeast region of the U.S., including the planned states of FL, GA, NC, TN, AL, SC, MS and Puerto Rico), as well as select buildings in the Northwest region in WA, OR, AK, and ID.



Their plant-based protein bar, TRUBAR, introduces a first-of-its-kind food category, where delicious, dessert-inspired flavor meets clean and simple ingredients. Depending on the building, Costco will be carrying a dual pack of “Oh Oh Cookie Dough” and “Daydreaming About Donuts” flavors or a dual pack of “Oh Oh Cookie Dough” and “Smother Fudger Peanut Butter”.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a83aecd-f81f-4b26-ae0d-d7526fe00dc9

“The expanded buildings in Costco complement our broad distribution at other U.S.-based strategic retailers like Amazon, Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme and Walgreens,” said CEO at Simply Better Brands, Kathy Casey. “As Costco is a shopper destination for snack bars, we are thrilled to see our offer outperforming the category.”

Obsessed with blurring the lines between healthy and delicious, TRUBARs have tapped into an entirely new space, which they’re coining as Indulgent Nutrition™. “For so long consumers endured the reality that most snacks either taste good, yet use unrecognizable ingredients, or they use clean ingredients—and taste like cardboard,” said Co-Founder and CEO at TRUBRANDS, Erica Groussman. “One of my big goals when bringing TRUBARs into emerging markets is to simplify the shopping experience, making it easier for those who aim to eat better but aren’t willing to sacrifice taste in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and active lifestyle space.”

Building upon the success of the initial TRUBAR offering, TRUBRANDS plans to extend its flavor options and enter other consumer-centric subcategories.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (855) 553-7441

ir@simplybetterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company’s ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to: TRUBAR expansion into additional Costco stores; and TRUBRANDS plan to extend its product offerings.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the impacts of COVID-19, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set forth in the Company’s annual information form available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.



