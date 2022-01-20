Redwood Services Announces Investment in Allbritten Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Services

Memphis, TN, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a home services firm focused on investing in leading residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, today announced its investment in Allbritten Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Services (“Allbritten”).

Founded in 1932, Allbritten offers plumbing, heating and air conditioning services to homeowners in the Fresno area of California. Allbritten’s award-winning service, dedicated team of loyal employees, and high customer ratings have made it one of the most trusted brands in the Central Valley.

Jerry Unruh, president of Allbritten, will retain a significant minority ownership stake and become a company advisor. The Allbritten team, led by general manager and incoming president Andrea Johnson, will continue to operate and manage the business under the Allbritten banner and name. Redwood will support Allbritten operationally, strategically and financially – with the capital and resources to enhance Allbritten’s growth in the Fresno market.

Allbritten represents the third platform investment for Redwood, following the company’s investment in Tucson-based Rite Way Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in December 2020 and D.C.-based John C. Flood of Virginia in June 2021. With the investment in Allbritten, Redwood expands its reach from the Southwest U.S. and East Coast to the West Coast as it seeks to build out a national network of premier home services companies.

"Over the course of their 90 years in operation, Allbritten has developed a proud reputation for outstanding customer service and trustworthy performance thanks to their commitment to putting people first,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. “We know that commitment will propel the business into a new era of growth, and we look forward to helping Andrea, Jerry and the entire Allbritten team achieve it as we welcome them into our Redwood family.”

“Here at Allbritten, we prioritize hiring true professionals who share our dedication to going above and beyond for our customers. We then work tirelessly to take care of those employees so they feel that we invest in them as much as they invest in us,” said Andrea Johnson, general manager and incoming president of Allbritten.

“Unlike other companies that have approached us about a partnership over the years, we saw Redwood as a like-minded partner with those same people-focused values, plus a wealth of operational and strategic expertise that will support us in taking our business to the next level," Johnson added. "The biggest beneficiaries of this partnership will be our employees, who will have another trusted team in their corner, and Central Valley homeowners, who will have a reliable and affordable service provider for years to come.”

About Redwood Services: Founded in 2020 by Richard Lewis, Redwood Services is building a family of people-powered home service companies committed to improving the homeowner experience and is actively investing in essential home services companies in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades throughout the United States. For more information, visit RedwoodServices.com.

