Violet Defense Group Adds Finance and IT Expertise to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced photonics company Violet Defense Group, Inc. announces that Sandra Cavanaugh and Jane Finley, Ph.D., will join the Violet Defense Group board of directors, adding valuable finance and technology expertise as the company experiences rapid growth.

"Sandy Cavanaugh and Jane Finley are the right additions to the Violet Defense Group team, particularly at this stage in our company's growth," said Violet Defense Group CEO Terrance Berland. "Each of them brings impressive business acumen and a commitment to helping us continue to grow while staying true to our mission of protecting both people and the environment."

Cavanaugh brings over 30 years of experience as an executive in the financial services, banking, and mutual fund industries and has consulted on brand, product, distribution, and growth strategies. Cavanaugh most recently served as president and CEO of Russell Investments, Private Client Services Group, and was president and CEO of Russell's U.S. Mutual Fund Group. Previously, she held key executive leadership positions at SunTrust Bank and Washington Mutual/JP Morgan Chase. She currently serves on the board of directors of HomeStreet Bank, a publicly traded regional bank based in Seattle where she chairs the Enterprise Risk Committee and serves on the Human Resources Corporate Governance and Finance Committee. Cavanaugh's philanthropic work includes having served on the boards of non-profit organizations serving youth, including Green Plate Special and the United Way of King County.

Finley is an educator and consultant in finance and information technology. After rising to the position of consulting partner with Deloitte, Finley returned to college and achieved her doctorate in information systems management, and joined the faculty of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, as associate dean of the Massey Graduate Business School. She was recognized as the university's inaugural Deloitte Professor of Accounting and was Tennessee Educator of the Year in 2001. While at Belmont, Finley led the university's efforts for the AACSB accreditation and led the program's growth to Tennessee's largest master's degree in accountancy. Finley also served on the board of directors of employee-owned Publix Super Markets, Inc., chairing the chain's Compensation and Audit committees.

In addition to their board positions, Finley will chair the company's Audit Committee and Cavanaugh will chair the HRCG (Human Resource/Corporate Governance) committee.

Cavanaugh and Finley join Violet Defense Group as the company continues its rapid expansion. As parent company to both Violet Defense, an ultraviolet disinfection technology company founded in 2012, and Violet Gro, an indoor agricultural lighting company founded in 2018, Violet Defense Group has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. The company recently closed over $20 million in its Series B financing to support research, product development, and additional sales and marketing, both domestically and worldwide, including its recently announced partnership with NASCAR's RFK racing.

About Violet Defense Group

Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company based in Florida helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world. As the parent company to Violet Defense, the germ-killing technology subsidiary, and Violet Gro, the agricultural lighting subsidiary, Violet Defense Group is committed to harnessing the power of light to solve real-world problems, including healthier spaces, better indoor growing, and cleaner water. For more information, visit www.violetdefensegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203)577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Violet Defense Group Adds Finance and IT Expertise to Board of Directors





Jane Finley, Ph.D. (left) and Sandra Cavanaugh (right)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment