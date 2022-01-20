Medaro Mining Appoints Michael Mulberry as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused mineral exploration efforts in Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Mulberry as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Mr. Mulberry is currently the President and CEO of Roogold Inc. (formerly JNC Resources Inc.) a Canadian Securities Exchange-listed mining exploration company. Mr. Mulberry has been associated with the mineral exploration and public investment community since the mid-1990’s. Previously, Mr. Mulberry has been a director and/or officer of a number of publicly listed companies, including Secova Metals Corp., Westkam Gold Corp. (formerly, Encore Renaissance Resources Corp.) and World Organics Inc.

Recently, he was a founder, Director and President of FenexOro Gold Corp. (formerly American Battery Metals Inc.) and founder, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Benjamin Hill Gold Corp. (formerly Zanzibar Gold Corp.) In addition, Mr. Mulberry has provided geotechnical services, project management, logistics and technical support to numerous mining exploration companies for over 20 years. Mr. Mulberry holds a Bachelor of Social Science from the University of Western Ontario.

Outgoing CEO, Mr. Hugh Maddin was instrumental in the formation and structure of Medaro to-date and has elected to step down as the Company advances towards increased reliance on the operational stages of development. The Medaro team thank him for his service, commitment and outstanding guidance. Mr. Maddin will remain a director of the Company.

Medaro President & Director Mr. Faizaan Lalani states, “We are delighted to welcome Michael to our team and look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience and industry connections as we move into increasingly complex facets of growth. With multiple resource assets including two lithium properties located respectively in Ontario and Quebec, alongside our uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan, all combined with the team’s ongoing efforts to commercialize our innovative and potentially game-changing lithium extraction technology process, its safe to say we are rapidly shifting into high gear. Michael is going to be a great asset at this critical juncture of growth, and on behalf of our entire team, stakeholders, partners, and shareholders alike we are excited to head into the new year with the common goal to build and extend our value creation strategy.”

About Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through its Global Lithium Extraction Technologies joint venture. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

