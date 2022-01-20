Food Colorants Market value to hit $5.85 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food colorants market value is anticipated to cross USD 5.85 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing consumer demand for convenience and RTE food products coupled with the rapid development of the global food and beverages industry will boost the demand for food colorants over the forecast period.



Natural food colorants are derived from natural sources such as fruits, vegetables, minerals etc. The remarkable attributes of these ingredients such as their high nutritional profile and easy availability along with the awareness related to side effects of synthetic food colorants are expected to raise the product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2150

Some major findings of the food colorants market report include:

Nature-identical colors segment surpassed USD 850 million in 2020 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2027 owing to growing demand for processed food.

Curcumin segment is anticipated to cross USD 370 million by 2027 at a CAGR of around 8.5% on account of its inherent antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Caramel segment is expected to reach over USD 280 million by 2027 on account of the growing demand for soft drinks, puddings, desserts, and cakes.

Synthetic food colorant market in powder form is expected to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% owing to high water solubility and strong coloring power on dissolution.

European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast timeframe due to rising demand from RTE food products.

Sensient Colors LLC, Cargill Incorporated, Naturex, Frutarom, FMC Corporation are some of the major players operating in the global market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 500 pages with 865 market data tables and 10 figures & charts from the report, “Food Colorants Market Forecasts By Type (Natural Colors, Synthetic Colors, Nature Identical Colors), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/food-colorant-market

European food colorants market is projected to surpass USD 1.7 billion by 2027. As per The Federation of Bakers, Europe is among the most dynamic market for baked goods such as cookies, cakes, pastries, biscuits, etc., and its accounts for the largest share in the global market. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Netherlands, and Spain are considered to be the largest market in Europe for bakery & confectionery products.

Growing domestic consumption of bakery & confectionery products is likely to raise the demand for food colorants over the forecast timeframe as they have been utilized in various products by artisan bakers. Moreover, with the rising demand for clean label foods and health awareness, the European market for natural food color continues to hold the largest business share.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/food-colorant-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.