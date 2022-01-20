Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Market to Reach 12.4 Million Units by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956410/?utm_source=GNW
It is useful on vehicles that use both rear and front axles for driving. A transfer case splits up engine power and transfers it to all the four wheels using rear and front axles. Increasing demand for safety, fuel efficiency, ability to tow for light trucks and SUVs, and traction in severe weather conditions have been the major factors driving the transfer case market growth. Growth is also being driven by increasing commercial vehicle production and the implementation of stringent fuel-efficiency standards and emission norms in several countries around the world. Rising commercial vehicle demand and improving affordability of innovative and advance system in developing countries such as China, Brazil, India and Mexico are expected to significantly contribute towards the vehicle transfer case market growth. The most prominent trend in the market for transfer cases currently is the rising demand for lightweight cases. There has been a steady rise in demand for 4WD and AWD in premium sedans and SUVs, which emerged as one of the chief growth promoting factor for the market for transfer cases. Growing sales of PHEVs and HEVs promoted by improving charging infrastructure is also fueling market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case estimated at 10.4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 12.4 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period. LCV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach 9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the M&HCV segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31% share of the global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case market. Factors such as increasing inter-city and construction activities that involve transportation of materials and individuals contribute to growth in the LCV segment.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.2 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.1 Million Units by 2026
The Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.2 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 48.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.1 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. In North America, the growing number of manufacturing operations is anticipated to drive the demand for commercial vehicles, which is anticipated to drive the commercial vehicle transfer case market in the region. Asia-Pacific is a major market for transfer cases owing to the adoption of stringent emission norms and the rapid buildout of charging infrastructure.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Cardone Industries, Inc.
- Dana Limited
- Dorman Products
- GKN Automotive Limited
- Hyundai Transys Lear Automotive India Private Limited
- Magna International Inc.
- Meritor, Inc.
- Powertrain Industries
- Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
- Univance Corporation
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 2: Supply Chain Disruptions and Weak Demand Send
Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY
Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
COVID-19 Outbreak Significantly Impacts the Global Commercial
Vehicles Market
CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in the Post-
Pandemic Period
An Introduction to Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case
Types of Transfer Cases
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Production and Sales of Commercial Vehicles: A Key Determinant
of Growth in the Global Transfer Case Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Production of Light Commercial Vehicles:
(LCVs) by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Production of Heavy Trucks by Region
(in Units) for 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Global Production of Buses & Coaches by Region
(in Units) for 2019 & 2020
Healthy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) & Four Wheel Drive:
(4WD) Vehicles Bodes Well for Market Growth
Auto Manufacturers? Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Market
Growing Need for Low Range Gears and Chain Drives in Vehicles
to Drive Market Gains
Chain Driven Vs Gear Driven Transfer Cases
Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: Opportunity
for Transfer Cases
EXHIBIT 6: Electric LCV Registrations Worldwide in Thousand
Units for the Years 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 7: Global Electric Bus Registrations in Thousand Units
for 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 8: Electric Truck Registrations Worldwide in Thousand
Units for 2015-2020
Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles: A Key Market
Restraint
EXHIBIT 9: Global Sales of Battery Electric Vehicles
(in Million Units) for 2016-2021
Auto OEMs Focus on Reducing Highway Fatalities: A Business Case
for Transfer Case Market
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide
by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Regulations to Improve Safety and Fuel Economy of Vehicles to
Enhance Drivetrain Electrification, Spurring Market Growth
Demand Continues to Grow for Lightweight Transfer Cases
EXHIBIT 11: Post Pandemic Focus on Lightweighting Will Create
Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Transfer Case for
CVs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
Emphasis on Safety & Traction in Extreme Weather & Surface
Conditions to Propel Demand for Transfer Cases in Light Trucks
Rise in Industrial Manufacturing Activity and Consequent Impact
on Commercial Vehicles Demand to Influence Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 &
2020
EXHIBIT 13: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
Key Challenges Facing Transfer Case Market
