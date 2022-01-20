Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Market to Reach 12.4 Million Units by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956410/?utm_source=GNW

It is useful on vehicles that use both rear and front axles for driving. A transfer case splits up engine power and transfers it to all the four wheels using rear and front axles. Increasing demand for safety, fuel efficiency, ability to tow for light trucks and SUVs, and traction in severe weather conditions have been the major factors driving the transfer case market growth. Growth is also being driven by increasing commercial vehicle production and the implementation of stringent fuel-efficiency standards and emission norms in several countries around the world. Rising commercial vehicle demand and improving affordability of innovative and advance system in developing countries such as China, Brazil, India and Mexico are expected to significantly contribute towards the vehicle transfer case market growth. The most prominent trend in the market for transfer cases currently is the rising demand for lightweight cases. There has been a steady rise in demand for 4WD and AWD in premium sedans and SUVs, which emerged as one of the chief growth promoting factor for the market for transfer cases. Growing sales of PHEVs and HEVs promoted by improving charging infrastructure is also fueling market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case estimated at 10.4 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 12.4 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period. LCV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach 9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the M&HCV segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31% share of the global Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case market. Factors such as increasing inter-city and construction activities that involve transportation of materials and individuals contribute to growth in the LCV segment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.2 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.1 Million Units by 2026



The Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.2 Million Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 48.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.1 Million Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. In North America, the growing number of manufacturing operations is anticipated to drive the demand for commercial vehicles, which is anticipated to drive the commercial vehicle transfer case market in the region. Asia-Pacific is a major market for transfer cases owing to the adoption of stringent emission norms and the rapid buildout of charging infrastructure.





Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)



BorgWarner Inc.

Cardone Industries, Inc.

Dana Limited

Dorman Products

GKN Automotive Limited

Hyundai Transys Lear Automotive India Private Limited

Magna International Inc.

Meritor, Inc.

Powertrain Industries

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Univance Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the Automotive Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 2: Supply Chain Disruptions and Weak Demand Send

Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY

Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Outbreak Significantly Impacts the Global Commercial

Vehicles Market

CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in the Post-

Pandemic Period

An Introduction to Commercial Vehicle Transfer Case

Types of Transfer Cases

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Production and Sales of Commercial Vehicles: A Key Determinant

of Growth in the Global Transfer Case Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Production of Light Commercial Vehicles:

(LCVs) by Region (in Units) for 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Global Production of Heavy Trucks by Region

(in Units) for 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Global Production of Buses & Coaches by Region

(in Units) for 2019 & 2020

Healthy Outlook for All-Wheel Drive (AWD) & Four Wheel Drive:

(4WD) Vehicles Bodes Well for Market Growth

Auto Manufacturers? Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Market

Growing Need for Low Range Gears and Chain Drives in Vehicles

to Drive Market Gains

Chain Driven Vs Gear Driven Transfer Cases

Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: Opportunity

for Transfer Cases

EXHIBIT 6: Electric LCV Registrations Worldwide in Thousand

Units for the Years 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Electric Bus Registrations in Thousand Units

for 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 8: Electric Truck Registrations Worldwide in Thousand

Units for 2015-2020

Growing Demand for Battery Electric Vehicles: A Key Market

Restraint

EXHIBIT 9: Global Sales of Battery Electric Vehicles

(in Million Units) for 2016-2021

Auto OEMs Focus on Reducing Highway Fatalities: A Business Case

for Transfer Case Market

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide

by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Regulations to Improve Safety and Fuel Economy of Vehicles to

Enhance Drivetrain Electrification, Spurring Market Growth

Demand Continues to Grow for Lightweight Transfer Cases

EXHIBIT 11: Post Pandemic Focus on Lightweighting Will Create

Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Transfer Case for

CVs: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Emphasis on Safety & Traction in Extreme Weather & Surface

Conditions to Propel Demand for Transfer Cases in Light Trucks

Rise in Industrial Manufacturing Activity and Consequent Impact

on Commercial Vehicles Demand to Influence Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 &

2020

EXHIBIT 13: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Key Challenges Facing Transfer Case Market



