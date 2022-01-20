20 January 2022

PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

20 2 2 Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”) Award

The Company announces that on 20 January 2022, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted an award over 6,512 ordinary shares of 0.03p each in the share capital of the Company (‘Shares’) to Anna Holness, a Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility, under the RSP plan.

The award was granted at a price of £6.91 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day).

The release of the RSP award at the date of vesting is dependent upon the participant having:

1) continued employment;

2) achieved satisfactory personal appraisals during the relevant vesting period; and

3) PayPoint making a pre-tax profit in the financial year immediately prior to vesting.





In addition, the release of the RSP award is subject to a positive assessment of the Company’s performance and delivery against its strategy and plans to justify the level of vesting.

The RSP award may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant.

