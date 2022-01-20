Global Industrial Salts Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Salts Market by Source, Manufacturing Process, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial salts market size was valued at $14.2 billion in 2020, and industrial salts market forecast projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2030, with global industrial salts market forecast expected at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Industrial salt is manufactured from rock salt or natural brine by conventional mining, vacuum evaporation, and solar evaporation. Rise in demand for industrial salts with increase in penetration in wide range of industries including chemical processing, water treatment, and agriculture is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Rise in demand for chemical products, owing to increase in urbanization and industrialization propel demand for industrial salts market. Surge in demand for petroleum-based products due to development of transportation infrastructure in various countries also propels the market growth. Oil accounts for a large percentage of the global energy consumption, ranging from a low of 32% for Europe and Asia, to high of 53% in the Middle East. Petroleum feedstock is also raw material for many chemical products, including pharmaceuticals, solvents, fertilizers, pesticides, synthetic fragrances, and plastics. Industrial salts are used as additives in mud for drilling fluids. In addition, these salts also serve as flocculants, thinners, diverting agents, acidizing specialty additives, and stabilizers.



The global industrial salt is segmented on the basis of source, manufacturing process, application, and region.

On the basis of source, the global industrial salts market is segmented into rock salt and natural brine. On the basis of manufacturing process, it is divided into conventional mining, vacuum evaporation, and solar evaporation. By application, it includes chemical processing, de-icing, water treatment, oil & gas, agriculture, and food processing.



Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe.



Major companies profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Compass Minerals America Inc., China National Salt Industry Co., Dominion Salt Ltd., INEOS, K+SAG, Mitsui 7 Co. Ltd., Nouryon, Rio Tinto Group, and Tata Chemical Ltd. Rapid increase in demand for oil & gas resources led key manufacturers expand their industrial salt manufacturing capacities in order to meet market demand across the globe. Additional growth strategies such as acquisition, partnership, product launch and business expansion strategies are also adopted to attain key developments in the industrial salts market.



Key Market Segments

By Source

Rock Salt

Natural Brine

By Manufacturing Process

Conventional Mining

Vacuum Evaporation

Solar Evaporation

By Application

Chemical processing

De-icing

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Food Processing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in the application areas of industrial salts

3.4.1.2. Presence of large salt reserves

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Health & Environment concerns over the usage of salts in certain applications

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Lack of cost-effective substitutes

3.5. Pricing analysis

3.6. Value chain analysis

3.7. Impact of key regulations on the global industrial salts market

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial salts market



CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL SALTS MARKET, BY SOURCE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Rock salt

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Comparative share analysis, by country

4.3. Brine salt

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Comparative share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL SALTS MARKET, BY MANUFACTURING PROCESS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Conventional mining

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

5.3. Vacuum evaporation

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Comparative share analysis by country

5.4. Solar evaporation

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country



CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL SALTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Chemical processing

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.3. De-icing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Comparative share analysis by country

6.4. Water treatment

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.5. Oil & gas

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.6. Agriculture

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country

6.7. Food processing

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Comparative Share Analysis by Country



CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL SALTS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

8.3. Product mapping of top 10 player

8.4. Competitive dashboard

8.5. Competitive heatmap

8.6. Key developments

8.6.1. Product Launch

8.6.2. Other developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Cargill, Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Compass Minerals America Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. Business performance

9.3. China National Salt Industry Co.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. Dominion Salt Ltd

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. INEOS

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.6. K+S AG

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.7. Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Nouryon

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. Rio Tinto Group

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Tata Chemicals Ltd.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. R&D expenditure

9.10.7. Business performance

9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wgmbz