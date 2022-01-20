Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956225/?utm_source=GNW

Cardiac POC assay test kits deliver accurate results promptly and cost-effectively with standardization for minimizing operational errors. The POC cardiac marker market is a fast-growing segment of the overall global IVD industry. The increasing adoption of sensitivity and premium-priced POC Troponin tests is contributing to the growth of the global market. The growing move towards value-based and efficient healthcare service delivery against the backdrop of stringent budgets is boosting the prospects for POC Cardiac testing market. Moreover, the majority of medical professionals opt of POC cardiac testing to quickly monitor the condition of patients experiencing chest pain or other heart ailment symptoms in emergency care environments. The global phenomenon of the burgeoning aging populace is driving demand for POC test kits for use in home healthcare and old age homes. Growing patient awareness and the increasing availability of over the counter POC tests is a major factor propelling the POC tests market. At a time when the global healthcare industry is transitioning from disease treatment to disease prevention through increased involvement with patients, POC diagnostic kits are playing an instrumental role in reducing the risk of occurrence and the intensity of prevailing diseases by facilitating prompt diagnosis and earlier clinical intervention.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiac POC Testing Devices estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Cardiac Markers Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Cardiac POC Testing Devices market. The blood cardiac biomarkers based evaluation of cardiac abnormalities is becoming more and more accurate, which is a major factor for the growing popularity of cardiac biomarkers. The increasing consumer awareness, coupled with growing adoption of cardiac kits, is set to drive the cardio biomarker market in the medium term.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $500.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $192.6 Million by 2026



The Cardiac POC Testing Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$500.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.36% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$192.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$204.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. The United States represents the largest market, driven by high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, higher levels of physician and patient awareness, favorable government policies, and high usage of cardiac tests. The Asia Pacific region is also growing steadily on account of the increasing awareness about cardiac diagnosis and treatment as well as rising healthcare expenditure.





Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)



Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

American Screening Corporation, Inc.

BD Medical device company

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Biomerica, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

LifeSign LLC

Medtronic plc

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Nexus Dx, Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

PTS Diagnostics

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Werfen Life Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Cardiac POC Testing

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Cardiac POCT Testing Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Cardiac POC Testing Market Set to Record Strong Growth Led by

Advancements in Cardiac Marker Testing

Cardiac Marker Tests Dominate the Cardiac POC Testing Market

North America Corners Major Share, Asia-Pacific to Record

Fastest Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence, Mounting Economic and Social Burden of

Cardiovascular Disease to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of

Deaths in Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017

Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income

Countries

EXHIBIT 3: Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses

Present Favourable Outlook for Cardiac POC Testing Devices

EXHIBIT 4: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Technological Advances to Drive the Cardiac POC Diagnostics Market

An Overview of Available Quantitative and Qualitative POC

Devices for Measuring Multiple Cardiac Markers

Increasing Demand for Troponin Tests Drive the Cardiac POC Market

Evolution of the Troponin Assay

Implementation of Unique & new Troponin-Based Tests Helps in

Diagnosing MI

Optimizing Novel Troponin Assay Benefits

Troponin Applications: A Promising Future

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) Test Registers Significant Growth

Myoglobin Test

Cardiac Biomarker Play Critical Role in Stroke Diagnosis



