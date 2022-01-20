As People Spend More on Fine Spirits, Shots Box Shares New Whiskeys to Check Out in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to your doorstep, shares some of its top whiskey selections for 2022. According to a 2020 study, spending on food increased marginally — and on alcohol even more — with reasons for increased drinking including stress (45.7%), increased alcohol availability (34.4%) and boredom (30.1%). With these attitudes in tandem with the growing trend of flavored adult beverages, the craft alcohol industry expects accelerated growth for whiskey and other fine spirits in 2022 and beyond.

2021 saw some exciting whiskey trends, from bottling at cask strength to celebrity-owned and branded spirits. According to data published by Statista, "from the period of 2021 to 2025 the global whiskey market is expected to grow by over 37 percent. The market was valued at 79.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2021 and is expected to reach 109 billion dollars by 2025."

To stay close to the latest whiskey trends and recommendations throughout the new year, people can join the Shots box Whiskey Club and taste small-batch, craft, and unique whiskey samples from across the country.

Here are some of Shots Box's most recommended whiskeys for 2022:

Whistlepig Straight Rye Whiskey 10 Yr. - Whistlepig, a major player in the American whiskey market, is trending as one of the top distilleries for the new year. This whiskey is one of the most awarded Rye Whiskeys in the world.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition 11 Year Old Scotch Whiskey - Lagavulin 11 Year Old Nick Offerman Guinness Cask Finish is an extraordinary spirit that was created as part of a collaboration with actor Nick Offerman, best known for playing Ron Swanson in NBC's Parks and Rec.

Full Curl Straight Rye Whiskey - Matured in new charred oak barrels for at least two years, evoking the bold vitality and broad range of the Rocky Mountain Bighorn. Full Curl's rich and complex straight bourbon whiskey makes a fitting toast to the dramatic history of America's largest wild sheep.

Kin Brown Bourbon Whiskey - Every bottle of KIN Brown Bourbon comes with your very own Mule Kit. Each kit includes a copper mug, Q Drinks Ginger Beer and recipe card, and comes ready to wrap in its very own gift box.

Tennessee Peanut Butter Cup Whiskey - Peanut Butter Cup Flavored Whiskey. In Sevierville, Tennessee, lives a craft distillery in The Smoky Mountains that makes unique moonshine, flavored whiskies and cream liqueurs.

With the huge boom in flavored seltzer over the past few years, beverage developers expect that the flavor bandwagon will penetrate other categories. In an interview with the U.S. Whiskey Report, Tom Gibson, Chief Flavorist at Flavorman, said, "Client requests have taken a 180-degree turn on flavor. Whereas before, clients would be looking for a gentler spritz of nuanced flavors in their drink, we are now seeing more clients ask for loud and proud, single-note flavors."

Visit www.ShotsBox.com, where users can shop the top whiskeys of 2022 and more, or curate their own box of monthly samples. Enjoy a new spirit without the hassle and guesswork and open up a new world of whiskey by joining the Shots Box Whiskey Club today.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber five minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

