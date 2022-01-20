By 2028, Global Graphene Market Will Surpass USD 2525.7 Million at 19.5% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Graphene Market size is expected to reach 2525.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2021 till 2028. Rising consumer electronics demand such as mobile phones & tablets and increasing purchasing power of consumer are the factors that propelling the growth of graphene market in the coming years. In addition, use of graphene oxide-based transparent conductive films in automotive industry is also fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, graphene production process risk and the toxic nature of graphene are the major obstacle in the development of the graphene market. Whereas, large-scale production of graphene by using value-added chemicals and increasing R&D activities are expected to witness various growth opportunities for the graphene market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Graphene Market by Material (Graphene Nano-platelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide, Others), by Application (Composites, Paints, Coatings, and Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting, Electronics), by End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics, Military & Defense), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size was valued at 725.8 Million in 2021.



Market Overview :

Growing Graphene Usage in Automotive Industry Drive the Market Growth

The graphene is majorly used in automotive industry for various purpose such as automotive batteries, anti-braking systems, composite structural components, tires and some others. This increased demand is expected to propel the growth of graphene market in the coming years. For instance, Nanjing XFNANO Materials Co., Ltd., Industrial Fluorinated Graphene, started production line of graphene dispersion operating with a capacity of 1,000 tons per year. This expansion helped the company to enter the large-scale industrial production of graphene dispersion and powder. In addition, various institutions and companies are majorly taking interest into Research and Development (R&D) activities of graphene materials for making it commercialize and create cost-effective product. This flexible & more efficient R&D activity is bolstering the growth of the graphene market in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Graphene Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the large presence of graphene manufacturers in countries such as South Korea, India, China, Australia, and Japan. In addition, these manufacturers are focusing on various research activities at the time of development of the new product. Furthermore, availability of large number of electric batteries, electronics components and automotive vehicles are the major factors that propelling the market growth in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Graphene Market:

Angstron Materials, Inc.

ACS Material LLC

BGT Materials Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Directa Plus SpA

Grafoid Inc.

Graphenea

Graphene NanoChem

NanoXplore, Inc.

G6 Materials Corp.

XGSciences

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Graphene Market?

How will the Graphene Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Graphene Market?

What are the Graphene market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Graphene Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

June, 2021: NanoXplore Inc. announced that it has entered into a multi-year supply and distribution agreement with Gerdau Grafeno LTDA. Gerdau Graphene’s strategic relationship with NanoXplore will provide accessible graphene, at industrial scale.

December, 2020: Graphenea SA introduced two new graphene-based sensors named S11 and S12 under the GEFT sensing product line. This product launch helped the company to expand its graphene-based sensors segment.

September, 2019: Directa Plus S.p.A. has been granted a patent on a new textile membrane which uses its G+ graphene nanoplatelets. The company will market the technology under the brands Grafytherm and Grafyshield and says it will provide an array of performance functionalities.

This market titled “Graphene Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 725.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 2525.7 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Material: - Graphene Nano-platelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide



Application: - Composites, Paints, Coatings, and Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting



End Use: - Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

