Global Biorefinery Market to Reach US$979.5 Billion by the Year 2026

The appeal of biorefineries is also attributed to the fact that these facilities can use diverse biomass feedstock, including both animal

and plant-derived. In the recent years, various companies have move ahead with encouraging developments that are anticipated to shape and drive the domain. While some of the companies are looking forward to set up new biorefineries, others are coming up with innovative technologies intended to exploit biomass for desirable bio-products. In a major development in this direction, Petron Scientech, Inc. and SBI Bioenergy, Inc. have joined hands for licensing of differentiated, sustainable, integrated and energy-efficient technologies for conversion of biomass into clean hydrogen along with production of low-carbon biofuels. Biorefineries engaged in converting biomass feedstock into biofuels and bio-products are likely to receive desirable financial impetus from government agencies. In a recent development in this direction, the US Department of Energy announced plans to come up with a second `Scale-Up` Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA). Offered by the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), the funding is anticipated to play an important role in expediting the scale-up of biorefineries producing biofuels and bio-products.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biorefinery estimated at US$553.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$979.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. Industrial Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$546.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Physico-Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.8% share of the global Biorefinery market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $155.2 Billion by 2026



The Biorefinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$155.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$137.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Strict government regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, that discourage the use of synthetic and chemical-based lubricants is expected to act as a demand driver. While the US and Europe are expected to remain the key markets for biolubricants in the near future, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America are poised to generate the fastest demand growth for these bio-based products.



Thermochemical Segment to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2026



Thermochemical biorefineries convert biomass feedstock into pyrolysis oil or synthesis gas. The thermochemical conversion process is known for high degree of complexity and uses specific operating conditions, components and configurations. The process concerts biomass into syngas that can be converted into ethanol-rich blend. In the global Thermochemical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$99.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2026.





Abengoa Bioenergia SA

Neste Corporation

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Valero Marketing and Supply Company







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability

Pandemic Highlights the Need for Recalibrating 2015 SDGs

EXHIBIT 2: Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related

CO2 Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric

Tons Per Year)

Biorefineries Face Disruption Amid the pandemic

Biorefinery: A Prelude

Classification of Biorefineries

Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over

Traditional Counterparts

EXHIBIT 3: Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries

Biorefinery Platforms Enabling Biorefineries to Turn Biomass

into Bio-Products

Biorefinery Industry Remains Dynamic and Moves Ahead with

Encouraging Developments

Biofuel & Bio-Product Refineries Set to Receive Funding to

Scale-Up Projects

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Drive Remains at Helm of Substantial Headwinds

for Biorefinery Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, &

2020

EXHIBIT 5: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy

EXHIBIT 6: Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an

Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in

Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020

and 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Clean Energy Transition Opens Up New Opportunities

for Biorefineries: Global New Investment (In US$ Billion) in

Clean Energy for the Years 2015-2019

Climate Change Mitigation Efforts Augments Growth Opportunities

for Biorefinery Market

EXHIBIT 8: Mitigation Efforts to Curb Climate-Related Extreme

Events and Resultant Economic Losses Promotes the Role of

Bioenergy: Global Economic Losses (In US$ Billion) Caused by

Weather Catastrophes for the Years 2016-2020

Rise in Demand for Biobased Products to Drive Growth in

Biorefinery Projects

EXHIBIT 9: Global Demand for Bio-based Products in Thousand

Tons: 2018-2030

Select Biobased Products in Focus

EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics in Global

Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Potential of Biorefinery to Produce Astaxanthin from Shrimp Waste

EXHIBIT 11: Astaxanthin Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2027

Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarbonization Efforts to

Spur Growth

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 12: Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the

Outlook for Biorefineries: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

EXHIBIT 13: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix

Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels

EXHIBIT 14: Global Energy Mix: 1990, 2020, and 2030

COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption

Biofuels Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 15: Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019

and 2020

EXHIBIT 16: Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2020

Noteworthy Company Developments

As Demand for HVO Grows, Investments in Biorefineries Gain Pace

Biorefineries with Carbon Capture and Sequestering Attract

Interest

Advances in Development of Bio-Based Industrial Carbons with

Thermochemical Platform

Microalgae Biorefineries with Potential for Renewable Bioenergy

Second-Generation Sustainable Biorefinery at Core of Europe?s

Bio-Economy Strategy

Growing Investments in New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well

Energy Startups Take Biorefinery to New Terrains with Better

Solutions for Clean Energy Generation

Innovative Pyrolysis

Biomass Torrefaction

Advanced Methanization

Gasification to Improve Conversion Efficiency

Wastewater to Energy

Cellulosic Biofuel Projects Face Muddled Rollouts & Sluggish

Ramp-Up from Biorefineries

Overcoming Challenges with Cellulosic Ethanol Production in

Biorefineries

Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable

Catalytic Advances Favor Production & Upgrade of HMF in

Biorefineries

Integrated Biorefineries: Potential Routes for Bio-Based Fuels &

Chemicals

Biomass Valorization for Chemical Production in Biorefineries

Aids Sustainability Efforts



