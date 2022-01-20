Global Biorefinery Market to Reach US$979.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biorefinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956121/?utm_source=GNW
The appeal of biorefineries is also attributed to the fact that these facilities can use diverse biomass feedstock, including both animal
and plant-derived. In the recent years, various companies have move ahead with encouraging developments that are anticipated to shape and drive the domain. While some of the companies are looking forward to set up new biorefineries, others are coming up with innovative technologies intended to exploit biomass for desirable bio-products. In a major development in this direction, Petron Scientech, Inc. and SBI Bioenergy, Inc. have joined hands for licensing of differentiated, sustainable, integrated and energy-efficient technologies for conversion of biomass into clean hydrogen along with production of low-carbon biofuels. Biorefineries engaged in converting biomass feedstock into biofuels and bio-products are likely to receive desirable financial impetus from government agencies. In a recent development in this direction, the US Department of Energy announced plans to come up with a second `Scale-Up` Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA). Offered by the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), the funding is anticipated to play an important role in expediting the scale-up of biorefineries producing biofuels and bio-products.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biorefinery estimated at US$553.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$979.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period. Industrial Biotechnology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$546.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Physico-Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.8% share of the global Biorefinery market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $155.2 Billion by 2026
The Biorefinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$155.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$137.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Strict government regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, that discourage the use of synthetic and chemical-based lubricants is expected to act as a demand driver. While the US and Europe are expected to remain the key markets for biolubricants in the near future, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America are poised to generate the fastest demand growth for these bio-based products.
Thermochemical Segment to Reach $107.2 Billion by 2026
Thermochemical biorefineries convert biomass feedstock into pyrolysis oil or synthesis gas. The thermochemical conversion process is known for high degree of complexity and uses specific operating conditions, components and configurations. The process concerts biomass into syngas that can be converted into ethanol-rich blend. In the global Thermochemical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$99.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2026.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainability
Pandemic Highlights the Need for Recalibrating 2015 SDGs
EXHIBIT 2: Global Annual Increase/Decrease in Energy-Related
CO2 Emissions for Years 2010 Through 2020 (In Billion Metric
Tons Per Year)
Biorefineries Face Disruption Amid the pandemic
Biorefinery: A Prelude
Classification of Biorefineries
Biorefineries Claim Higher Sustainability Credentials over
Traditional Counterparts
EXHIBIT 3: Pathways Distribution for Biorefineries
Biorefinery Platforms Enabling Biorefineries to Turn Biomass
into Bio-Products
Biorefinery Industry Remains Dynamic and Moves Ahead with
Encouraging Developments
Biofuel & Bio-Product Refineries Set to Receive Funding to
Scale-Up Projects
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustainability Drive Remains at Helm of Substantial Headwinds
for Biorefinery Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, &
2020
EXHIBIT 5: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Efforts to Achieve Circular Economy
EXHIBIT 6: Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an
Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in
Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020
and 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Clean Energy Transition Opens Up New Opportunities
for Biorefineries: Global New Investment (In US$ Billion) in
Clean Energy for the Years 2015-2019
Climate Change Mitigation Efforts Augments Growth Opportunities
for Biorefinery Market
EXHIBIT 8: Mitigation Efforts to Curb Climate-Related Extreme
Events and Resultant Economic Losses Promotes the Role of
Bioenergy: Global Economic Losses (In US$ Billion) Caused by
Weather Catastrophes for the Years 2016-2020
Rise in Demand for Biobased Products to Drive Growth in
Biorefinery Projects
EXHIBIT 9: Global Demand for Bio-based Products in Thousand
Tons: 2018-2030
Select Biobased Products in Focus
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics in Global
Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
Potential of Biorefinery to Produce Astaxanthin from Shrimp Waste
EXHIBIT 11: Astaxanthin Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2027
Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarbonization Efforts to
Spur Growth
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 12: Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the
Outlook for Biorefineries: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
EXHIBIT 13: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):
2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix
Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels
EXHIBIT 14: Global Energy Mix: 1990, 2020, and 2030
COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption
Biofuels Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 15: Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019
and 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2020
Noteworthy Company Developments
As Demand for HVO Grows, Investments in Biorefineries Gain Pace
Biorefineries with Carbon Capture and Sequestering Attract
Interest
Advances in Development of Bio-Based Industrial Carbons with
Thermochemical Platform
Microalgae Biorefineries with Potential for Renewable Bioenergy
Second-Generation Sustainable Biorefinery at Core of Europe?s
Bio-Economy Strategy
Growing Investments in New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well
Energy Startups Take Biorefinery to New Terrains with Better
Solutions for Clean Energy Generation
Innovative Pyrolysis
Biomass Torrefaction
Advanced Methanization
Gasification to Improve Conversion Efficiency
Wastewater to Energy
Cellulosic Biofuel Projects Face Muddled Rollouts & Sluggish
Ramp-Up from Biorefineries
Overcoming Challenges with Cellulosic Ethanol Production in
Biorefineries
Industry Centers Efforts to Make Biogas Production More Profitable
Catalytic Advances Favor Production & Upgrade of HMF in
Biorefineries
Integrated Biorefineries: Potential Routes for Bio-Based Fuels &
Chemicals
Biomass Valorization for Chemical Production in Biorefineries
Aids Sustainability Efforts
